CES 2022—5 futuristic technologies that will blow your mind

January is getting closer and so is CES 2022. Today we explore some of the futuristic technologies and innovations that are expected to make an appearance. From the space industry to the Metaverse, check out what may be coming to CES in 2022. Read on to learn more.

CES 2022 may bring exciting new technologies this year

As CES 2022 draws closer, the speculation on what we might see grows. The tech event will follow hot on the heels of the holiday season, kicking off in the first week of January.

There’s a broad spectrum of tech companies and manufacturers big and small already announced as featured exhibitors, which only adds to the possibilities. After all, emerging technologies and consumer electronics have grown exponentially over the past decade.

Each event like this offers a chance to see some seriously cool products. While there isn’t a single specific product we can point to at CES 2022 yet, there are a handful of futuristic technologies getting a lot of buzz. Here are 5 of them that we just may see this year—some of which may even blow your mind. Let’s take a look!

CES 2022 is coming this January

Plan on seeing space industries at CES this year

Who knew how fast space exploration technology would grow in 10 years? You don’t have to be a fan of Elon Musk or Sir Richard Branson or Jeff Bezos to take a step back and appreciate their companies’ contributions to reigniting the space race.

By revolutionizing the space industry, the door is opening widely for the development of new tools, technologies, resources, and devices. In time, all of these things can benefit the consumer market as well. It’s also just exciting to consider the possibilities of exploring space.

Brace yourself for the upcoming Metaverse

Virtual reality has been around for a while now, but it’s still one of the most futuristic technologies available today. It’s come a long way in the past several years, and it’s clear that it’s just warming up.

That seems to be truer than ever with Facebook doubling down on VR and rebranding as Meta. The recently announced Metaverse will bring a slew of new VR content aimed at connecting users in a deeper and more immersive way.

With a company this big shifting priority toward social virtual reality, the technology has the potential to take off into uncharted territory soon enough.

About the Metaverse w/ Mark Zuckerberg

Expect more focus on sustainability in tech

With climate change comes the need to rethink the way we handle the use of resources along with how we dispose of them. This is rapidly becoming a frequent focus in consumer markets, too. While it might not seem like a futuristic technology on the surface, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Sustainable tech is continuing to improve and expand in areas of usefulness, durability, practicality, and cost. Not unlike the revitalized space industry, sustainable technologies have a unified and motivated driving force behind them. With new research and development comes new innovation we didn’t think possible 10 years ago.

Check out NFTs if you’re into crypto investing

Are you into crypto markets and investing? Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) may very well make an appearance at CES this year. They are a type of blockchain-centered digital collectible where you can purchase original rights and copies similarly to fine art in real life.

These one-of-a-kind digital assets can gain value over time. Regardless of whether or not it sounds crazy, this futuristic emerging technology is catching on like wildfire and making waves in crypto markets.

A virtual gallery of NFT content on display

Look for rollables and foldables this time around

We expect to see another new technology ascend to the next level in 2022. Rollable and foldable devices or screens are likely here to stay and, if so, will only get better. After all, Samsung continues to improve on its folding screen technology, and now other companies are looking to dip their toes into developing it as well.

While it might seem gimmicky now, it really won’t be in the long run. The potential for devices that can maximize function when needed and minimize their size profile when not is the kind of technology futurists dream of. Hopefully, we’ll see some new ideas and implementations this time around.

Looking forward in the new year, starting with CES

CES is always an event that inspires us because of the many new things we get to see on the horizon. At the rate technology has grown in recent years, we hope to see some wildly futuristic technologies show up next year—starting with CES 2022. From space innovation to the next evolution in virtual reality and pliable screens, there’s a lot to look forward to.

