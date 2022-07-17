The coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy to improve your content quality

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Want to impress your followers with great on-the-go video content? Then check out today's digest. From gimbals to compact cameras, these gadgets create stunning footage.

Nikon Z30 4K camera in use

Whether you film workout videos at the beach or a travel vlog in countries around the globe, you need high-quality videography gear that’s portable. As luck would have it, that’s exactly what we’re rounding up today. Check out the coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy to improve your content.

Related: The best camera and photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2022

Content creators rely on great cameras. So why not get one that’s designed for the job? The Nikon Z30 was created just for vloggers and streamers, making mobile filming easier.

Then, you get Emmy Award–winning stabilization for your work with the GoPro HERO10 Black Creator Edition. It keeps footage smooth, even during active shots.

Produce show-stopping content, anywhere, with the gadgets on this list.

1. The Nikon Z30 4K camera has the features vloggers, creators, and streamers need with its 4K video, clear audio, and front-facing screen.

Nikon Z30 in use

One of the best ways to improve your content quality is to shoot footage with the Nikon Z30 4K camera. Designed for content creators, this camera boasts 4K video, eye-tracking autofocus, and a front-facing camera.

Get it for $709.95 on the official website.

2. The Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition camera is the ultimate tool for creative work with its 360-degree image quality and portable design.

Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition with a phone

Take your filmmaking camera anywhere when it’s the Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition camera. This pocket-size gadget is easy to take on location while its 2 1-inch CMOS sensors let it shoot 6K 360-degree videos.

Get it for $799.99 on Amazon.

3. The DJI Mini SE compact camera drone makes aerial footage incredibly portable. Plus, you don’t have to register it in most countries.

DJI Mini SE in a person’s hand

Take amazing aerial footage, even while traveling, with the DJI Mini SE compact camera drone, which is one of the coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets. It’s lightweight, portable, and foldable—place it in your backpack and head to your vantage point.

Get it for $299 on Amazon.

4. The Trexo Slider compact camera slider creates smooth moving footage of anything you want to capture, anywhere you are.

Trexo Slider video

Want to film your cooking class on location? The Trexo Slider compact camera slider helps you get smooth moving footage that spans the length of any room or the product you’re showcasing.

Get it for $379 on Indiegogo.

5. The GoPro HERO10 Black Creator Edition video kit adds Emmy-winning stabilization to your videos and features a compact design.

GoPro HERO10 Black Creator Edition during filming

Ensure your mobile films are stable with the GoPro HERO10 Black Creator Edition Video kit. This complete content creator’s system boasts 5.3K video, HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, LED lighting, and more, making it one of the coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy.

Get it for $531.95 on the official website.

6. The DJI Mic

DJI Mic product video

Improve your mobile film’s audio with the DJI Mic. It records high-fidelity audio using 2 transmitters. Moreover, the long-range wireless transmission range spans 250 meters, recording without interruptions. It’s one of the coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy.

Get it for $329 on Amazon.

7. The Razer Seiren BT Bluetooth microphone keeps your voice clear in any direction, giving you flexibility when you’re filming on the go.

Razer Seiren BT on a person vlogging

The Razer Seiren BT Bluetooth microphone is ideal for mobile filmmaking thanks to its lightweight design. So it won’t get in the way of your video. It even filters out background noise and strong winds.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

8. The Elgato Key Light Mini portable LED panel shines up to 800 lumens, illuminating your livestreams, YouTube videos, and more.

Elgato Key Light Mini in use

Brighten your videos with the Elgato Key Light Mini portable LED panel. This bright, dimmable panel even features color adjustment from sunset amber to arctic blue. Plus, it works with pretty much any device.

Get it for $79.99 on Amazon.

9. The PowerVision S1 folding smartphone gimbal

PowerVision S1 with a person

If you capture footage with your smartphone, consider the PowerVision S1 folding smartphone gimbal. It boasts a built-in tripod and smart mounting system. With its gesture control, it’s one of the coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets out there.

Get it for $158 on the official website.

10. The SmallRig 3611 Universal Lite Video Kit for iPhone Series has everything you need for pro-level videography from your smartphone.

SmallRig 3611 Universal Lite Video Kit on an iPhone

Elevate your iPhone videography with the SmallRig 3611 Universal Lite Video Kit for iPhone Series. It works with a range of phones and aids with vertical and horizontal footage. It’s ideal for on-the-go work.

Get it for $72.90 on the official website.

Ready to capture irresistible films while you’re outside your home studio? Add any of these cool mobile filmmaking gadgets to your toolkit. Do you use any filmmaking gadgets you love? Tell us about them in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜