Best yoga gadgets and accessories to buy this winter

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Winter is a great time to improve your yoga practice. And these gadgets and accessories can help you get more out of each session. Check them out in the blog.

FeetUp Trainer yoga headstand bench in use

Focus on your practice this winter with the best yoga gadgets and accessories. Whether you want to delve deeper into your practice or start yoga for the first time, these gadgets can help you better hold those poses and unwind.

Related: Holiday gift guide—best travel gadgets to buy

Want to achieve inverted positions safely? Check out the FeetUp Trainer. This headstand bench helps improve flexibility, strength, and balance.

The lululemon Studio Mirror also strengthens your skills. It offers Yoga Flow workouts as well as Dance Cardio, Barre, Meditation, and more.

Center your thoughts, build strength, and improve athletic performance with these yoga gadgets.

1. The FeetUp Trainer yoga headstand bench helps you align your body and master difficult poses. It’s also quite compact.

FeetUp Trainer yoga headstand bench in use

Accomplish inverted positions without putting stress on your body with the FeetUp Trainer yoga headstand bench. It spreads your body weight evenly across the shoulders. It also stretches the cervical spine.

Get it for $125 on the official website.

2. The Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch helps track your yoga practice with its yoga exercise mode.

Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch in use

While the Fitbit Inspire 3 health and fitness smartwatch keeps an eye on your overall well-being, it can also track your yoga session. This, along with the Stress Management Score, can help you deal everyday stress.

Get it for $69.95 on the official website.

3. The lululemon Studio Mirror smart interactive gym

lululemon Studio Mirror smart interactive gym in use

Achieve balance with the lululemon Studio Mirror smart interactive gym, another of the best yoga gadgets to buy this winter. It provides every kind of workout, from heart-thumping Dance Cardio to muscle-building strength training. Cool down and improve your athletic performance with the Yoga Flow classes.

Get it for $745 on the official website.

4. The agoy Gecko Touch yoga towel has a unique combination of silicone and absorbent towel for consistent grip while you practice.

agoy Gecko Touch yoga towel design

Stop adjusting and rearranging your towel during yoga, and go for the agoy Gecko Touch yoga towel. This patented towel doesn’t require chalk for grip. It’s also lightweight and easy to carry.

Get it for $78 on the official website.

5. The Strack smart posture corrector keeps you sitting tall throughout your session. It vibrates every time you slouch, helping improve posture.

Strack smart posture corrector in use

Maintain proper posture during yoga sessions with the Strack smart posture corrector. Just wear it on your upper back, calibrate it, and sit upright. This gadget vibrates gently when it detects poor back positioning.

Get it for $59 on the official website.

6. The Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle keeps an eye on your hydration. The cap lights indicate your progress.

Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle design

Stay hydrated throughout your practice with the Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle. It tracks your water intake, and the cap lights show your progress. It’s one of the best yoga gadgets to keep with you during your session.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

7. The Kin objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner creates a mind-clearing atmosphere and showcases a mythical landscape.

Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner design

Set the right mood for your yoga practice with the Kin Objects Peng Lai Backflow Stick Incense Burner. It holds a single stick of backflow incense and allows the smoke to descend into the peaks below.

Get it for $66 on the official website.

8. The Bala The Play Mat is 8 mm thick, bringing you support and comfort for all of your poses. It’s also waterproof and antimicrobial.

Bala Bangles The Play Mat in black

Hold your poses with plenty of support when you use the Bala The Play Mat. This yoga mat is supportive and comfortable with its 8 mm width. Then, the waterproof top layer wicks moisture and is nonslip.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

9. The Cork Yoga Block is made of sustainable cork and delivers a firmness that makes you feel secure, no matter your pose.

Cork yoga block design

Want to keep your yoga practice sustainable? Get the Cork Yoga Block. Made of natural cork material, it’s easy on the environment, which is why it’s one of the best yoga gadgets to buy this winter.

Get it for $33.60 on the official website.

10. The Halfmoon Long 28″ Restorative Yoga Bolster Pillow aids yoga stretches and provides support. It’s available in cotton or linen.

Halfmoon Long 28″ Restorative Yoga Bolster Pillow in use

Get support during poses and stretches with the Halfmoon Long 28″ Restorative Yoga Bolster Pillow. It brings extra height for legs up the wall, promotes chest opening, and provides support under the knees.

Get it for $116 on Amazon.

Take your yoga practice to the next level with these yoga gadgets and accessories. Which ones will you buy? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜