Don’t miss out: Waterdrop filters at huge discounts for October Prime Day

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 4, 2024, 4:47 pm EDT

Say goodbye to funky tap water and hello to pure, crisp hydration! Waterdrop Filters are slashing prices for Prime Day, so now's the perfect time to upgrade your water game.

Tired of tap water that leaves a funny taste in your mouth? Same here. That’s when I made the leap and invested in a reverse osmosis (RO) filtration system, and, honestly, it’s one of my best home purchases—ever. If you’ve thought about getting an RO system, now’s the perfect time to act. Waterdrop Filters, one of the top names in water filtration, is offering major discounts during Amazon’s October Prime Day sales.

Both the Waterdrop X12 and the K6 systems are up for grabs at great prices. These advanced RO filters don’t just clean your water—they transform it, giving you a taste that’s pure and refreshing.

And with fall in full swing, these filters come in time to level up your homemade chilis, soups, and stews. Even your morning coffee will get a big upgrade!

Want to know more? Let’s dive into why these systems are the real deal.

Waterdrop X12: a budget-friendly reverse osmosis/alkaline system

As the “brother model” of Waterdrop’s popular X16 model, the Waterdrop X12 also offers advanced RO technology with an 11-stage filtration system and is quite affordable for an under-sink, tankless RO system. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Waterdrop X in a video

11-Stage RO filtration

Its 0.0001μm membrane (the gold standard of RO systems) boasts 16 layers. Tested by the SGS, it removes TDS, PFOA, PFOS, cholrine, arsenic, fluoride, lead & more—bascially, all of the bad stuff you don’t want. So you’re left with nothing but pure, clean water.

A healthy alkaline boost

Alkaline water has been trending for years now. So you’ll be happy to know the Waterdrop X12 actually adds alkaline minerals—like Mg, Ca, etc. to the water. It also adjusts the water’s pH to 7.5±. This way, you can get bone-strengthening, health-improving benefits by just drinking your water or cooking with it. How nice is that?

Waterdrop X12 in lifestyle scenarios

1200 GPD high-speed filtration

Also, the Waterdrop X12’s 1200 GPD fast power design means you don’t have to stand around waiting. The tankless design works quickly, filling a 6 oz cup in only 3 seconds. It’s an ideal feature for families needing instant purification.

Waterdrop K6 instant-hot RO filter

The Waterdrop K6 was made for families. You get all the benefits of reverse osmosis filtration, plus instant hot water. Here’s what you’ll love:

Waterdrop K6 in a YouTube video

Instant hot water

The Waterdrop K6 smashes the competition with its instant hot water functionality. It dispenses both hot and cold purified water, and you can adjust the temperatures from 104°–203°F.

This is ideal for families with babies—you can get hot, purified water for formula in an instant. The rest of the family will love having quick access to hot water for things like tea, hot cocoa, pour-over and oatmeal.

5-Stage deep filtration

But, the K6 doesn’t just heat up water. With its 5-stage filtration, it’s also a powerhouse reverse osmosis system. Flaunting an RO membrane, PP cotton, a carbon block, and other filtration materials, it reduces PFAS, PFOs, PFOA, microplastics and much more from your drinking water.

Waterdrop K6 in kitchen scenes

Stylish smart display faucet

The K6 has one of the most stylish faucets I’ve seen. With an integrated smart display, it shows you the TDS level and filter conditions at a glance. You can also access the child lock and water temperature right from the screen.

Improve your fall hydration

As the weather cools, it’s easy to forget to hydrate—you don’t feel as hot. But drinking plenty of water every day, even in the fall and winter, is essential for body temperature regulation, disease prevention, joint health, sleep quality, and organ function.

Doctors recommend drinking 11 cups of water daily for women and 16 for men. Meeting your daily requirements in is so much easier when the water is tasty and from a source you trust.

Level up your cold-weather cooking

Fall also brings tasty recipes like beef stew and chicken and dumplings. If you love to cook like I do, you’ll want to have one of these Waterdrop reverse osmosis filters in your kitchen. By removing toxins from your water, they also prevent it from entering your food. So your pasta, rice, soups etc. will all have better flavor and nothing you don’t want.

The same will be true for your hot beverages. When you make coffee or tea using water purified by reverse osmosis, your drink will be tastier and healthier.

Fall Prime Day Sale: don’t miss out

Both the X12 and K6 are part of Waterdrop’s big Prime Day sale. The X12, usually priced at $1,299, is slashed to $899 with a coupon on Amazon. And the K6? It’s down from $799 to $499. Plus, you can snag an extra 5% off both systems with the code gadgetflowPF during the sale from September 30 to October 9.

Upgrade your water, upgrade your life

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a reverse osmosis system, now’s the time to act. The Waterdrop X12 and K6 don’t just filter water—they make it healthier, tastier, and more convenient. From better hydration to elevating your fall recipes, these RO systems are a win for your home.

So, whether you’re looking to improve your daily hydration or give your cold-weather cooking an upgrade, these Waterdrop filters will do the trick. If you want to check out more about Waterdrop Filters during Amazon’s October Prime Days, visit the Fall Prime Sale landing page.

 

Join the Discussion

