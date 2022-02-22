The best pet gadgets and accessories to buy for your furry friends in 2022

Have a furry baby in your life? Treat them to a great pet gadget or accessory that also makes pet parenting easier. Check out some of the best 2022 has to offer in the blog below.

eufy Dog Camera D605

Your dog or cat is always there for you, so you definitely want to spoil them with some of the best pet gadgets and accessories in 2022. From pet cams to stylish collars, these products ensure your furry baby stays safe, healthy, and well-dressed.

Pet health is a concern for all pet parents. Luckily, these days, you don’t have to wonder about your pet’s well-being thanks to wearables like the Invoxia Smart Dog Collar. It tracks your dog’s health stats, activity, and sleep.

And you both want to look good while you’re out for walks around town. So we included some of our favorite dog accessories like a premium leather collar and a gorgeous carrier bag.

Pamper your pet, and make pet parenting easier with any of these useful dog and cat gadgets.

1. The eufy Dog Camera D605

eufy Dog Camera D605 product demo

Cookie will feel appreciated with the eufy Dog Camera D605 since it allows you to give him a treat remotely. You’ll love the 170-degree wide-angle lens, AI tracking, and 2-way audio.

Get it for $249.99 on Amazon.

2. The ElevationLab TagVault: Pet AirTag mount sits comfortably on Fido’s collar and helps you track his location using an Apple AirTag.

ElevationLab TagVault: Pet AirTag on a dog

The ElevationLab TagVault: Pet AirTag mount keeps an Apple AirTag on your dog comfortably, connecting to your dog’s collar. Lightweight and waterproof, it stands up to an active doggy life.

Get it for $24.95 on the official website.

3. The Invoxia Smart Dog Collar biometric pet gadget monitors your dog’s vitals—like heart rate and activity—right from his collar.

Invoxia Smart Dog Collar in yellow

The Invoxia Smart Dog Collar biometric pet gadget gives you an in-depth look at your dog’s health since it tracks heart and respiratory rate as well as sleep and activity levels, making it one of the best pet gadgets and accessories in 2022.

This gadget is coming in summer 2022, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

4. The Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder keeps your pet’s meals on schedule when you’re not there and is easy to set up.

Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder video

It’s important to feed your dog or cat at about the same time each day. The Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder helps you do that when you’re away, dispensing portioned meals at specific times.

Get it for $56.09 on Amazon.

5. The myQ Pet Portal smart dog door

myQ Pet Portal and a dog

Every pet and pet owner will love the myQ Pet Portal smart dog door. This pet door is one of the best pet gadgets and accessories in 2022 because it safely lets your dog outside while you’re away. In fact, it has two 1,040p cameras that provide live-stream footage of your dog and a 2-way talk feature.

This gadget starts at $2,999. Design yours on the official website.

6. The PETKIT Fresh Element Solo smart pet feeder works with all types of food and provides portioned meals to your dog or cat, keeping them healthy.

PETKIT Fresh Element Solo in a video

The PETKIT Fresh Element Solo smart pet feeder has a clever design that allows your dog or cat to eat comfortably; its 6-degree incline and elevated base prevent neck strain. Meanwhile, you can schedule feeding times.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

7. The Moger Dog Supply 1 Inch Leather Collar resists water and features vegetable-tanned bridle leather for a classic, premium look.

Moger Dog Supply 1 Inch Leather Collar in black

Don’t put just any collar on your dog; go for the Moger Dog Supply 1 Inch Leather Collar. It rests softly around your best friend’s neck, and its solid copper rivets ensure years of use, making it one of the best pet gadgets and accessories in 2022.

Get it for $55 on the official website.

8. The Habicats cat houses give your feline a fun, cute home where they can get cozy. They’re 100% recyclable for a sustainable choice for a kitty home.

Habicats with a cat

Dote on your feline companion with the Habicats cat houses. They come in a range of sizes and are eco-friendly. Each home also features a scratcher pad, and the company creates new designs each season.

Get it for $24.50 on the official website.

9. The Kruk Garage Leather Pet Carrier keeps a cat or small dog at your side. Your furry companion will love resting their head on the cushioned exterior flap.

Kruk Garage Leather Pet Carrier with a cat

Carry your dog or cat in style with the Kruk Garage Leather Pet Carrier. It has an interior safety leash and a mesh window. The interior is washable, and the outer pockets have space for your essentials.

Get it for $422.40 on Etsy.

10. The BASTARDS dog wear collection keeps your dog warm in cooler weather and boasts high-quality materials that are easy to clean.

BASTARDS dog coat in black

A rainy day is no match for the BASTARDS dog wear collection. Consisting of Coats, Undercoats, and Raincoats, they made our list of the best pet gadgets and accessories in 2022 thanks to their warm, durable fabrics and sleek style.

This dog wear collection starts at $90.53 on the official website.

Show your pet some extra love with the pet gadgets and accessories on this list. Which of these products did you love the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

