Check out iChessOne, a foldable electronic chessboard with a wooden design

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 24, 2023, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Meet the iChessOne, a foldable electronic chessboard that lets you play with anyone in the world—on a real board!

iChessOne lets you play with anyone, anywhere

Take your chess game to the digital era with the iChessOne electronic chessboard. Featuring a patent-pending foldable design, this game looks like a traditional wooden set—but has cutting-edge electronics hidden inside.

Tired of playing online chess on a flat, lifeless screen? Maybe you miss the tactile experience of moving real chess pieces. Well, we’ve got just the thing for you: the iChessOne foldable electronic chessboard.

This tournament chessboard lets you play online with anyone in the world! Plus, its foldable design is easy to store and take on trips.

Let’s dive in and see what makes the iChess One so unique!

iChessOne informational video

Play on an electronic foldable chessboard

One of the iChessOne’s most important features is its patent-pending foldable design. It combines a solid wood construction with electronics, which makes it pretty unique in the board game world.

Then, get this, it has a wireless data transmission system, allowing the 2 halves of the chessboard to exchange information with each other.

It means you can fold your electronic chessboard for easy portability around the house or on your travels.

iChessOne
iChessOne
iChessOne
iChessOne in lifestyle scenes

Challenge opponents around the world

Online chess lets you connect and play with opponents all over the world. And, likewise, this smart chessboard helps you play, regardless of physical boundaries.

Yes, with this electronic chessboard, you can play with a family member living in a different country, or a friend who has moved to a different state.

But with iChessOne, you aren’t confined to a screen, you play on a real board! How does it work? When you play online, LED lights indicate your opponent’s moves. And, thanks to the pieces-recognition feature, the board detects the position of each piece.

iChessOne
iChessOne during a game

Treat yourself to a handcrafted wooden chessboard

If you love the feel of a real chess set in your hand, the iChessOne is the chessboard for you. The company has gone above and beyond to customize every little detail, from the piece design to the fancy packaging, ensuring you get the best experience possible.

What’s more, each set is a handmade creation crafted in Europe using beautiful, high-quality materials like beech, mahogany, and sycamore wood, all with a soft felt finish.

iChessOne
iChessOne close up photo

Enjoy a premium chess set with hidden electronics

Meanwhile, you wouldn’t know this electronic chessboard is electronic until you start playing. Because, while it looks and feels like a luxury wooden chess set, the LEDs and other tech elements are hidden away.

So if you’re looking for a way to bring traditional charm to your online chess game, the iChessOne is definitely the way to go!

Store all 34 chess pieces plus 2 extra queens

Another cool feature is the iChessOne’s integrated storage insert. It fits all 34 pieces! That way, you don’t have to keep the pieces in a separate bag where they can get scratched or in a box they might fall out of.

Nope, this smart chessboard’s storage insert has a place for each and every chess piece, plus 2 extra queens, keeping all your pieces organized and tidy.

Additionally, you get a lovely wooden phone stand, so you can easily prop your phone during a game to use the app. A pen and a USB cable also come with your order. It’s everything you could need or want from a traditional yet connected board.

Experience authentic chess games in the Staunton style

And for those of you who like an authentic professional playing experience, this foldable chessboard has you covered.

Yes, the company carves its pieces in the classic Staunton style and crafts the board to tournament size, all the while following the International Chess Federation’s standards.

So the board is an excellent choice for pro-level players as well as chess enthusiasts who like playing on a classy board. It’s even great for amateurs who want to aspire to chess greatness!

Enhance your chess skills with AI

iChessOne even comes with a built-in chess engine. Strengthen your skills by playing against it and choosing from 8 difficulty levels. It always presents an exciting challenge!

Reach the next level with the iChessOne App

Remember we said you can play against opponents from all over the world while using this traditional board?

Well, that’s made possible by the iChessOne App. It makes online play with a physical board super quick and easy. Simply open the app, choose a chess site, and start playing.

As you play, the LEDs turn on to indicate your opponent’s moves. And with the full pieces-recognition system, the board knows the exact location of each piece. That way, your moves automatically get updated on the chess server.

And check this out—the iChessOne has a hybrid piece detection system that uses both magnetic sensors and NFC technology. It’s a high-tech way of ensuring every move is perfectly registered, without glitches.

Get a board that remembers your games

Don’t have enough time to finish an offline game? You don’t have to stress about keeping this electronic chessboard’s pieces in exact position.

That’s because you can save your game log and create a Portable Game Notification (PGN) file for later analysis. Whether you’re a newbie or a professional, this feature is a game changer.

Revolutionize your chess game with the iChessOne

The iChessOne is a seriously cool chessboard. Not only does it let you play online with players from around the world, but it’s also an actual wooden chessboard that folds and travels with you.

And with features like LED indication and full pieces recognition, you can be sure every game is smooth. Plus, it’s one convenient chessboard thanks to its storage insert.

So, if you’re ready to elevate your chess game, you should definitely preorder the iChessOne on Kickstarter. Pledges start at about $438. What do you love about this game? Let us know in the comments!

