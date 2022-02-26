The most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories you can buy for the geeks in your life

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Spoil the gamer you love with some of the most extravagant gaming gadgets and accessories out there. From unique gaming furniture to gold-plated controllers, these gadgets are worth impressive cash.

Virtuix Omni One VR treadmill in action

Crazy about a particular gamer? If money is no concern, go the luxurious route when choosing their birthday or anniversary gift. We’re here to help you choose one in today’s roundup of the most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories.

Related: Must-have gaming keyboards and mice to buy in 2022

We’ll admit it, these prices are pretty swoon-worthy. The retro arcade machine by Hervet Manufacturier is inspired by furniture from the 1960s—and it’ll set you back over 26 grand.

But your geek is worth it. They’re also worth a gaming treadmill that lets them duck, walk, and move from side to side in their virtual world, like the Virtuix Omni One VR.

Whether you spoil a loved one or treat yourself, these pricy gaming gadgets will impress just about anyone.

1. The Hervet Manufacturier The Arcade

Hervet Manufacturier The Arcade in a house

Impress your retro game enthusiast with the Hervet Manufacturier The Arcade. It allows them to step back into the past and play classic games like Pacman and Space invaders.

Get it for $26,658.90 on the official website.

2. The HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset puts your giftee in the center of the action, taking them to new worlds with a 5K resolution display.

HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset in a video

Your geek will feel transported to new worlds with the HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset. Incredibly sharp and precise, the 5K clarity coupled with the 120 Hz refresh rate makes them feel like they’re really part of the game, which is why it’s one of the most expensive gaming gadgets out there.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

Lian Li DK-05F & DK-04F in a room

Upgrade your beloved geek’s setup or office with the Lian Li DK-05 & DK-04F gaming desks. The top is clear glass, displaying the inner workings of the desk. Meanwhile, the water-cooled pieces become opaque at the touch of a button.

This gadget’s price is TBA and is available from select retailers. Visit the official website to see a list.

4. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor wraps around your giftee’s field of view for a totally immersive gaming experience.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 in a video

Your geek can’t help but be impressed by the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. It boasts 49 inches of screen that curves around their view. Among many impressive specs, it has a 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratio and a dual-QHD resolution.

Get it for $1,999.99 on the official website.

5. The ColorWare 24k Gold Controllers

ColorWare 24k Gold Controllers front view

Looking to thrill your Geek? The ColorWare 24k Gold Controllers should do the trick. These controllers are compatible with Xbox One or PlayStation and feature a stunning 24-karat gold finish. Plus, they have haptic feedback, a built-in mic, and adaptive triggers.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

6. The Master & Dynamic MG20 wireless gaming headphones upgrade your recipient’s sound in a big way, for a breathtaking price.

Master & Dynamic MG20 on a woman

The Master & Dynamic MG20 wireless gaming headphones are certainly one of the pricier gaming audio gadgets out there. But your geek will appreciate the custom 50-mm Beryllium coated drivers. What’s more, the earpads are made of lambskin, ensuring comfort.

Get it for $449 on the official website.

7. The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse has a transmission speed so fast your geek will think it’s wired.

Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition plugged in

Help your geek surpass the competition with the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse. It has a low click latency as well as spotless frequency switching. They’ll love clever features like Asymmetric Cut-Off and Smart Tracking.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

8. The Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair adjustable seat is the comfy, high-end gaming chair of your giftee’s dreams.

Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair

Keep your loved one pampered while gaming with the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair adjustable seat. Its ergonomics are backed by experts and conform to body movements for unbelievable comfort. But it doesn’t come cheap; that’s why it’s one of the most expensive gaming gadgets out there.

Get it for $1,795 on the official website.

9. The Virtuix Omni One VR treadmill lets players move up and down and from side to side for unmatched VR and eSports gameplay.

Virtuix Omni One VR with a man running

Do you and your geek love VR and eSports? Then the Virtuix Omni One VR treadmill is the high-end way to run and take part in games. Yes, this gaming gadget lets you move in all 360 degrees, making it one of the most expensive gaming gadgets out there.

This gadget’s price is TBA, but you can request a quote on the company’s official website.

10. The Razer Blade 14 AMD gaming laptop

Razer Blade 14 AMD lamp on a desk

Give your gamer the ability to play anywhere with the Razer Blade 14 AMD gaming laptop. Overall, it boasts impressive speed with its 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, so your geeks shouldn’t have any trouble securing a win.

Preorder it for $1,999.99 on the official website.

Show the gamer you love just how much you care with these impressively pricey gifts. Which one did you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜