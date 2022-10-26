Best kitchen gadgets to get you through family dinners and parties

Are you hosting any holiday dinners and parties for the family in the next couple of months? Don't panic, plan, with the best kitchen gadgets out there.

Tom Gozney Signature Edition Roccbox pizza oven in black

So you’ve invited the whole family over for Thanksgiving or a party over the holidays. And the pressure’s on because the guest list keeps getting longer. Whether this sounds familiar or otherwise, the best kitchen gadgets for family dinners and parties make cooking for your loved ones a breeze.

Live in an apartment? The KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer easily mixes cookie, bread, and pie dough in a mini design. Use it for convenient power as you cook.

Then, impress everyone with homemade fizzy water from the Aarke Carbonator Pro. It produces tasty carbonated water for drinking or mixing into beverages with other ingredients.

Host your family—without the stress—when you have these kitchen gadgets.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer / Image Credits: Trusted Reviews

If you have limited kitchen space but need plenty of power, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer has you covered. It can whip up dough for 5 dozen cookies per batch. Small but durable, it transforms into 10 different appliances with attachments.

Get it for $379.99 on the official website.

2. The Aarke Carbonator Pro stainless steel sparkling water maker lets you create your own fizzy water, which is excellent for bubbly drinks.

Aarke Carbonator Pro with fizzy water

Surprise your family with homemade fizzy drinks from Aarke Carbonator Pro stainless steel sparkling water maker. It’s easy to use and looks beautiful on your countertop. Plus, the cordless design means no electricity is needed to operate this device.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

We love Smeg products with their functional yet elegant 1950s designs. They add warmth to your kitchen and have the power you need to prepare large family dinners.

3. The Smeg Citrus Juicer adds retro style to your kitchen and delivers freshly pressed citrus juice for tasty dressings, sauces, and more.

Smeg Citrus Juicer with fruit

No menu is complete without a bit of acidity from citrus juice. And you can press fresh orange, lemon, lime, and grapefruit juice easily using the Smeg Citrus Juicer. Not only does it add a pop of retro style, but 120 volts and 60 Hz frequency make it a reliable kitchen companion. It’s one of the best kitchen gadgets for family dinners and parties.

Get it for $209.90 on Amazon.

4. The Smeg HBF01 50s-style hand blender has enough power to purée soups, sauces, and more. Plus, it looks so stylish in the kitchen.

Smeg HBF01 in use

The Smeg HBF01 50s-style hand blender makes easy work of puréed sauces and soups. It boasts a powerful 700-watt motor and a helpful anti-slip handle. Moreover, it matches other models in the range.

Get it for $134.95 on Amazon.

5. The Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe helps you cook tender, juicy meat every time. It even works in smokers, rotisseries, and air fryers.

Tappecue AirProbe2 in use

Serve your family perfectly cooked meat over the holidays with the Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe. It tells you when your meat is ready, preventing overdone meat. What’s more, it saves your cooking history and lets you check the temperature from your phone.

Get it for $79 on Amazon.

6. The Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smoker has enough capacity to feed a crowd. Use it to add savory flavor to meat, vegetables, and more.

Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smoker in a video

Want to smoke a couple of turkeys for Thanksgiving? Maybe your family loves smoked ham for the holidays. You can make them yourself with the Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smoker. It’s ideal for beginners and pros and provides 711 square inches of smoking space. It’s one of the best kitchen gadgets for family dinners.

Get it for $279.99 on the official website.

7. The KEURIG K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker covers all your after-dinner coffee needs, creating cappuccinos, espresso, and more.

Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker

End a great family meal with equally delicious coffee from the KEURIG K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker. It brews specialty coffees precisely, thanks to the BrewID tech. Meanwhile, the Barista Mode offers step-by-step instructions for lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and more.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

8. The Tom Gozney Signature Edition Roccbox pizza oven bakes restaurant-quality pizza, perfect for fun family get-togethers.

Tom Gozney Signature Edition Roccbox video

Pretty much everyone loves homemade pizza. And with the Tom Gozney Signature Edition Roccbox pizza oven, you can serve your family a pizzeria-style pie anywhere. It reaches 950° F and is easy to use indoors or out.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

9. The LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance actually helps you get a family holiday meal on the table faster.

LG InstaView Double Oven Range in a kitchen

The pressure’s on when you have the whole family over for dinner. Sail through it with the LG InstaView Double Oven Range smart cooking appliance. Its ProBake Convection technology allows it to cook quickly without preheating. Then, the precise temperatures assure shorter cooking times which is why it’s one of the best kitchen gadgets for family dinners.

Get it for $3,099 on the official website.

Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker

Treat everyone to homemade ice cream, sorbet, and yogurt in just 20 minutes with the Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker. Its insulated freezer bowl doesn’t require ice and the large capacity means you only need to make a batch or 2 to feed your party.

Get it for $84.99 on the official website.

Cooking for the entire family is a breeze when you have these kitchen gadgets in your cooking arsenal. What appliances make cooking easier for you? Let us know!

