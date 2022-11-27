Best yoga gadgets and accessories to buy this winter

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 27, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Winter is a great time to improve your yoga practice. And these gadgets and accessories can help you get more out of each session. Check them out in the blog.

Best yoga gadgets and accessories to buy this winter
FeetUp Trainer yoga headstand bench in use

Focus on your practice this winter with the best yoga gadgets and accessories. Whether you want to delve deeper into your practice or start yoga for the first time, these gadgets can help you better hold those poses and unwind.

Related: Holiday gift guide—best travel gadgets to buy

Want to achieve inverted positions safely? Check out the FeetUp Trainer. This headstand bench helps improve flexibility, strength, and balance.

The lululemon Studio Mirror also strengthens your skills. It offers Yoga Flow workouts as well as Dance Cardio, Barre, Meditation, and more.

Center your thoughts, build strength, and improve athletic performance with these yoga gadgets.

1. The FeetUp Trainer yoga headstand bench helps you align your body and master difficult poses. It’s also quite compact.

FeetUp Trainer yoga headstand bench in use

Accomplish inverted positions without putting stress on your body with the FeetUp Trainer yoga headstand bench. It spreads your body weight evenly across the shoulders. It also stretches the cervical spine.

Get it for $125 on the official website.

2. The Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch helps track your yoga practice with its yoga exercise mode.

Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch in use

While the Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch keeps an eye on your overall well-being, it can also track your yoga session. This, along with the Stress Management Score, can help you deal everyday stress.

Get it for $69.95 on the official website.

3. The lululemon Studio Mirror smart interactive gym offers Yoga Flow workouts in addition to a full suite of workout programs.

lululemon Studio Mirror smart interactive gym in use

Achieve balance with the lululemon Studio Mirror smart interactive gym, another of the best yoga gadgets to buy this winter. It provides every kind of workout, from heart-thumping Dance Cardio to muscle-building strength training. Cool down and improve your athletic performance with the Yoga Flow classes.

Get it for $745 on the official website.

4. The agoy Gecko Touch yoga towel has a unique combination of silicone and absorbent towel for consistent grip while you practice.

agoy Gecko Touch yoga towel design

Stop adjusting and rearranging your towel during yoga, and go for the agoy Gecko Touch yoga towel. This patented towel doesn’t require chalk for grip. It’s also lightweight and easy to carry.

Get it for $78 on the official website.

5. The Strack smart posture corrector keeps you sitting tall throughout your session. It vibrates every time you slouch, helping improve posture.

Strack smart posture corrector in use

Maintain proper posture during yoga sessions with the Strack smart posture corrector. Just wear it on your upper back, calibrate it, and sit upright. This gadget vibrates gently when it detects poor back positioning.

Get it for $59 on the official website.

6. The Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle keeps an eye on your hydration. The cap lights indicate your progress.

Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle design

Stay hydrated throughout your practice with the Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle. It tracks your water intake, and the cap lights show your progress. It’s one of the best yoga gadgets to keep with you during your session.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

7. The Kin objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner creates a mind-clearing atmosphere and showcases a mythical landscape.

Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner design

Set the right mood for your yoga practice with the Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner. It holds a single stick of backflow incense and allows the smoke to descend into the peaks below.

Get it for $66 on the official website.

8. The Bala The Play Mat is 8 mm thick, bringing you support and comfort for all of your poses. It’s also waterproof and antimicrobial.

Bala Bangles The Play Mat in black

Hold your poses with plenty of support when you use the Bala The Play Mat. This yoga mat is supportive and comfortable with its 8 mm width. Then, the waterproof top layer wicks moisture and is nonslip.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

9. The Cork Yoga Block is made of sustainable cork and delivers a firmness that makes you feel secure, no matter your pose.

Cork yoga block design

Want to keep your yoga practice sustainable? Get the Cork Yoga Block. Made of natural cork material, it’s easy on the environment, which is why it’s one of the best yoga gadgets to buy this winter.

Get it for $33.60 on the official website.

10. The Halfmoon Long 28″ Restorative Yoga Bolster Pillow aids yoga stretches and provides support. It’s available in cotton or linen.

Halfmoon Long 28″ Restorative Yoga Bolster Pillow in use

Get support during poses and stretches with the Halfmoon Long 28″ Restorative Yoga Bolster Pillow. It brings extra height for legs up the wall, promotes chest opening, and provides support under the knees.

Get it for $116 on Amazon.

Take your yoga practice to the next level with these yoga gadgets and accessories. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy

Shopping for someone special? Maybe you want to treat a family member to something they’ll love. Whoever you’re shopping for this holiday season, the most popular gadget gifts to buy will surely be hits. So we’re rounding up the coolest..
Best Black Friday deals and discounts from around the internet
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Black Friday deals and discounts from around the internet

Happy Black Friday, everyone! The 2022 holiday shopping season has officially begun, and with are countless deals on the brands you love. So whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a robot vacuum, check out today’s roundup. It has..
Top games of the week: Heroes of Might & Magic, Fit to Print & Creature Comforts: Maple Valley
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Heroes of Might & Magic, Fit to Print & Creature Comforts: Maple Valley

If you’re into tabletop board games, you’re in luck. This week’s game roundup focuses on them entirely. From cute animal fantasy worlds to psychology-themed puzzles, these titles bring old-fashioned tabletop fun to game night. We mentioned cute animal games. This..
Prep for winter power outages and more with the Growatt INFINITY 1500 portable power station
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Prep for winter power outages and more with the Growatt INFINITY 1500 portable power station

Ensure your home and outdoor devices have plenty of power with the Growatt INFINITY 1500. Boasting 1,512 Wh capacity and 2,000 W output, this versatile portable power station handles a wide range of power-hungry devices. Are winter blackouts a concern..
Best kitchen gadgets to buy before the holidays
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best kitchen gadgets to buy before the holidays

Cooking Christmas dinner for the whole family? Maybe you’re hosting New Year’s Eve. So it helps to plan the menu—and the tools you need for it—in advance. We’re here to help with the best kitchen gadgets to buy before the..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Meet Ucon Creative, a VR training platform designer for education, jobs & martial arts
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet Ucon Creative, a VR training platform designer for education, jobs & martial arts

Help students learn, regardless of their location, with Ucon Creative’s metaverse educational programs: EduCore, Taekwon Master, and JobTeacher. These platforms help bridge educational gaps worldwide. Could your student benefit from online courses or job training? Online education and metaverse interaction..
Holiday gift guide—best gaming gadgets for the geeks in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—best gaming gadgets for the geeks in your life

Want to impress the gamer in your life? Our holiday gift guide to the best gaming gadget gifts for geeks should help. These gifts combine quirky designs with the capabilities your gamer needs to prevail on the battlefield, race track,..
Holiday gift guide—the best office gadgets & accessories for under $100
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the best office gadgets & accessories for under $100

Your friends and colleagues work hard all year. So, for Christmas, buy gifts that make their jobs easier, like the best office gadget gifts for under $100. They have the features your recipients want at wallet-friendly prices. Related: Holiday gift..
Holiday gift guide—best travel gadgets to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—best travel gadgets to buy

So your sister travels the world for work, and your friend visits a new country every month for her vlog. What can you get them to make their journeys less stressful? These best travel gadget gifts, of course! From a..
Quest Nest Book 2: The Divine Forge is a GM-friendly adventure, limiting prep time so you can do what you love
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Quest Nest Book 2: The Divine Forge is a GM-friendly adventure, limiting prep time so you can do what you love

Make your RPG passion less time-consuming when you have Quest Nest’s Book 2: The Divine Forge. This GM-friendly adventure takes care of some of the GM’s planning but leaves room for player advocacy and homebrew. Do you spend hours setting..
Boil water in just 3 minutes with the Kimos battery-powered thermos
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Boil water in just 3 minutes with the Kimos battery-powered thermos

Boil water anywhere when you have Kimos battery-powered thermos. This self-heating thermos holds 360 ml of water and brings it to full boiling temperature in just 3 minutes. Have you ever wished for a quick, portable way to boil water?..