Holiday gift guide–must-buy headphones and earbuds

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

So, you want to give earbuds and headphones this holiday season? Go for the best with these must-buy headphones and earbuds.

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Playstation earbuds in use

Headphones and earbuds make great holiday gifts. Not only are they darn useful, but they’re also portable and are ideal for work and play. So they’re pretty much guaranteed to be a hit. And to help you find the best, today we’re highlighting must-buy headphones and earbuds for the holidays.

Related: Most innovative headphones and earbuds you can buy this year

Shopping for someone who has sworn off tech but totally needs it? Get them the Nothing Ear (stick) earbuds. Incredibly lightweight, these earbuds were designed to be unobtrusive.

And if you want to spluge on someone special, we recommend the KEF Mu7 noise-cancelling headphones. A collaboration with designer Ross Lovegrove, these headphones offer style and impressive audio.

Make your loved ones smile this Christmas with these headphones and earbuds.

Master & Dynamic X BAPE music collection product demo

Looking for unique headphones? Consider the MG20 headphones from the Master & Dynamic X BAPE music collection. They feature immersive surround sound and 50 mm Beryllium coated drivers. Coupled with BAPE’s bold graphics, these headphones catch the eye.

Get them for $499 on the official website.

2. The Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds are feather light at just 4.4 grams. Get them for the tech-wary person in your life.

Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds in use

The Nothing Ear (stick) lightweight earbuds are sure to become your recipient’s favorite tech. Weighing just 4.4 grams, they’re slim and barely noticeable—even after hours of wear. The Clear Voice Technology keeps the wearer’s voice clear and natural.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

3. The Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Playstation earbuds

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for PlayStation earbuds in use

Help a loved one focus on their game, music, or movie with the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for Playstation earbuds. These earbuds’ ANC detects and cancels unwanted background sound. They belong on any list of must-buy headphones and earbuds.

Get them for $149.99 on the official website.

4. The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip in white

Impress someone you love this Christmas with the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with H2 chip. They’re Apple’s most immersive earbuds to date, offeringclear highs and deep bass, natural calls, improved ANC, and more.

Get them for $249 on the official website.

5. The Drop + EPOS H3X closed-back gaming headset offers quality sound for every situation. Get them for students and young professionals.

Drop + EPOS H3X closed-back gaming headset in black

Got a student on your holiday shopping list? Upgrade their audio for school, games, and work when you go for the Drop + EPOS H3X closed-back gaming headset. It delivers new tuning for a reference-like experience for under $100.

Get them for $79 on the official website.

6. The 1MORE Aero true wireless active noise-canceling headphones offer a cinematic experience. Buy them for anyone who streams on the go.

1MORE Aero true wireless active noise-canceling headphones design

Put your giftee in the center of the action with the 1MORE Aero true wireless active noise-canceling headphones. They boast real-time Spatial Audio, authentic sound, smart volume tech, and ANC. They’re one of our favorite must-buy headphones and earbuds.

Get them for $89.99 on the official website.

7. The Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones have a super helpful flip-to-mute mic. They’re great for work-from-homers.

Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones in white

Enhance someone’s WFH setup with the Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones. They’re lightweight and professional. Meanwhile, the premium audio is ideal for movies and other content.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

8. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II adjusts to your loved one’s ear shape using CustomTune technology for complete customization.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in use

Give someone audio that’s customized to their ear’s shape with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They also come with stability bands and soft ear tips, ensuring a perfect fit.

Get them for $299 on the official website.

9. The KEF Mu7 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones have intuitive controls and smart ANC. They’re perfect for your stylish loved one.

KEF Mu7 noise-canceling over-ear headphones in use

Elevate your special someone’s style and audio with the KEF Mu7 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. Featuring a smooth, elegant shape, your recipient can control these headphones with simple taps and swipes, which is why they made our list of must-buy headphones and earbuds.

Get them for $399.99 on the official website.

10. The Lexon Speakerbuds 2-in-1 earbuds & speaker offer affordable style and features for someone who’s always on the go.

Lexon Speakerbuds 2-in-1 earbuds & speaker in blue

Does your recipient love unique products? Then the Lexon Speakerbuds 2-in-1 earbuds & speaker should interest them. They combine earbuds and a portable speaker, so they’re great for group listening sessions.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

Give the gift of stunning audio this holiday season when you go for any of these headphones and earbuds. Do you own any of these gadgets? Tell us about them!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜