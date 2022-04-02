Best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

NFTs and cryptocurrencies are all the rage. But what are the best gadgets to use with your digital assets this year? Find out in today's roundup.

Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT display on the wall

Own multiple cryptocurrencies? Buy or create NFTs? Then have a look at some of the best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year for managing, securing, and displaying your digital property.

Related: The ultimate internet devices guide for 2022—5G modems, Wi-Fi 6E routers & more

If you own multiple cryptocurrencies, you’ll want to ensure that your private keys are safe, and the D’CENT Biometric Wallet is a great way to do that. With a certified security chip and a built-in fingerprint reader, it keeps digital currency secure.

And NFT collectors and creators alike can appreciate the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo laptop. That’s thanks to its 4K display and 1 TB SSD. Plus, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU graphics make it ideal for artists.

If you’re into crypto and NFTs, these are the gadgets to own in 2022.

1. The D’CENT Biometric Wallet helps you keep track of multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, XRP, Litecoin, and more.

D’CENT Biometric Wallet in use

Make managing multiple cryptocurrencies easier with the D’CENT Biometric Wallet. It supplies a range of digital currencies with new ones added all the time. Best of all, the built-in fingerprint scanner keeps everything secure.

Get it for $119 on the official website.

2. The GRAY CORAZON crypto and bitcoin hardware wallet ensures your digital assets are only accessible to you thanks to its Trezor firmware.

GRAY CORAZON in a person’s hand

Keep your cryptocurrencies safe with the GRAY CORAZON crypto and bitcoin hardware wallet. It’s among the best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year because of its Trezor firmware, which secures your crypto private keys and ensures only you can access them.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

3. The Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame has Async Art compatibility, allowing it to display your NFTs. The antiglare matte screen looks natural.

Netgear Meural Canvas II in a video

Show off your NFT finds with the Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame. Its Async Art compatibility displays programmable NFT art and updates the Meural Canvas II automatically. The antiglare matte screen gives everything a realistic look.

Get it for $499.99 on the official website.

4. The Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display connects to blockchain, making it easier to cast your NFT. Control every display option on the app.

Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display hanging on a wall

It’s super simple to access your NFT gallery with the Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display. It works with Metamask and over 50 other wallets. Meanwhile, the mobile app lets you control every aspect of the display.

Preorder it for $777 on the official website.

5. The OPOLO high-security crypto wallet has a sleek design and is easy to use. Its security chip has an EAL6+ rating for peace of mind.

OPOLO in a video

Keep your private keys secure anywhere you go with the OPOLO high-security crypto wallet. It’s 100% offline and makes entering your password, address, and passphrase simple.

Get it for about $330 on the official website.

6. The ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED laptop

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 with a person working

Want to browse your NFT collection on a laptop? Want a laptop that can help with NFT creation? Then the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED laptop is an excellent choice due to its premium specs. The touchscreen and stylus are helpful for artists.

Get it for $1,899.66 on Amazon.

7. The Samsung The Frame TV 2022 has an Art Mode that displays your digital art when you aren’t watching TV. The matte display looks natural.

Samsung The Frame TV 2022 in a living room

Want a TV that doubles as an NFT display? Look no further than the Samsung The Frame TV 2022. Its Art Mode and Quantum Dot tech let you showcase your favorite artwork and memories in brilliant color, which is why it’s among the best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year.

Get it for $999.99 on the official website.

8. The Ledger NANO X Bluetooth Crypto Wallet works with your crypto and NFTs, helping you buy, exchange, secure, and manage digital assets in 1 place.

Ledger Nano X Bluetooth Crypto Wallet and a phone

Now you can manage your crypto and NFTs in 1 device with the Ledger NANO X Bluetooth Crypto Wallet. It works with the Ledger Live app to secure and control your digital property. Meanwhile, it lets you safely invest and manage your crypto in seconds.

Get it for $149 on the official website.

9. The LG UltraWide 49-Inch Monitor gives you plenty of space to stretch out your crypto mining or manage your investments.

LG UltraWide 49-Inch Monitor front view

Give yourself plenty of space to mine crypto with the LG UltraWide 49-Inch Monitor. Its 49″ 32:9 curved DQHD IPS keeps up with your multitasking. You can stack 2 of these monitors to expand your view vertically.

Get it for $1,496.99 on Amazon.

10. The Meural WiFi Photo Frame digital picture display

Meural WiFi Photo Frame on furniture

Showcase your NFTs on your nightstand or bookshelf with the Meural WiFi Photo Frame digital picture display. It made our list of the best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year due to its antiglare display and crypto-art ability.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

These NFT and crypto gadgets make managing your digital assets easy and fun. Which would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜