The best monitors to buy for your MacBook Pro

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Expand your MacBook Pro's screen space by pairing it with some of the best displays for the job. Whether you use your Apple laptop for work or home, you'll enhance your productivity.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K monitor on a desk

Your MacBook Pro is great, but even if you have the 16-inch version, it’s probably not enough space for your workflow. That’s why you should increase your screen real estate with some of the best monitors for your MacBook Pro.

Related: The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—products for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators & more

These stunning displays offer images detailed enough for photography/videography. The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor, for instance, gives you a whopping 40 inches of space and colors that are 100% sRGB.

Or, you could turn your MacBook Pro into a touchscreen with the espresso Display V2 with just a single connection.

Yes, your MacBook Pro setup will get even better when you go for any of these monitors.

1. The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor on a desk

If you rely on your MacBook Pro for creative work, the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor is a great option. It covers colors that are 100% sRGB. Meanwhile, the 178° viewing angle gives you a clear view of everything on the screen.

Get it for $2,261 on Amazon.

2. The Apple Studio Display makes a great companion for your MacBook Pro with its 5K Retina Display and fast charging capabilities.

Apple Studio Display in a video

Supercharge your MacBook Pro setup with a display made for it; the Apple Studio Display. It spans 27 inches, boasts a 5K resolution, and runs on Apple Silicon, making it one of the best monitors for your MacBook Pro.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

3. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is the ideal way to use your MacBook at home with its space-saving design and Smart TV apps.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 in a kitchen

Your MacBook Pro fits even better into your home when you pair it with the Samsung Smart Monitor M8. It’s 11.4 mm thin and comes with productivity and Smart TV apps built in. You can even use it as a hub for your SmartThings gadgets.

Get it for $729.99 on the official website.

4. The espresso Display V2 portable monitors turn your MacBook into a touchscreen, boasts gorgeous pictures, and easy portability.

espresso Display V2 with a person

You don’t have to wait for Apple to build a touchscreen laptop. Just turn your MacBook into one with the espresso Display V2 portable monitors. This stylish portable monitor features high-quality materials and attaches to your MacBook with just one cable.

Get it for $439 on the official website.

Dell UltraSharp 32″ 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U323QZ

Make your MacBook Pro better for video conferences with the Dell UltraSharp 32″ 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U3223QZ. It delivers stunning video thanks to the 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor.

This product is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the company website for more information.

6. The LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K monitor covers 99% of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color spectrums, making it ideal for creative work.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K in a video

Do you use your MacBook Pro for your photography and/or videography work? The LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K monitor helps you see every detail of your projects with its 8 million individually dimming pixels and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Get it for $3,999.99 on the official website.

7. The ViewSonic VP3286-8K 8K monitor gives creatives precise color representation with its cutting-edge ColorPro technology.

ViewSonic VP3286–8K on a desk

First announced in January of 2021, the ViewSonic VP3286-8K 8K monitor hasn’t been released yet. But when it does, you can bet it will impress—offering a stunning 7,680 by 4,320 resolution and advanced color adjustment options. What’s more, it comes with a substantial USB hub.

This monitor is coming soon and is priced at $4,999.99. Visit the official website for more information.

ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV 27″ with a laptop

Get accurate color representation on a 27-inch screen with the ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV 27″ WQHD monitor. Affordable, it also offers several color parameters you can adjust. The stand is ergonomic and tilts, swivels, and pivots for a comfier experience.

Get it for $319 on the official website.

9. The ViewSonic VP3268a 4K 32″ monitor delivers lifelike colors and looks great at any angle, an ideal complement to your MacBook Pro.

ViewSonic VP3268a on a desk with a plant

Enjoy a display worthy of your MacBook Pro with the ViewSonic VP3268a 4K 32″ monitor. It provides realistic colors, and a 32″ screen. It also reproduces the Pantone Matching System, making it one of the best monitors for your MacBook Pro.

Get it for $881.99 on Amazon.

10. The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor reduces your eye strain with its 1500R curvature and lets you see more of your work at once.

Lenovo ThinkVision T34 Monitor front view

Another curved option, the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor, lets you see all of your work with its 1500R curvature. What’s more, the USB Type-C port allows easy connections with your MacBook.

Get it for $565 on Amazon.

Extend your MacBook Pro’s screen size and increase your productivity with any of these high-quality monitors. Which one would you love to add to your setup? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜