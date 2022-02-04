The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night

Looking for a great nightstand charger? The best bedside chargers have a compact form factor and a beautiful design. Check them out in this blog.

Courant CATCH:3 ESSENTIALS wireless charger and tray

Pretty much everyone charges devices near their bed. So, when you’re looking for a new charger, you’re going to want one that blends into your room’s aesthetics. From lay-flat designs to others with 3-in-1 capabilities, the best bedside chargers will add to—not detract—from your room’s aesthetics.

If you’ve got multiple Apple devices, a 3-in-1 charger is ideal. And the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad can power up your iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch all at once.

Then, for a space-saving design, the Koble Designs Polestar Wireless Charging Lamp is a lamp and wireless charger together. It should keep your nightstand clearer.

Make charging friendlier for your nightstand with these clever chargers.

1. The Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand powers your iPhone 13, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro right at your bedside.

The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night
Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand on a desk

You’ll want the Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand on your bedside table since it charges 3 of your Apple devices—iPhone 13, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro—in one convenient place. What’s more, the Apple Watch charger detaches for on-the-go power.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

2. The Sveeve smart nightstand attaches to your bed and includes a wireless charger as well as a USB port. It also monitors air quality.

Sveeve in a video

Why buy separate chargers when the Sveeve smart nightstand has them built in? This unique table fits onto the side of your bed, and its surface can wirelessly charge your Qi-enabled devices. A USB port supports wired charging.

Get it for $10,191 on the official website.

3. The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe has a modern design and a quick-charging module for the Apple Watch Series 7.

Belkin BOOST CHARGE PRO 3 in 1
Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

A bedside charger should look nice, and the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe doesn’t disappoint. Its lay-flat design even has a nightstand mode for the Apple Watch. What’s more, it also powers your iPhone and AirPods.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

4. The Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) smart wireless charger quickly powers your Pixel phone, Pixel Buds, and other Qi-Certified devices.

Google Pixel Stand 2nd gen
Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) on a desk

The Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) smart Wireless charger powers your devices and works with your smart home, letting you check Nest cams, change the temperature, and do more right from your bed. It’s one of the best bedside chargers because it makes everything easy to manage.

Get it for $79 on the official website.

5. The Koble Designs Polestar Wireless Charging Lamp eliminates clutter on your nighstand since its base is actually a wireless charger.

Koble Designs Polestar Wireless Charging Lamp in a video

Keep your nightstand minimalist with the Koble Designs Polestar Wireless Charging Lamp. With a 10-watt wireless charging base, you needn’t add another gadget. The head is flexible, and the touch-sensitive controls make adjustments simple.

Get it for about $87 on the official website.

6. The Courant CATCH:3 ESSENTIALS wireless charger and tray organizes jewelry, watches, and keys and charges your Qi-enabled phones.

Courant CATCH 3 ESSENTIALS
Courant CATCH:3 ESSENTIALS on a side table

Every nightstand needs a catchall for accessories like earrings and cufflinks. The Courant CATCH:3 ESSENTIALS wireless charger and tray is a beautiful one. One portion provides a soft landing spot for accessories while the other has 3 coils for faster charging.

Get it for $80 on the official website.

7. The Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger Watch Edition lays flat and gives you more space for charging devices. It also has a USB-A port.

The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night
Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger Watch Edition

Another of the best bedside chargers is the Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger Watch Edition. It powers your AirPods, iPhone, and Apple Watch. Meanwhile, the weighted aluminum base ensures you don’t accidentally knock it off your nightstand.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

8. The Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger serves as a 4 x 6 photo or graphic frame. Use it in portrait or landscape orientation.

The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night
Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger on a nightstand

The Twelve South PowerPic mod Wireless Charger makes a useful gadget. While it charges your devices quickly, it also works as a photo frame, letting you display your memories at your bedside when you aren’t charging.

Get it for $50.99 on the official website.

9. The mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging charges your phone and eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria, providing 2 useful functions.

mophie UV Sanitizer
mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging in use

Do you regularly disinfect your phone? If not, the mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging is one of the best bedside chargers for the task. Its UV-C bulbs disinfect your phone and other items in just 5 minutes. Then, the wireless charging lid works on contact.

Get it for $39.95 on the official website.

10. The Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad has a soft, cozy fabric exterior. You’ll appreciate the 15 watts of power and extra charging space.

The best bedside chargers that can charge your gadgets through the night
Moshi Sette Q next to a bed

Finally, the Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad made our list of the best bedside chargers thanks to its stylish look, support for the newest Qi EPP protocol, and USB-A port for wired charging.

Get it for $89.95 on the official website.

Treat yourself to a great bedside charger; you deserve it. These chargers not only keep your devices on full power, but they also they look beautiful and save space. Which one do you want for your nightstand? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

