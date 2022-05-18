The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is a desktop PC with a 27″4K display, powerful processing, and more

By Mark Gulino on May 18, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Need a new PC? Looking to upgrade? Don't hit the order button just yet, not before you see what Lenovo's got up its sleeve. That's right, Lenovo is releasing an all-new all-in-one PC that's perfect for anyone working from home. It's got a 4K display, great sound, and a rotatable screen. Read on to find out more.

The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 on a workstation

Lenovo is back, and this time it’s announcing an all-new version of its Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC. This time around, you can expect everything that made the last edition great, only with new additions and enhancements. So what does this new version bring to the table over its predecessor? That’s precisely what we wish to check out today as we explore the latest information from Lenovo. Let’s take a look.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 with 27-inch display

Features a 27-inch 4K display with a flexible hinge

The new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 wants to provide a solution for those seeking a solid WFH (work-from-home) PC. The desktop computer sports a 27-inch display with a 4K resolution, narrow bezels, and 95% DCI-P3. It also includes the ability to rotate the screen between landscape and portrait modes, plus you can adjust it, even more, using the new flexible hinge design. This provides a fair amount of options in how you choose to display and work with a variety of tasks and content.

Provides a sleek, modern aesthetic that looks sharp

We doubt we’re alone in pointing out that not all PCs look as good as they are powerful. Some may bring their A-game in terms of specs, yet completely fail in appearances. Is this important? Not to everyone, but in modern homes it does make a difference. Thankfully, Lenovo’s Yoga AIO 7 looks sharp and will fit perfectly into homes and offices, harnessing modern aesthetics. So fear not–this PC isn’t an eyesore.

Rear of Yoga AIO 7 with ports

Offers plenty of power under the hood to get jobs done

While some users may require more in the specs department, most will find the Yoga AIO 7’s latest setup to be perfectly suitable. It offers an AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processor, but also an (optional) AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics. What makes the latter so impressive is its revolutionary AMD RDNA 2 architecture. This should put anyone concerned about processing power at ease.

Includes entertainment features for those who love media

If you like using your PC for entertainment purposes and not just work, you’re in luck. Lenovo thought of you too and so the Yoga AIO 7 comes with dual JBL 5W speakers with an innovative passive radiator design. Watching movies and TV shows or playing games will sound great on this computer–or simply enjoying music while you work. We’ll take it, Lenovo.

The display can rotate to portrait or landscape

Lenovo is ready to enhance your work-from-home experience

All-in-one PCs are a great way to simplify your desktop setup at home. Not only that, they frequently include everything you need and may even future-proof your activities for a while. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 seems to want to do this by providing a high-definition screen, great sound capabilities, plenty of power, and screen flexibility. It reduces its footprint on your workstation as well which is a plus. Lastly, it comes with additional connectivity and sharing options too. So, if you’re looking to update your PC any time soon, you might want to hold off for this one.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is coming soon. You can learn more about it here in the official press release.

