Meet the 3-in-1 tablet that gives you workplace flexibility

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

If you hop from one work location to another and rely on a portable monitor, check out this 3-in-1 tablet. It also works as a tablet and drawing pad.

Phoenix Note at a desk by a window

Work from anywhere, seamlessly, with the Phoenix Note 3-in-1 hybrid tablet. This 3-in-1 tablet is an Android tablet, drawing tablet, and portable monitor in one easy-to-carry device.

The new normal has accelerated our shift toward non-traditional workspaces. Now, your typical workday could involve clocking a couple of hours at home in the morning, meeting a client for lunch, and dropping by the office in the afternoon.

And, of course, you want your tech to keep up with your changing workspace, and that’s where the Phoenix Note comes in. Unlike most portable monitors, this one isn’t a dead gadget the moment you unplug it; it stays by your side all workday long. Let’s check it out.





Phoenix Note in use

Use this portable monitor as an Android Tablet

While most portable monitors only serve one purpose—to provide extra screen space for laptops—the Phoenix Note is different. When you aren’t using it as a monitor, you can use it as an Android tablet.

That’s right, it works with Android 11 and can access all the apps on Google Play. So once you’ve completed your deep work session, you can flip it open and watch your favorite entertainment or show a presentation during a 1-on-1 meeting.

Incredibly, It looks just like any tablet on the market with its access to all of your favorite apps and displays photos, allows you to shop, connects to games, and so much more.





Phoenix Note in lifestyle photos

Sketch your ideas on this hybrid tablet

What’s more, you can use this 3-in-1 tablet as a sketchbook since it supports drawing with its stylus. Simply open the Sketchbook app and start sketching your designs or handwriting your notes with the stylus.

That’s right; you don’t need to carry a writing tablet, or a computer tablet, with you anymore when you have the Phoenix Note.

Phoenix Note in a video

Connect to both Apple and Android devices in the monitor mode

It isn’t easy doing your best work when you’re constrained to a laptop-sized screen, especially if you work with multiple tabs open at once. In a situation like that, a portable monitor like this 3-in-1 comes in handy.

It connects to both Apple and Android devices, giving you extra screen space for your MacBook or Windows computer. That way, you can see all of your documents at once, no matter which OS you prefer.

Game on this portable monitor

The Phoenix Note is also compatible with consoles like Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox in monitor mode. So after a long day at work or school, you can kick back and relax with your games.

Enjoy a larger display

At 15.6 inches, this full HD display keeps you immersed in your work, movies, or games. The extra space gives you the complete picture of the project you’re working on.

Meanwhile, switching between monitor and tablet mode happens at the push of a button, so there’s nothing to struggle with when you want to change modes. Also, you can use the stylus in both modes.

Stay productive with the high-performance CPU

Additionally, you’ll stay on target thanks to RockChip’s Rk3566 Chipset. The Android Tablet mode delivers Quard-core Arm Cortex-A55 at 1.8 GHz, 128 GB of storage, and 6G of RAM. So this is a tablet you can rely on.

Take this professional tablet anywhere

While most portable monitors need to be attached to a power source, this 3-in-1 tablet boasts a 9,000 mAh battery that keeps it running for up to 4.5 hours.

That way, you avoid wires and extra hassle. And when you want to get work done at a coffee shop, you don’t have to sit there awkwardly trying to attach your monitor with a cable.

Check out the beatiful tempered glass display

Best of all, the Phoenix Note blends in with your other tech device thanks to its premium-quality display made of tempered glass. This material keeps it safe from external impact and protects against cracks and scratches.

Then, the Full HD + IPS Panel delivers excellent color consistency and top-of-the-line resolution. So you can expect a pretty impressive picture.

Work at top speed with the responsive touch layer

A touch screen is only as good as its responsiveness. And, luckily, this tablet’s integrated touch layer is highly attuned to delicate touch and commands.

It quickly reads and reacts to what you want it to do.

Discover the 10-point multi-touch feature

And the Phoenix Note’s features don’t end there. It also boasts a 10-point multi-touch feature. That means it recognizes information from 10 different points at one time.

In this way, this versatile tablet is an excellent solution for annotators, artists, and gamers since it keeps them at peak productivity.

Check out the stylus

You have to love a portable monitor/tablet/drawing pad that comes with its own stylus. And the Phoenix Note’s stylus has a high touch-accuracy, fast response time, smooth writing, and touch recognition.

Moreover, as an active capacitive touch pen, the stylus feels light and smooth in your hand, reducing fatigue. You can also use it as an eraser or mouse.

Work on this Android tablet for convenience

One thing’s for sure, this 3-in-1 tablet is convenient to own. You can work from it in both landscape and portrait modes, for flexibility.

Best of all, its plug-and-play ease of use means you simply plug the device into your laptop to start working. Otherwise, connect it to your gadgets via Bluetooth.

Finally, when you connect a Samsung smartphone to the Phoenix Note, it automatically loads Samsung DeX, letting you use both devices like a laptop. So your Phoenix Note works as the monitor, and your phone becomes the trackpad.

Whether you’re a professional or a student, this 3-in-1 tablet is a great solution. Not just a portable monitor, it also combines a powerful Android tablet and drawing pad. Make working from anywhere easier when you add it to your setup.

Preorder the Phoenix Note 3-in-1 hybrid tablet for $499 on Indiegogo. What are your favorite gadgets for working on the go? Let us know about them in the comments.