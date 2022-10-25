Improve the shelf life of your food, remove odors, and more with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 25, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Tired of throwing out fresh produce after just a week? Lengthen your food's shelf life and postpone wilting, rotting, and softening with this smart fridge device.

Improve the shelf life of your food, remove odors, and more with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget
Shelfy extends your food’s lifespan

Reduce food waste and save money on grocery bills with the Shelfy smart fridge gadget. Small and compact, it uses photocatalytic technology to fight odors and bacteria and make food last longer in the fridge.

Do you spend a portion of every Monday night tossing wilted vegetables and rotting fruits from the week before? It’s a sad fact, but the average household wastes 31% of its food, contributing to elevated CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions.

It might seem like there’s no way to stop those cherry tomatoes from shriveling in your fridge a mere 5 days after you bought them. But what if there was? The Shelfy smart fridge gadget aims to solve this issue by extending food life and keeping your fridge free of odors and bacteria. Let’s check it out.

Shelfy
Shelfy
Shelfy
Shelfy in refrigerator scenes

Why tackle home food waste?

According to the company’s Kickstarter page, food waste is one of the most under-addressed yet significant environmental issues. Think about it. How often do you really use all of the zucchinis you got from a friend’s vegetable patch?

And what about those bags of salad greens that liquefy before you open them? These fridge hangups come up pretty frequently for most people. In fact, the creators of Shelfy say that the average family spends about $2,000 a year on food that just ends up in the trash.

Once food waste winds up in a landfill, it releases harmful greenhouse gases like methane into the atmosphere. It’s estimated that 8–10% of total greenhouse gas emissions are caused by food waste.

That’s quite a lot of greenhouse gas created by uneaten food. So it makes sense to tackle it at home with a product like this smart fridge gadget.

Shelfy in a YouTube video

How can Shelfy prevent food waste?

Think of Shelfy as a smart purifier for your fridge. Small and compact, it removes foul odors and bacteria and lengthens your food’s shelf life thanks to its photocatalytic technology.

It’s a great solution for food waste because it helps your food last longer. Even better, it can save you thousands of dollars each year.

Shelfy
Shelfy under running water

How do you use this smart fridge purifier?

The great thing about this smart kitchen gadget—besides reducing food waste, saving you money, and freshening your fridge—it’s easy to use.

You’ve got a lot going on each day. And the last thing you probably want is one more device to learn how to operate. That’s not an issue with Shelfy.

Just select your favorite mode depending on how full your refrigerator is, and place Shelfy anywhere in your fridge, shelf, drawer, or door. Then, let its photocatalytic technology do the work.

What is photocatalytic technology?

Shelfy’s Kickstarter page writes that photocatalysis is a harmless chemical reaction that absorbs air pollutants and transforms them into safe elements.

This smart fridge gadget uses nanomaterial-based photocatalytic technology. To work, Shelfy receives refrigerator air through mechanical ventilation. The air gets sent through the photocatalytic filter, destroying any pollutants.

How does this smart fridge device reduce odors?

Does your fridge smell a little funky? It might have bacteria. This is another problem Shelfy can solve. According to the company, Shelfy can reduce fridge odors by 80%. It’s a considerable percentage and virtually eliminates any smell.

The company also says that lab tests show bacterial and fungal contamination were 10 times lower in a fridge with Shelfy compared to products in a normal fridge.

What smart features does Shelfy have?

Plus, Shelfy seamlessly fits into your life with its smart features. The Vitesy Hub app lets you change the mode to Eco, Standard, or Boost with just a simple tap.

You can also connect Shelfy to Google Home and Amazon Alexa via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Can Shelfy reduce your energy consumption?

Opening and closing the refrigerator door leads to significant energy loss. Every time you open the fridge door, the appliance must work harder to restore the cool temperature, consuming more energy.

With its integrated sensor, this smart fridge device can help you monitor how many times you open the fridge door each day. It also sends tips on minimizing energy use, keeping food fresh, and saving money.

How do you charge this smart fridge device?

Shelfy has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 30 days per charge. That way, you won’t have to replace disposable batteries all the time. Then, it charges in about 2 hours via a USB-C cable.

Is Shelfy easy to clean?

You bet it is. Made of recycled plastic and no glue, the filter case opens quickly and easily. Next, wash the ceramic, nanomaterial-treated filter under running water.

That’s it. The filter is designed to last a long time, so you don’t have to worry about replacing it.

What’s our verdict on Shelfy?

There’s no doubt about it; home food waste is a problem. Shelfy helps you deal with it and save money by extending your food’s fridge lifespan.

Who wouldn’t like their strawberries to last 10 days in the fridge instead of just 3 or their tomatoes to still be edible 22 days after purchase? It’s possible thanks to this smart fridge device.

Preorder Shelfy for $86.85 on Kickstarter. What sustainable products do you use? Tell us!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life

Tired of bulky security cameras and basic smart lights? Then you’re probably looking for devices with truly cool capabilities and styles. We hear you. For that reason, we’re rounding up unique smart home gadgets you’ll want to add to your..
Best projectors of 2022—Leica, LG, Epson & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best projectors of 2022—Leica, LG, Epson & more

You want your movie nights to be cinematic. And, with all the cool projectors on the market, a big-screen TV probably doesn’t cut it for you anymore. Nope, you want a laser projector that throws large screens at the wall..
Soothe allergic rhinitis with low-level laser therapy from Medicoco
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Soothe allergic rhinitis with low-level laser therapy from Medicoco

Stop going through life with a chronic runny nose when you have the Medicoco LED nasal therapy device. Using LED light therapy, it lights up and heats your nasal cavity, easing symptoms of chronic rhinitis. If you suffer from allergic..
The most luxurious gadgets you can add to your gaming setup in 2022
Daily Digest
By Genevieve Healey

The most luxurious gadgets you can add to your gaming setup in 2022

If you’re gaming on an old chair or with a controller that doesn’t cut it anymore, this blog is for you. To squish the competition, you need some of the most luxurious gadgets you can add to your gaming setup..
Latest office gadgets to add to your dynamic work setup
Daily Digest
By Genevieve Healey

Latest office gadgets to add to your dynamic work setup

Still using the same old workspace gadgets? If you are, you’re going to want some of these latest office gadgets. They’ll really improve how easy it is to get your work done. Related: The ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide—best iPhone,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Eliminate pet hair, allergens, and dust from your home with the Viomi A9 cordless vacuum cleaner
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Eliminate pet hair, allergens, and dust from your home with the Viomi A9 cordless vacuum cleaner

Keep your home clean with minimal effort when you have the Viomi Aeolus 9 (A9) cordless vacuum cleaner. Equipped with powerful 23,000 Pa suction, it makes everyday chores more manageable. If you have kids, pets, or both, you’re no stranger..
The best home entertainment gadgets to add to your living room
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best home entertainment gadgets to add to your living room

Love settling in with your shows for the evening? Maybe watching sports is the highlight of your week. But if you rely on your TV’s speakers and your TV itself is on the older side, you’re not getting the greatest..
Top games of the week: Leaf, Life of the Amazonia & IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Leaf, Life of the Amazonia & IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS

If your ideal Friday night involves playing board games with your group, this week’s game roundup is for you. It’s chock-full of exciting new tabletop board games with various themes. Yes, this week’s roundup focuses almost entirely on board games...
The best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories you can buy now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories you can buy now

Is your iPad Pro with M2 chip shipping out on October 26? Prepare for its arrival by getting some of the best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories you can buy. From peripherals to cases, these products kit out your newest..
Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note

Whether you wake up bright-eyed at 5:30 a.m. or you struggle to get out of bed, you want to start your day on the right note. And that’s where the best bathroom gadgets for a smarter day come in. They..
The best new cameras for vloggers in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best new cameras for vloggers in 2022

Whether you currently shoot videos on your iPhone or want to replace your current camera, check out today’s list of the best new cameras for vloggers in 2022. From compact 360° cameras to cinematic cameras, these gadgets can take your..