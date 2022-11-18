Holiday gift guide–must-buy headphones and earbuds

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 18, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

So, you want to give earbuds and headphones this holiday season? Go for the best with these must-buy headphones and earbuds.

Holiday gift guide–must-buy headphones and earbuds
Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Playstation earbuds in use

Headphones and earbuds make great holiday gifts. Not only are they darn useful, but they’re also portable and are ideal for work and play. So they’re pretty much guaranteed to be a hit. And to help you find the best, today we’re highlighting must-buy headphones and earbuds for the holidays.

Related: Most innovative headphones and earbuds you can buy this year

Shopping for someone who has sworn off tech but totally needs it? Get them the Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds. Incredibly lightweight, these earbuds were designed to be unobtrusive.

And if you want to spluge on someone special, we recommend the KEF Mu7 noise-cancelling headphones. A collaboration with designer Ross Lovegrove, these headphones offer style and impressive audio.

Make your loved ones smile this Christmas with these headphones and earbuds.

1. The Master & Dynamic X BAPE music collection includes the MG20 headphones. They’re the ideal gift for anyone who loves Japanese design.

Master & Dynamic X BAPE music collection product demo

Looking for unique headphones? Consider the MG20 headphones from the Master & Dynamic X BAPE music collection. They feature immersive surround sound and 50 mm Beryllium coated drivers. Coupled with BAPE’s bold graphics, these headphones catch the eye.

Get them for $499 on the official website.

2. The Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds are feather light at just 4.4 grams. Get them for the tech-wary person in your life.

Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds in use

The Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds are sure to become your recipient’s favorite tech. Weighing just 4.4 grams, they’re slim and barely noticeable—even after hours of wear. The Clear Voice Technology keeps the wearer’s voice clear and natural.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

3. The Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Playstation earbuds support mobile gamers with an ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection.

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for PlayStation earbuds in use

Help a loved one focus on their game, music, or movie with the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Playstation earbuds. These earbuds’ ANC detects and cancels unwanted background sound. They belong on any list of must-buy headphones and earbuds.

Get them for $149.99 on the official website.

4. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip have been reengineered for more immersive audio. They’re great for Apple users.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip in white

Impress someone you love this Christmas with the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip. They’re Apple’s most immersive earbuds to date, offeringclear highs and deep bass, natural calls, improved ANC, and more.

Get them for $249 on the official website.

5. The Drop + EPOS H3X closed-back gaming headset offers quality sound for every situation. Get them for students and young professionals.

Drop + EPOS H3X closed-back gaming headset in black

Got a student on your holiday shopping list? Upgrade their audio for school, games, and work when you go for the Drop + EPOS H3X closed-back gaming headset. It delivers new tuning for a reference-like experience for under $100.

Get them for $79 on the official website.

6. The 1MORE Aero true wireless active noise-canceling headphones offer a cinematic experience. Buy them for anyone who streams on the go.

1MORE Aero true wireless active noise-canceling headphones design

Put your giftee in the center of the action with the 1MORE Aero true wireless active noise-canceling headphones. They boast real-time Spatial Audio, authentic sound, smart volume tech, and ANC. They’re one of our favorite must-buy headphones and earbuds.

Get them for $89.99 on the official website.

7. The Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones have a super helpful flip-to-mute mic. They’re great for work-from-homers.

Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones in white

Enhance someone’s WFH setup with the Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones. They’re lightweight and professional. Meanwhile, the premium audio is ideal for movies and other content.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

8. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II adjusts to your loved one’s ear shape using CustomTune technology for complete customization.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in use

Give someone audio that’s customized to their ear’s shape with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They also come with stability bands and soft ear tips, ensuring a perfect fit.

Get them for $299 on the official website.

9. The KEF Mu7 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones have intuitive controls and smart ANC. They’re perfect for your stylish loved one.

KEF Mu7 noise-canceling over-ear headphones in use

Elevate your special someone’s style and audio with the KEF Mu7 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. Featuring a smooth, elegant shape, your recipient can control these headphones with simple taps and swipes, which is why they made our list of must-buy headphones and earbuds.

Get them for $399.99 on the official website.

10. The Lexon Speakerbuds 2-in-1 earbuds & speaker offer affordable style and features for someone who’s always on the go.

Lexon Speakerbuds 2-in-1 earbuds & speaker in blue

Does your recipient love unique products? Then the Lexon Speakerbuds 2-in-1 earbuds & speaker should interest them. They combine earbuds and a portable speaker, so they’re great for group listening sessions.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

Give the gift of stunning audio this holiday season when you go for any of these headphones and earbuds. Do you own any of these gadgets? Tell us about them!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Turn your artwork into a business with the NETstarium exhibition platform
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Turn your artwork into a business with the NETstarium exhibition platform

Take control of your art or other creative work with the NETstarium art exhibition platform. This service is simple to use and set up. It lets you exhibit, advertise, and sell your projects online. As an artist, your work doesn’t..
Experience Korean culture through K-Pop artists via The Director App
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Experience Korean culture through K-Pop artists via The Director App

Don’t just enjoy K-content; create it with The Director. This exciting K-content creation app teaches fans about Korean culture and how to create popular Korean content. The Korean music, video, and cooking lessons are taught by leading K-pop artists and..
Get hands-on training for emergency situations with ER School, an immersive VR experience
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get hands-on training for emergency situations with ER School, an immersive VR experience

Get hands-on CPR and AED training with ER School, a VR medical emergency training program. This VR simulation teaches users how to administer CPR and an AED in lifelike situations. Are you in charge of arranging emergency training for your..
Best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories to give this holiday season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories to give this holiday season

So what should you give your iPhone 14 user this Christmas? The best iPhone 14 gadget gifts, of course! These iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories take their new iPhone to the next level. Related: Most innovative gadgets to buy this..
Quest Nest Book 2: The Divine Forge is a GM-friendly adventure, limiting prep time so you can do what you love
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Quest Nest Book 2: The Divine Forge is a GM-friendly adventure, limiting prep time so you can do what you love

Make your RPG passion less time-consuming when you have Quest Nest’s Book 2: The Divine Forge. This GM-friendly adventure takes care of some of the GM’s planning but leaves room for player advocacy and homebrew. Do you spend hours setting..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Create your own bags in a virtual showroom with the A.bell customizable women’s bag
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Create your own bags in a virtual showroom with the A.bell customizable women’s bag

Create your own handbag when you go for the A.Bell customizable women’s bag. This DIY women’s handbag line offers a virtual showroom and lets you select from 4 bag designs, 3 kinds of buckles, 3 bag colors, and 3 buckle..
Holiday gift guide—best gadgets for her
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—best gadgets for her

Wondering what tech devices a woman wants this holiday season? Check out this roundup of the best gadget gifts for her. From a minimalist self-warming coffee mug to a woman’s health-tracking smartwatch, these gifts have the features she’s dreaming of..
Use your energy for playing, not retrieving balls, with this innovative tennis ball picker upper
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Use your energy for playing, not retrieving balls, with this innovative tennis ball picker upper

Burn energy playing tennis, not running after the ball, when you have the Touch Trap. This innovative tennis ball picker upper makes retrieving your ball effortless and prevents injury to the back. Tired of bending down, again and again, to..
Most innovative gadgets to buy this holiday season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most innovative gadgets to buy this holiday season

So, you’re loved one is a tech fan. And if you’re unsure what Christmas gift to buy them, today’s roundup has answers. Because while your giftee has plenty of cool stuff, we’re confident that the items on our most innovative..
Holiday gift guide–best gadgets for him
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide–best gadgets for him

So you’ve got men who love tech on your holiday shopping list. Whether it’s your gaming-obsessed partner or an adventure-loving brother, our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him helps you buy him the perfect gift. From an..
Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym

Experience a new world of workouts with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym. This immersive total-body gym offers 4 home gyms in one piece of equipment and takes you on metaverse travel experiences. Looking to spice up your workouts?..