The best gadgets to give your designer and illustrator friends

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 6, 2022, 9:00 am EDT

Got a creative genius in your life? Give them something that supports their work—and style—when you go for any of the ideas below.

The Logitech POP Keys stands out on any desk

If your bestie is a designer or your partner is an illustrator, don’t be stuck for gift ideas. From a digital color sensor to a helpful iPad hub, these are the gadgets for designers and illustrators. They want them in their workspaces—and daily lives.

Help the designer in your life put a name to any color quickly with the Nix Mini 2 color sensor. This cool little gadget identifies any color with a simple scan.

And any creative professional will appreciate the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse. Its unique vertical design keeps your loved one’s wrist in a natural handshake position, putting less pressure on it during work.

Check out these cool gifts for creative professionals.

1. The Nix Mini 2 color sensor helps designers and illustrators identify over 250,000 colors with just a simple scan. It’s also portable.

The best gadgets to give your designer and illustrator friends
Nix Mini 2 with a swatch book

Designers and illustrators are always on the lookout for their next color inspiration. And the Nix Mini 2 color sensor helps them identify the color they’re searching for. It’s compatible with RAL, PANTONE, and NCs.

Get it for $99 on the official website.

2. The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse keeps graphic designers’ hands in a natural position for all-day comfort during work.

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse product video

If your designer friend clicks and drags for hours each day, they’ll appreciate the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse. It realigns their wrists into an upright, natural position, minimizing use-related stress.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

3. The Hyper Hyperdrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub for iPad gives your creative friend 6 additional iPad ports, boosting their productivity.

Hyper Hyperdrive 6
Hyper Hyperdrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub for iPad

Does your creative friend use their iPad for work? Then the Hyper Hyperdrive 6-in-1 USB-C Media Hub for iPad makes a great gift, adding more ports and a powerful 4K 60 Hz HDMI connection port. It even has USH-I to microSD and SD slots, making it one of our favorite gifts for designers and illustrators.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

4. The Seagate Ultra Touch compact SSDs have stylish woven designs and ample storage space. They’re compatible with both Mac and Windows.

The best gadgets to give your designer and illustrator friends
Seagate Ultra Touch in use (Image Credit: Alvinology Media)

Give your creative friend stylish digital storage for their projects with the Seagate Ultra Touch compact SSDs. Available in both 1 TB and 500 GB storage sizes, they both work with USB-C and USB 3.0 for fast data transfers.

Get one for $99.94 on Amazon.

5. The Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard adds a fun pop of color to your friend’s workspace and has 8 emoji keys for social communication.

Logitech POP Keys in a creative workspace

Is your friend’s style on the whimsical side? Then they’ll love the Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard. It comes in 3 candy-inspired colors, adding positive vibes to any work area. Your friend can even pair it with up to 3 devices.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

6. The Kensington StudioCaddy Apple device storage system keeps all your giftee’s Apple devices charged and ready for their next masterpiece.

Kensington StudioCaddy video

Designers and illustrators alike will put the Kensington StudioCaddy Apple device storage system to good use. Their favorite Apple tech is always charged and organized with specific spots for iPad Pro, iPhone, AirPods, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch. For this reason, it’s one of our favorite gifts for designers and illustrators.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

7. The Twelve South HoverBar Duo adjustable iPad stand holds their iPad at multiple heights, offering a comfortable, portable workstation.

The best gadgets to give your designer and illustrator friends
Twelve South HoverBar Duo with an iPad

Many artists rely on their iPad for work. If this sounds like your illustrator, you can make their on-location efforts easier with the Twelve South HoverBar Duo adjustable iPad stand. It turns any space into a workstation with multiple holding positions and adjustable height.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

8. The Brydge Air Max+ iPad wireless keyboard adds a helpful wireless keyboard and multitouch trackpad to your creative friend’s iPad.

Brydge Air MAX
Brydge Air Max+ in use

Another thoughtful iPad gadget for creative professionals is the Brydge Air Max+ iPad wireless keyboard. It works with a range of iPad models, and the keyboard has antimicrobial technology, which is why it’s one of our favorite gifts for designers and illustrators.

Get it for $149.99 on Amazon.

9. The Lexon Mino+ portable speaker series is palm-size and plays powerful sound in your friend’s home office, patio, styling location, and more.

Lexon Mino plus
Lexon Mino+ in red

Enhance your friend’s space with a stylish Bluetooth speaker. The Lexon Mino+ portable speaker series is a great choice since it’s available in a rainbow of colors. Even better, it produces exceptional sound quality in a compact, portable size. It’s one of our favorite gifts for designers and illustrators.

Get one for $29.90 on the official website.

10. The Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones block out the noise from busy offices thanks to its ANC with 4 built-in mics.

The best gadgets to give your designer and illustrator friends
Soul Nation EMOTION MAX in Blue

If your friend works in a noisy environment, they’ll appreciate the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones. The ANC design blocks distractions while the audio tech provides deep, low bass and clear mids and highs.

Get them for $119.99 on the official website.

Give your talented friend with something that speaks to their interests when you go for any of these cool gadgets. Can you suggest any other great designer and illustrator gadgets? Tell us about them in the comments!

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
