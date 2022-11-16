Holiday gift guide—best gadgets for her

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 16, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Shopping for your favorite ladies this holiday season? Impress them with gadgets that track their health and provide spa treatments. See them in the blog.

Holiday gift guide—best gadgets for her
We love the FOREO UFO 2 full-facial device

Wondering what tech devices a woman wants this holiday season? Check out this roundup of the best gadget gifts for her. From a minimalist self-warming coffee mug to a woman’s health-tracking smartwatch, these gifts have the features she’s dreaming of this Christmas.

Related: Most innovative gadgets to buy this holiday season

If your friend can’t start her day without coffee, the Ember Cup is the right gift. It has a sleek, modern design and keeps her drink hot all day. It even has a built-in battery, so she doesn’t have to be tethered to the coaster.

Or treat the gaming gal in your life to the Razer Barracuda. This hybrid headset is suited for both indoor and mobile use, giving her high-quality gaming audio and communication anywhere.

Get her the tech she wants this Christmas when you go for the gadgets below.

1. The Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch is durable and swim proof. It also offers more women’s health-tracking features.

Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch design

Get her a smartwatch that keeps her health in mind with the Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch. It offers temperature sensing for more insights. Then, features like crash detection and sleep stages, along with the improved Workout app, make this watch an excellent gift.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

2. The Polaroid P3 has a fun retro design. Give it to the lady who might want louder music than her smartphone plays.

Polaroid P3 retro music player in blue and white

Help her enjoy music on the go with the Polaroid P3 retro music player. Its compact size is easy to carry; plus, there’s a convenient handle. Even better, it delivers up to 15 hours of playback and pairs with other P3s.

Get it for $189.99 on the official website.

3. The Razer Barracuda hybrid gaming & street headset elevates her home gaming and mobile entertainment. It’s designed for indoor and outdoor use.

Razer Barracuda hybrid gaming & street headset in pink and gray

Treat her to a headset that she can use for home and mobile gaming with the Razer Barracuda hybrid gaming & street headset. Its microphones cancel noise for precise voice pickup in any environment. It’s one of the best gadget gifts for her.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

4. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II auto-adjust to her preferences and ear shape using CustomTune technology.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in use

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II let your favorite lady tune out the world or bring it back in thanks to their Quiet Mode. The CustomTune technology tailors all the parameters to her ears’ unique shape.

Get them for $299 on the official website.

5. The Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device helps her get better sleep and relieves stress. Just a 10-minute session can help her feel refreshed.

Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device in use

She’s always on the go, but the Sensate 2 wearable anxiety device can help her get the rest she deserves. All she has to do is place it on her chest daily to boost her resistance to stress.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

6. The Lexon Luma M portable lamp shines LED color and brightness over any desk, side table, or nightstand. It comes in 6 beautiful colors.

Lexon Luma M portable lamp on a table

Surprise her with beautiful accent lighting from the Lexon Luma M portable lamp. It comes with a dimming feature and 9 LED color settings. What’s more, she can easily control the settings with just a tap, which is why we’re including it on our list of the best gadget gifts for her.

Get it for $59.90 on the official website.

7. The Filter Optix premium blue light glasses have sleek designs and protect her eyes while she works on the computer or watches content.

Filter Optix premium blue light glasses on a lady

Does she work on a computer most of the day? Help her combat the harmful effects of blue-light-emitting devices with the Filter Optix premium blue light glasses. These stylish frames come in 4 different lens colors, each with its own benefits.

Get them for $195 on the official website.

8. The Therabody TheraFace PRO facial health device uses LED light to even skin tone and relaxe the jaw area. It restores calm after a long day.

Therabody TheraFace PRO facial health device product demo

Let her wind down to a pro-level facial at the end of every day with the Therabody TheraFace PRO facial health device. It relies on LED lighting to clear blemishes and revitalize the skin. Meanwhile, it also combines deep cleaning and percussion therapy, removing dirt, oil, and dry skin.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

9. The Ember Cup keeps her coffee or tea from 120°F–145°F, ensuring her beverage stays hot all day. Plus, the handleless design is so modern.

Ember Cup in use

Buy her a fresh take on the warming coffee mug with the Ember Cup. Featuring a minimalist design, this cup helps her avoid cold coffee at her desk. Plus, the mug automatically switches to sleep mode when it isn’t in use. It’s one of the best gadget gifts for her.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

10. The FOREO UFO 2 full facial device is a mask and an LED light massage in one. It gives her a supercharged facial in just 2 minutes.

FOREO UFO 2 full facial device product design

Know a lady who’d love a high-tech mask on the regular? Get her the FOREO UFO 2 full facial device. It offers 5 spa treatments in 1 device. What’s more, each of its LED lights provides specific skin benefits. App connected, it’s easy to start a treatment from your phone.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

Impress your coworker, sister, or partner this holiday season with these cool gifts for her. What are you buying for the ladies in your life? Let us know!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Use your energy for playing, not retrieving balls, with this innovative tennis ball picker upper
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Use your energy for playing, not retrieving balls, with this innovative tennis ball picker upper

Burn energy playing tennis, not running after the ball, when you have the Touch Trap. This innovative tennis ball picker upper makes retrieving your ball effortless and prevents injury to the back. Tired of bending down, again and again, to..
Most innovative gadgets to buy this holiday season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most innovative gadgets to buy this holiday season

So, you’re loved one is a tech fan. And if you’re unsure what Christmas gift to buy them, today’s roundup has answers. Because while your giftee has plenty of cool stuff, we’re confident that the items on our most innovative..
Holiday gift guide–best gadgets for him
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide–best gadgets for him

So you’ve got men who love tech on your holiday shopping list. Whether it’s your gaming-obsessed partner or an adventure-loving brother, our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him helps you buy him the perfect gift. From an..
Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym

Experience a new world of workouts with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym. This immersive total-body gym offers 4 home gyms in one piece of equipment and takes you on metaverse travel experiences. Looking to spice up your workouts?..
Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200

Choosing cool tech gifts at affordable prices is a fine art. You could spend hours scouring the internet and still come up with nothing. So we’ve done work for you with these best tech gadgets to buy for under $200...
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Early Black Friday deals you can grab today
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Early Black Friday deals you can grab today

Black Friday is less than 2 weeks away, but brands are offering deals now. From tech gadgets to mattresses, there are steep discounts to be had on just about everything. So, to help you get the most for your money,..
Smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love

Looking for nursery tech? We’re here to help with a list of smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love. As a first-time parent, you face brand new tasks like tracking feeds and diaper changes. Thankfully, these gadgets lighten..
Top games and accessories of the week: TableTone, Canvas & Fit to print
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games and accessories of the week: TableTone, Canvas & Fit to print

At Gadget Flow, we love board games, TTRPGs, and RPGs. So today, we’re rounding up the top games and accessories of the week. From an adaptive audio app for TTRPGs to a dice game that suits both adult and family..
Best STEM gadgets and gift ideas for the budding engineers in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best STEM gadgets and gift ideas for the budding engineers in your life

Are your favorite little ones into robots and science? Then, as a doting parent, aunt, or uncle, you’ll want to check out the best STEM gadgets and gift ideas below. These are some of the best educational toys for their..
This Korean language app for English speakers combines a textbook and an eBook
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This Korean language app for English speakers combines a textbook and an eBook

Learn Korean quickly and easily with the Appbook Learn Korean For English program. This Korean language learning app and textbook simplify Korean for English speakers and goes beyond what other programs offer. Work in Korea and want to learn the..
Improve your sleep and reduce eyestrain with these eco-friendly blue light glasses
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Improve your sleep and reduce eyestrain with these eco-friendly blue light glasses

Reduce eye strain, get better sleep, and prevent headaches with Filter Optix eyewear. These high-quality blue light glasses from Norway use exclusive materials and feature 4 different lens colors that promote rest and health. Do you work on a computer..