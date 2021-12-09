CES 2022—5 futuristic technologies that will blow your mind

By Mark Gulino on Dec 9, 2021, 8:00 am EST under Tech News,

January is getting closer and so is CES 2022. Today we explore some of the futuristic technologies and innovations that are expected to make an appearance. From the space industry to the Metaverse, check out what may be coming to CES in 2022. Read on to learn more.

CES 2022—5 futuristic technologies that will blow your mind
CES 2022 may bring exciting new technologies this year

As CES 2022 draws closer, the speculation on what we might see grows. The tech event will follow hot on the heels of the holiday season, kicking off in the first week of January.

There’s a broad spectrum of tech companies and manufacturers big and small already announced as featured exhibitors, which only adds to the possibilities. After all, emerging technologies and consumer electronics have grown exponentially over the past decade.

Each event like this offers a chance to see some seriously cool products. While there isn’t a single specific product we can point to at CES 2022 yet, there are a handful of futuristic technologies getting a lot of buzz. Here are 5 of them that we just may see this year—some of which may even blow your mind. Let’s take a look!

CES 2022—5 futuristic technologies that will blow your mind
CES 2022 is coming this January

Plan on seeing space industries at CES this year

Who knew how fast space exploration technology would grow in 10 years? You don’t have to be a fan of Elon Musk or Sir Richard Branson or Jeff Bezos to take a step back and appreciate their companies’ contributions to reigniting the space race.

By revolutionizing the space industry, the door is opening widely for the development of new tools, technologies, resources, and devices. In time, all of these things can benefit the consumer market as well. It’s also just exciting to consider the possibilities of exploring space.

Brace yourself for the upcoming Metaverse

Virtual reality has been around for a while now, but it’s still one of the most futuristic technologies available today. It’s come a long way in the past several years, and it’s clear that it’s just warming up.

That seems to be truer than ever with Facebook doubling down on VR and rebranding as Meta. The recently announced Metaverse will bring a slew of new VR content aimed at connecting users in a deeper and more immersive way.

With a company this big shifting priority toward social virtual reality, the technology has the potential to take off into uncharted territory soon enough.

About the Metaverse w/ Mark Zuckerberg

Expect more focus on sustainability in tech

With climate change comes the need to rethink the way we handle the use of resources along with how we dispose of them. This is rapidly becoming a frequent focus in consumer markets, too. While it might not seem like a futuristic technology on the surface, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Sustainable tech is continuing to improve and expand in areas of usefulness, durability, practicality, and cost. Not unlike the revitalized space industry, sustainable technologies have a unified and motivated driving force behind them. With new research and development comes new innovation we didn’t think possible 10 years ago.

Check out NFTs if you’re into crypto investing

Are you into crypto markets and investing? Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) may very well make an appearance at CES this year. They are a type of blockchain-centered digital collectible where you can purchase original rights and copies similarly to fine art in real life.

These one-of-a-kind digital assets can gain value over time. Regardless of whether or not it sounds crazy, this futuristic emerging technology is catching on like wildfire and making waves in crypto markets.

CES 2022—5 futuristic technologies that will blow your mind
A virtual gallery of NFT content on display

Look for rollables and foldables this time around

We expect to see another new technology ascend to the next level in 2022. Rollable and foldable devices or screens are likely here to stay and, if so, will only get better. After all, Samsung continues to improve on its folding screen technology, and now other companies are looking to dip their toes into developing it as well.

While it might seem gimmicky now, it really won’t be in the long run. The potential for devices that can maximize function when needed and minimize their size profile when not is the kind of technology futurists dream of. Hopefully, we’ll see some new ideas and implementations this time around.

Looking forward in the new year, starting with CES

CES is always an event that inspires us because of the many new things we get to see on the horizon. At the rate technology has grown in recent years, we hope to see some wildly futuristic technologies show up next year—starting with CES 2022. From space innovation to the next evolution in virtual reality and pliable screens, there’s a lot to look forward to.

What do you hope to see during CES 2022? Let us know in the comments below!

Tech News

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Useful travel gadgets to help you fly through “new normal” vacations The best wireless car chargers that can charge your phone effortlessly on the go Tesla Cyberquad for kids brings the Cybertruck spirit with LEDs and a geometric aesthetic Wi-Fi 7: when is it coming? Everything we know about the latest network technology BlackVue DR750X-3CH PLUS dashcam has 3 different Sony cameras & built-in GPS
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy? Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first 10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

You Might Also Like

Useful travel gadgets to help you fly through “new normal” vacations
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Useful travel gadgets to help you fly through “new normal” vacations

Sail through the requirements and stay healthy in airports, hotels, etc., with these new normal travel gadgets. Because while travel might be a little different now, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your trip. Related: The best wireless car chargers..
The best wireless car chargers that can charge your phone effortlessly on the go
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best wireless car chargers that can charge your phone effortlessly on the go

While you might have a sleek wireless charger on your desk or nightstand, that might not be the case for your car. To make your commutes and trips easier, we’re highlighting the best wireless car chargers for effortless charging. Related:..
Tesla Cyberquad for kids brings the Cybertruck spirit with LEDs and a geometric aesthetic
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Tesla Cyberquad for kids brings the Cybertruck spirit with LEDs and a geometric aesthetic

Say what you will about Tesla’s Cybertruck. Whether you like it or not, it’s certainly unique to car manufacturing. With its geometric aesthetic and LED light bars, it looks like a vehicle straight out of the science fiction series Blade..
Wi-Fi 7: when is it coming? Everything we know about the latest network technology
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Wi-Fi 7: when is it coming? Everything we know about the latest network technology

It seems like Wi-Fi 6 was only released yesterday, and yet Wi-Fi 7 may already be around the corner. Granted, Wi-Fi 6 actually launched in 2019—roughly two years ago. While many of us hear the news about Wi-Fi 7, some..
BlackVue DR750X-3CH PLUS dashcam has 3 different Sony cameras & built-in GPS
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

BlackVue DR750X-3CH PLUS dashcam has 3 different Sony cameras & built-in GPS

Car accidents can happen anywhere at any time. In fact, they happen most often when close to home. Similarly, car theft and vandalism can also occur near home. Whether you live in a bustling, high-risk area or a quiet, low-crime..
Meet the 3-in-1 tablet that gives you workplace flexibility
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Meet the 3-in-1 tablet that gives you workplace flexibility

Work from anywhere, seamlessly, with the Phoenix Note 3-in-1 hybrid tablet. This 3-in-1 tablet is an Android tablet, drawing tablet, and portable monitor in one easy-to-carry device. The new normal has accelerated our shift toward non-traditional workspaces. Now, your typical..