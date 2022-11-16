Holiday gift guide—best gadgets for her

Shopping for your favorite ladies this holiday season? Impress them with gadgets that track their health and provide spa treatments. See them in the blog.

We love the FOREO UFO 2 full-facial device

Wondering what tech devices a woman wants this holiday season? Check out this roundup of the best gadget gifts for her. From a minimalist self-warming coffee mug to a woman’s health-tracking smartwatch, these gifts have the features she’s dreaming of this Christmas.

If your friend can’t start her day without coffee, the Ember Cup is the right gift. It has a sleek, modern design and keeps her drink hot all day. It even has a built-in battery, so she doesn’t have to be tethered to the coaster.

Or treat the gaming gal in your life to the Razer Barracuda. This hybrid headset is suited for both indoor and mobile use, giving her high-quality gaming audio and communication anywhere.

Get her the tech she wants this Christmas when you go for the gadgets below.

1. The Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch is durable and swim proof. It also offers more women’s health-tracking features.

Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch design

Get her a smartwatch that keeps her health in mind with the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch. It offers temperature sensing for more insights. Then, features like crash detection and sleep stages, along with the improved Workout app, make this watch an excellent gift.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

2. The Polaroid P3 has a fun retro design. Give it to the lady who might want louder music than her smartphone plays.

Polaroid P3 retro music player in blue and white

Help her enjoy music on the go with the Polaroid P3 retro music player. Its compact size is easy to carry; plus, there’s a convenient handle. Even better, it delivers up to 15 hours of playback and pairs with other P3s.

Get it for $189.99 on the official website.

3. The Razer Barracuda hybrid gaming & street headset elevates her home gaming and mobile entertainment. It’s designed for indoor and outdoor use.

Razer Barracuda hybrid gaming & street headset in pink and gray

Treat her to a headset that she can use for home and mobile gaming with the Razer Barracuda hybrid gaming & street headset. Its microphones cancel noise for precise voice pickup in any environment. It’s one of the best gadget gifts for her.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

4. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II auto-adjust to her preferences and ear shape using CustomTune technology.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in use

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II let your favorite lady tune out the world or bring it back in thanks to their Quiet Mode. The CustomTune technology tailors all the parameters to her ears’ unique shape.

Get them for $299 on the official website.

5. The Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device helps her get better sleep and relieves stress. Just a 10-minute session can help her feel refreshed.

Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device in use

She’s always on the go, but the Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device can help her get the rest she deserves. All she has to do is place it on her chest daily to boost her resistance to stress.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

6. The Lexon Luma M portable lamp shines LED color and brightness over any desk, side table, or nightstand. It comes in 6 beautiful colors.

Lexon Luma M portable lamp on a table

Surprise her with beautiful accent lighting from the Lexon Luma M portable lamp. It comes with a dimming feature and 9 LED color settings. What’s more, she can easily control the settings with just a tap, which is why we’re including it on our list of the best gadget gifts for her.

Get it for $59.90 on the official website.

7. The Filter Optix premium blue light glasses

Filter Optix premium blue light glasses on a lady

Does she work on a computer most of the day? Help her combat the harmful effects of blue-light-emitting devices with the Filter Optix premium blue light glasses. These stylish frames come in 4 different lens colors, each with its own benefits.

Get them for $195 on the official website.

8. The Therabody TheraFace PRO facial health device uses LED light to even skin tone and relaxe the jaw area. It restores calm after a long day.

Therabody TheraFace PRO facial health device product demo

Let her wind down to a pro-level facial at the end of every day with the Therabody TheraFace PRO facial health device. It relies on LED lighting to clear blemishes and revitalize the skin. Meanwhile, it also combines deep cleaning and percussion therapy, removing dirt, oil, and dry skin.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

9. The Ember Cup

Ember Cup in use

Buy her a fresh take on the warming coffee mug with the Ember Cup. Featuring a minimalist design, this cup helps her avoid cold coffee at her desk. Plus, the mug automatically switches to sleep mode when it isn’t in use. It’s one of the best gadget gifts for her.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

10. The FOREO UFO 2 full facial device is a mask and an LED light massage in one. It gives her a supercharged facial in just 2 minutes.

FOREO UFO 2 full facial device product design

Know a lady who’d love a high-tech mask on the regular? Get her the FOREO UFO 2 full facial device. It offers 5 spa treatments in 1 device. What’s more, each of its LED lights provides specific skin benefits. App connected, it’s easy to start a treatment from your phone.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

Impress your coworker, sister, or partner this holiday season with these cool gifts for her. What are you buying for the ladies in your life? Let us know!

