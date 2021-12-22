Meet a secure backpack whose 2-factor anti-theft lock gives you peace of mind

Tired of your old backpack's inconvenient design and nonexistent security features? It's time to upgrade to one that can stand up to your routine.

Keep your work items safe whether you WFH, commute, or constantly travel with the Watson Pack 3.0 antitheft hard-shell backpack. This secure backpack boasts a modern design, one-touch access, and a two-factor antitheft lock.

While your old backpack has been a faithful companion, its design probably leaves a lot to be desired. Maybe it topples over no matter how you prop it or gets soaked in the rain. And don’t even get us started about the nonexistent security features.

And that’s why you should check out the Watson Pack 3.0. It’s a whole new species of backpack with its clever design and configuration that blends seamlessly into your workday, no matter what that looks like. Let’s check it out.

Get a professional backpack that makes a good impression

Your backpack shouldn’t hold you back at work. But if yours falls over and doesn’t keep your stuff organized, it certainly doesn’t help. Luckily, this secure backpack is different.

This bag supports your professional goals with its sleek look and organized interior. Yes, you’ll be ready for that promotion when everyone sees how quickly you locate that document.

Keep your laptop and other essentials protected

What’s more, while your current backpack probably offers some protection for your laptop, it probably doesn’t have a waterproof hard shell and gasket like the Watson Pack 3.0.

These features protect your devices as well as papers like contracts and your passport from bumps and water damage. With this secure backpack, you can ensure that your essentials are always safe.

Choose a modern work backpack with a convenient design

Tired of struggling with your old backpack’s zipper? Ditch it for the Watson Pack 3.0’s patented one-touch access. Incredibly, this modern workbag sort of pops open with a single touch. Sounds cool, doesn’t it?

When the top opens, it reveals a beautifully organized interior full of pockets, allowing you to see everything that’s inside. So no more fishing around a dark, cavernous backpack for that USB-C cable you know is in there somewhere.

Moreover, the bag stands up on its own thanks to its stand-up technology. That’s right, this is a backpack you can actually expect not to fall over, and that’s an exciting prospect.

Check out the two-factor secured access

Another of this secure backpack’s best features is its two-factor antitheft lock. Because while it’s easy for you to open, that shouldn’t apply to other people. This capability gives you extra security and peace of mind when you walk in a crowded place.

Use this everyday backpack for work-from-anywhere

Best of all, this techy backpack is suitable for all kinds of work. Whether you WFH and want to work from a coffee shop for the day or regularly commute to an office, this bag fits your needs, no matter how they change.

Enjoy ample storage space

And that takes us to storage space. With a capacity of 19 liters, the Watson Pack 3.0 carries your work setup. There’s even an auxiliary strap that adds up to 10 additional liters. So, yes, this secure backpack is great for those trips where you need to take all of your work gadgets with you.

Additionally, the quick access side pockets provide the ideal space for items you want to quickly locate, like keys and travel documents.

Another nice space-saving features is the water bottle holder. It expands, giving your room for larger bottles. Then, an interior foam cutout with a plastic backing keeps the interior of the bag safe from spills.

Go for a backpack with high-quality materials

Tipping the design over the scale are the Watson Pack 3.0’s premium materials. They include NASA memory foam comfort straps and back. So while you’re carrying all of your work necessities in a stylish, organized way, you’re also comfortable.

Then, vegetable-tanned leather, carbon fiber zippers, and ballistic nylon combine to create a product that looks and feels well-made.

Protect your sunglasses

Ever notice how eyewear tends to roll around in your current backpack, with a huge potential for damage? When you own this secure backpack, however, you get a dedicated lens case at the top of the bag. Like the front cover, it also pops open and provides a safe, padded area for your sunglasses or smart glasses.

The accessories you use for work should match your ambitions. And with its convenient, upright design, two-factor lock, and premium design, the Watson Pack 3.0 won’t hold you back from your goals. Add it to your professional setup for a business companion you can rely on.

Preorder Watson Pack 3.0 antitheft hard-shell backpack for $449 on the official website. What workplace gadgets do you use and love? Let us know about them in the comments.