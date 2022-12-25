The best party gadgets & accessories to buy before the year ends

Hosting a New Year's get-together? Then check out today's Digest. We're highlighting the best gadgets for unforgettable parties.

Coravin Timeless Three SL wine bottle opener in use

You’re throwing a New Year’s Eve bash for your friends. You want to have all the right stuff—speakers, a new TV, etc.—and we’re here to help with the best party gadgets to buy before the year ends.

Want to create a festive atmosphere? Gather your friends around a crackling fire outdoors when you have the Solo Stove Bonfire 2. This smokeless firepit is easy to clean and doesn’t leave a smoky smell on hair and clothes.

Then, you can keep the party going all night with the Polaroid P4. This retro-looking speaker fills large rooms with powerful sound, and its battery lasts 15 hours.

Throw your best party of the year with the gadgets below.

1. The Polaroid P4 big loudspeaker brings powerful room-filling sound to your parties. Get it for $260.99 on the official website.

Polaroid P4 big loud speaker in yellow and white

Looking for a fun party speaker? The Polaroid P4 big loudspeaker is an excellent choice with its powerful sound, 15 hours of playtime, and ability to pair with other P4 speakers.

2. The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 smokeless firepit adds a cozy ambiance without the smoke. Buy it for $224.99 on the company website.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 smokeless firepit in use

Your guests can warm themselves in front of the fire—without getting their clothes and hair smoky—when you have the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 smokeless firepit. It also has a removable baseplate and ash pan.

3. The Tom Gozney Signature Edition Roccbox pizza oven bakes restaurant-quality pizza. Purchase it for $599 on the brand’s website.

Tom Gozney Signature Edition Roccbox pizza oven product demo

Treat your party guests to homemade pizza baked in the Tom Gozney Signature Edition Roccbox pizza oven, which is one of the best party gadgets to buy before the year ends. The design is edgy, and the baffle plate technology sends the fire to the door while your pizza cooks.

4. The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar gives your entertainment immersive sound. It costs $449 on Bose’s website.

Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos soundbar in black

Whether you and your guests watch the ball drop in Times Square or relax with a classic holiday film, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 brings immersive sound. The TrueSpace technology and upward-firing transducers surround everyone in audio.

5. The Black + Decker Bev cocktail and drink maker creates tasty alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Get it for $249 on Amazon.

Black + Decker Bev cocktail and drink maker product design

Save time making drinks for your guests when you have the Black + Decker Bev cocktail and drink maker. It mixes drinks with straws that pull the spirits out of the bottle. Just fill this gadget with up to 5 bottles of drinks.

6. The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television delivers brilliant, lifelike colors. It costs $799.99 on Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television on the wall

Impress your friends with movies and shows on the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series television. The impressive 4K Quantum Dot Display makes shows, movies, sports, etc. brighter and more lifelike. It’s one of the best party gadgets to buy before the year ends.

7. The Aarke Carbonator Pro stainless steel sparkling water maker creates fizzy water at home. Get it for $349 on the official website.

Aarke Carbonator Pro stainless steel sparkling water maker design

Serve your guests homemade fizzy water when you have the Aarke Carbonator Pro. This stainless steel sparkling water maker reduces your use of plastic bottles and boasts a modern look that suits any home.

8. The PureWine The Wand per-glass wine purifier removes impurities from wine, preventing headaches. Buy an 8 pack for $19.99 on the brand’s website.

PureWine The Wand per-glass wine purifier in use

Remove histamines and sulfates from the wine you serve with the PureWine The Wand per-glass wine purifier. It eliminates side effects like headaches and enhances the natural taste of wine.

9. The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game lets you play Wordle competitively with friends. Purchase it for $10 on Amazon.

The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game in use

Liven your parties with the New York Times Wordle: The Party Game. Designed for 2 to 4 players, it lets you test your word-guessing mettle against your friends. It has 3 variations—fast mode, team mode, and timed mode.

10. The Coravin Timeless Three SL wine bottle opener preserves a bottle of wine after a party. Get it for $124 on Amazon.

Coravin Timeless Three SL wine bottle opener in use

Pour wine on your terms with the Coravin Timeless Three SL wine bottle opener. This product preserves your wine’s flavor by using the Coravin Pure Capsules. Meanwhile, the needle-opening system ensures you can serve wine and save it for later.

Throw the best parties before the year ends with these fantastic party gadgets. Which ones will you add to your shopping list? Tell us in the comment section!

