REDMI Note 17 Pro vs. REDMI Note 17 Pro Max: Same body, very different phones

Image Credit: REDMI

I’ve gone through both spec sheets more times than is healthy, and the REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G and REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G aren’t as close as their shared 6.83-inch chassis suggests.

Yes, both use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, carry an IP69K rating, and have an SGS certificate for a 3-meter drop onto granite. But the Pro packs an 8,340 mAh battery and 67 W charging into a 223g body, with Xiaomi claiming more than two days of use. The Pro Max pushes the battery to 10,000 mAh and charging to 100 W, adds a Surge G2 battery chip, and gets a Cloud Blush back that turns pink in sunlight.

I expect most readers’ choice to come down to how much battery hardware they want to carry, and Xiaomi spreads that answer across 40-odd footnotes.

Quick verdict

The REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G makes more sense if you’re after a budget phone for messaging, maps, YouTube, and everyday use.

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is the one I’d want for long gaming sessions, more video, and fewer trips to the charger. Its 10,000 mAh battery also stands out to me (when the average smartphone battery was still under 6,000 mAh in January 2026), while 100 W charging gives that huge cell a practical advantage.

Head-to-head breakdown

Battery endurance and the charging clock

Image Credit: Redmi

10 minutes on the charger, and Xiaomi’s claiming seven hours of video. Give it five more minutes—15 total—and that number jumps to 10 hours. Of course, take those with a grain of salt because they’re Boost Mode numbers, screen off, in a clean 25 °C lab, not a phone jostled around in your pocket all day. Swap in the regular Pro, though, and its 67 W brick can’t keep up; you’re looking at 34 minutes just to hit the halfway mark.

Capacity carries less drama than the charging speed does. Xiaomi rates the 8,340 mAh Pro for beyond two days and holds a TÜV SÜD certificate for 60-hour endurance, against 10,000 mAh and a 72-hour rating on the bigger phone. There’s also a claim of 14 days on the bigger phone with GPS left on and half an hour each of navigation and calling per day, which my Labrador would happily volunteer to stress-test.

Image Credit: REDMI

Silicon, memory, and storage speed

UFS 4.1 moves data at up to 2,100 MB/s on the Pro Max. The Pro tops out at UFS 3.1 and pairs it with LPDDR4X, a memory generation the industry began retiring years ago, while the Pro Max runs LPDDR5X at up to 6400 Mbps. Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 clocks to 2.6 GHz against the 6s Gen 4’s 2.4 GHz on the Pro, and the 200 MHz gap is the least interesting number in the paragraph.

Both phones stretch to 24 GB using memory extension off a 12 GB base, and each drops to UFS 2.2 on its 128 GB configuration. Storage bandwidth rather than clock speed is what separates the two chips in everyday use, so the Pro Max takes the criterion by a margin.

Video capture and the 1080p wall

The Pro tops out at 1080p video at 30 FPS from both cameras. For a 2026 phone, I find that hard to overlook, when 4K has been common on phones for years.

Sensor hardware widens the gap further. The Pro Max main camera uses 0.8 μm pixels behind an f/1.5 six-element lens, while the Pro settles for 0.64 μm and f/1.8 across five elements. Both share the same mediocre 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, the one component nobody should factor into the decision. Anyone who posts video should stop reading and buy the Pro Max, since the Pro’s 1080p ceiling is a hard wall rather than a quality difference.

Movie nights on an identical panel

Both phones share the exact same screen. It’s a big 6.83-inch AMOLED that runs at 120 Hz and gets up to 3500 nits bright, so it stays legible even in direct sun.

Xiaomi didn’t cut any corners here for the standard Pro model. The one difference is that only the Pro Max gets Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification, so if you’re binge-watching HDR content, that’s the version to grab.

I’d notice the missing Dolby Vision support during a Chelsea kickoff streamed on the metro on my way home from TCF (a hypothetical scenario, since Chelsea failed to qualify for even the UEFA Conference League). For someone who watches Netflix on flights, the difference comes down to supported formats rather than the panel itself.

The Pro Max also lists 2,000 nits in HBM, while the Pro doesn’t list an HBM figure. Both phones use dual speakers, but Xiaomi rates the Pro Max for a 400% volume boost vs. 300% on the Pro.

So the screen hardware stays close. The Pro Max gets more from the same basic panel through its software and display support.

Both phones carry six years of security patches and Xiaomi HyperOS 3 out of the box, which is a serious commitment at any price. The Pro then ships Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. Selling a phone in 2026 with six years of support and an 802.11ac radio inside is the oddest call on the Pro’s spec sheet.

The Pro Max wins on connectivity. It gets Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, and dual eSIM support. The last one stands out more to me than the wireless standards, since two active numbers can save you from swapping SIM cards when you travel.

I’d give the Pro Max the edge here, but I wouldn’t make too much of the difference. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth standards matter less if your current phone already handles everything you need.

Where the REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G wins

Buyers on a tight budget have a reason to look here, since the Pro starts at 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage while the Pro Max never dips below 8 GB. Money saved on a handset that handles calls, WhatsApp, and Google Maps ends up spent better elsewhere.

Weight is another point in the Pro’s favor. At 223g, it has a 30g advantage over the Pro Max. I’d take the lighter phone for late-night scrolling, where a big handset can start to feel awkward in one hand.

Sky Blue and Satin Orange are also the better-looking finishes to my eye. The Pro gets one more hardware advantage, an ultrasonic proximity sensor, which the Pro Max doesn’t have.

An 8,340 mAh battery already beats the capacity of most flagship phones, so I wouldn’t call the Pro a compromise on endurance. If you charge every night, the Pro Max’s extra capacity may not matter much.

Where the REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G wins

If you shoot a lot of photos or record video on weekends, the Pro Max gives you more room to work. It records in 4K with both cameras, uses a brighter f/1.5 lens, and has a 32 MP selfie camera. Those are use cases the Pro cannot reach at any setting.

Engineering deserves a mention as well. Cloud Blush measures 8.57 mm, thinner than the 8.65 mm Black, Green, and Purple variants, and the whole phone weighs 229.5g while carrying 1,660 mAh more than the Pro. About six grams for a fifth more battery is the best trade in the lineup.

The 27 W reverse charging turns the Pro Max into a pocket power bank for a friend whose phone died at lunch, and the exclusive AI suite adds AI Writing with DeepThink, an offline AI Interpreter for face-to-face translation, and AI Film in the gallery editor.

Final verdict

I’d notice the Pro’s 1080p ceiling every time I used the camera for video. Wi-Fi 5 also feels out of place on a phone with a six-year support window. The Pro Max avoids both limits, while the Pro gives you the larger battery at a lower price. For my money, I’d take the Pro Max and live with the smaller battery (no matter how unhappy I’m with my iPhone’s battery life).

One move to avoid. Don’t buy the Pro Max in its 128 GB trim, which swaps UFS 4.1 for UFS 2.2 and throws away half the reason to pay the premium. Counterpoint has Xiaomi shipments down 26% year on year in Q2 2026, the steepest fall among the top five brands, and IDC expects average selling prices to hit a record $550 in 2026 as memory costs bite. I think storage will be one of the next places buyers feel that pressure. Samsung offers a good example with the Galaxy 26 FE, which gets a price hike despite several tradeoffs.