The best monitors to buy for your MacBook Pro

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 25, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Expand your MacBook Pro's screen space by pairing it with some of the best displays for the job. Whether you use your Apple laptop for work or home, you'll enhance your productivity.

The best monitors to buy for your MacBook Pro
LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K monitor on a desk

Your MacBook Pro is great, but even if you have the 16-inch version, it’s probably not enough space for your workflow. That’s why you should increase your screen real estate with some of the best monitors for your MacBook Pro.

Related: The best workspace gadgets for creative professionals in 2022—products for illustrators, graphic designers, content creators & more

These stunning displays offer images detailed enough for photography/videography. The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor, for instance, gives you a whopping 40 inches of space and colors that are 100% sRGB.

Or, you could turn your MacBook Pro into a touchscreen with the espresso Display V2 with just a single connection.

Yes, your MacBook Pro setup will get even better when you go for any of these monitors.

1. The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor offers plenty of space. The WUHD resolution delivers colorful and detailed images.

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor
Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor on a desk

If you rely on your MacBook Pro for creative work, the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor is a great option. It covers colors that are 100% sRGB. Meanwhile, the 178° viewing angle gives you a clear view of everything on the screen.

Get it for $2,261 on Amazon.

2. The Apple Studio Display makes a great companion for your MacBook Pro with its 5K Retina Display and fast charging capabilities.

Apple Studio Display in a video

Supercharge your MacBook Pro setup with a display made for it; the Apple Studio Display. It spans 27 inches, boasts a 5K resolution, and runs on Apple Silicon, making it one of the best monitors for your MacBook Pro.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

3. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is the ideal way to use your MacBook at home with its space-saving design and Smart TV apps.

The best monitors to buy for your MacBook Pro
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 in a kitchen

Your MacBook Pro fits even better into your home when you pair it with the Samsung Smart Monitor M8. It’s 11.4 mm thin and comes with productivity and Smart TV apps built in. You can even use it as a hub for your SmartThings gadgets.

Get it for $729.99 on the official website.

4. The espresso Display V2 portable monitors turn your MacBook into a touchscreen, boasts gorgeous pictures, and easy portability.

espresso Display V2 portable monitors
espresso Display V2 with a person

You don’t have to wait for Apple to build a touchscreen laptop. Just turn your MacBook into one with the espresso Display V2 portable monitors. This stylish portable monitor features high-quality materials and attaches to your MacBook with just one cable.

Get it for $439 on the official website.

5. The Dell UltraSharp 32″ 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U3223QZ supports your work-from-home setup with its built-in 4K web camera.

Dell UltraSharp 32 inch 4K Video Conferencing Monitor
Dell UltraSharp 32″ 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U323QZ

Make your MacBook Pro better for video conferences with the Dell UltraSharp 32″ 4K Video Conferencing Monitor U3223QZ. It delivers stunning video thanks to the 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor.

This product is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Visit the company website for more information.

6. The LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K monitor covers 99% of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color spectrums, making it ideal for creative work.

LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K in a video

Do you use your MacBook Pro for your photography and/or videography work? The LG UltraFine OLED Pro 4K monitor helps you see every detail of your projects with its 8 million individually dimming pixels and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Get it for $3,999.99 on the official website.

7. The ViewSonic VP3286-8K 8K monitor gives creatives precise color representation with its cutting-edge ColorPro technology.

The best monitors to buy for your MacBook Pro
ViewSonic VP3286–8K on a desk

First announced in January of 2021, the ViewSonic VP3286-8K 8K monitor hasn’t been released yet. But when it does, you can bet it will impress—offering a stunning 7,680 by 4,320 resolution and advanced color adjustment options. What’s more, it comes with a substantial USB hub.

This monitor is coming soon and is priced at $4,999.99. Visit the official website for more information.

8. The ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV 27″ WQHD monitor features a frameless design and supports 100% of the sRGB color gamut.

ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV
ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV 27″ with a laptop

Get accurate color representation on a 27-inch screen with the ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV 27″ WQHD monitor. Affordable, it also offers several color parameters you can adjust. The stand is ergonomic and tilts, swivels, and pivots for a comfier experience.

Get it for $319 on the official website.

9. The ViewSonic VP3268a 4K 32″ monitor delivers lifelike colors and looks great at any angle, an ideal complement to your MacBook Pro.

The best monitors to buy for your MacBook Pro
ViewSonic VP3268a on a desk with a plant

Enjoy a display worthy of your MacBook Pro with the ViewSonic VP3268a 4K 32″ monitor. It provides realistic colors, and a 32″ screen. It also reproduces the Pantone Matching System, making it one of the best monitors for your MacBook Pro.

Get it for $881.99 on Amazon.

10. The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor reduces your eye strain with its 1500R curvature and lets you see more of your work at once.

The best monitors to buy for your MacBook Pro
Lenovo ThinkVision T34 Monitor front view

Another curved option, the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor, lets you see all of your work with its 1500R curvature. What’s more, the USB Type-C port allows easy connections with your MacBook.

Get it for $565 on Amazon.

Extend your MacBook Pro’s screen size and increase your productivity with any of these high-quality monitors. Which one would you love to add to your setup? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Weekend Digest: Latest HomeKit gadgets guide—smart locks, home automation units & more
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Latest HomeKit gadgets guide—smart locks, home automation units & more

Apple has been gradually improving its home automation offerings through its Siri and HomeKit services. While Apple itself doesn’t manufacture more than a few smart home gadgets, other third-party companies do precisely that. Related: The ultimate home theater gadgets guide..
Mother’s Day gadget gift guide 2022: tech gifts she’ll love
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Mother’s Day gadget gift guide 2022: tech gifts she’ll love

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, so it’s time to get shopping if you haven’t bought your mom’s gift yet. Might we suggest any of these cool tech gadget gifts for Mother’s Day? They’ll pamper her with their great..
Earth Day 2022: these eco-friendly products make your everyday life more sustainable
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Earth Day 2022: these eco-friendly products make your everyday life more sustainable

You already compost your kitchen scraps and take your own bags to the grocery store, but these 10 eco-friendly products in 2022 take sustainability to a whole new level. Add them to your everyday life to make a real difference...
Answer your front door anywhere with this Wi-Fi video doorbell
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Answer your front door anywhere with this Wi-Fi video doorbell

Know exactly who’s at the door, wherever you are, with the Door Ringer Wi-Fi video doorbell. This practical gadget is completely wireless and allows you to hear, see, and speak to visitors right from your smartphone. Standard doorbells just don’t..
Wyze Lock Bolt has a long battery life, security enhancements & a low price tag
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Wyze Lock Bolt has a long battery life, security enhancements & a low price tag

Smart locks aren’t necessary, but they’re a great step toward building your smart home. They help keep your house secure and can make entry easier for you, your friends, and loved ones. Not only that, but they also include all..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

How social media marketing has changed in 2022
Tech News
By Amy Poole

How social media marketing has changed in 2022

If you want to crowdfund your latest project or get your e-commerce business off the ground, you need some marketing skills. And no doubt you have them. However, they may require some adjustment as social media has gone through a..
The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace

You’re not looking for just any old mouse. When you work or game—or work and game—you want a mouse with aesthetics and premium capabilities. Well, these unique gaming and office mice tick those things off the list. Related: Gadgets coming..
Stanford’s new solar panels work without sunlight—here’s what they use instead
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Stanford’s new solar panels work without sunlight—here’s what they use instead

Solar technology has been around for quite some time. While it once had minimal applications, it’s grown tremendously over the years and is capable of powering all kinds of things. From charging devices to reducing power consumption to running generators,..
Anker 757 PowerHouse lives up to its name with 1,500 watts, solar charging, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Anker 757 PowerHouse lives up to its name with 1,500 watts, solar charging, and more

If there’s a company that never ceases to amaze us it’s Anker. The company notorious for its charging alternatives continues to expand its already expansive line of power-producing gadgetry, and it has a brand new offering. The Anker’s 757 PowerHouse..
Top board games of the week: DC Deck-Building Game, The Dark Quarter, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Top board games of the week: DC Deck-Building Game, The Dark Quarter, and more

We love playing board games, but we burn out playing the same ones over and over. That’s why it’s nice to have more than one. This way, there’s always an alternative you can pivot to when things become mundane. So..
Square Stand 2nd Gen has a new color option, a built-in chip reader & enhanced software
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Square Stand 2nd Gen has a new color option, a built-in chip reader & enhanced software

If you’re familiar with Square, you know that it’s made it easier for small businesses and professionals to handle customer payments. Square’s checkout gadgets and services are quite effective and the Square Stand is an especially useful device. Now, Square..