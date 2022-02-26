The most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories you can buy for the geeks in your life

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 26, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Spoil the gamer you love with some of the most extravagant gaming gadgets and accessories out there. From unique gaming furniture to gold-plated controllers, these gadgets are worth impressive cash.

The most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories you can buy for the geeks in your life
Virtuix Omni One VR treadmill in action

Crazy about a particular gamer? If money is no concern, go the luxurious route when choosing their birthday or anniversary gift. We’re here to help you choose one in today’s roundup of the most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories.

Related: Must-have gaming keyboards and mice to buy in 2022

We’ll admit it, these prices are pretty swoon-worthy. The retro arcade machine by Hervet Manufacturier is inspired by furniture from the 1960s—and it’ll set you back over 26 grand.

But your geek is worth it. They’re also worth a gaming treadmill that lets them duck, walk, and move from side to side in their virtual world, like the Virtuix Omni One VR.

Whether you spoil a loved one or treat yourself, these pricy gaming gadgets will impress just about anyone.

1. The Hervet Manufacturier The Arcade looks like a 1960s arcade machine and includes 520 games including Space Invaders.

Hervet Manufacturier The Arcade
Hervet Manufacturier The Arcade in a house

Impress your retro game enthusiast with the Hervet Manufacturier The Arcade. It allows them to step back into the past and play classic games like Pacman and Space invaders.

Get it for $26,658.90 on the official website.

2. The HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset puts your giftee in the center of the action, taking them to new worlds with a 5K resolution display.

HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset in a video

Your geek will feel transported to new worlds with the HTC Vive Pro 2 VR headset. Incredibly sharp and precise, the 5K clarity coupled with the 120 Hz refresh rate makes them feel like they’re really part of the game, which is why it’s one of the most expensive gaming gadgets out there.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

3. The Lian Li DK-05F & DK-04F gaming desks are statement pieces for gaming setups with their top glass panels, showing off the inner tech.

Lian Li DK05F and DK04F gaming desk
Lian Li DK-05F & DK-04F in a room

Upgrade your beloved geek’s setup or office with the Lian Li DK-05 & DK-04F gaming desks. The top is clear glass, displaying the inner workings of the desk. Meanwhile, the water-cooled pieces become opaque at the touch of a button.

This gadget’s price is TBA and is available from select retailers. Visit the official website to see a list.

4. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor wraps around your giftee’s field of view for a totally immersive gaming experience.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 in a video

Your geek can’t help but be impressed by the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. It boasts 49 inches of screen that curves around their view. Among many impressive specs, it has a 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratio and a dual-QHD resolution.

Get it for $1,999.99 on the official website.

5. The ColorWare 24k Gold Controllers add opulence to their games. Because your loved one deserves a controller with a 24K gold finish.

ColorWare 24k Gold Controllers
ColorWare 24k Gold Controllers front view

Looking to thrill your Geek? The ColorWare 24k Gold Controllers should do the trick. These controllers are compatible with Xbox One or PlayStation and feature a stunning 24-karat gold finish. Plus, they have haptic feedback, a built-in mic, and adaptive triggers.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

6. The Master & Dynamic MG20 wireless gaming headphones upgrade your recipient’s sound in a big way, for a breathtaking price.

The most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories you can buy for the geeks in your life
Master & Dynamic MG20 on a woman

The Master & Dynamic MG20 wireless gaming headphones are certainly one of the pricier gaming audio gadgets out there. But your geek will appreciate the custom 50-mm Beryllium coated drivers. What’s more, the earpads are made of lambskin, ensuring comfort.

Get it for $449 on the official website.

7. The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse has a transmission speed so fast your geek will think it’s wired.

The most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories you can buy for the geeks in your life
Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition plugged in

Help your geek surpass the competition with the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse. It has a low click latency as well as spotless frequency switching. They’ll love clever features like Asymmetric Cut-Off and Smart Tracking.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

8. The Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair adjustable seat is the comfy, high-end gaming chair of your giftee’s dreams.

Herman Miller Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair Adjustable Seat
Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair

Keep your loved one pampered while gaming with the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair adjustable seat. Its ergonomics are backed by experts and conform to body movements for unbelievable comfort. But it doesn’t come cheap; that’s why it’s one of the most expensive gaming gadgets out there.

Get it for $1,795 on the official website.

9. The Virtuix Omni One VR treadmill lets players move up and down and from side to side for unmatched VR and eSports gameplay.

The most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories you can buy for the geeks in your life
Virtuix Omni One VR with a man running

Do you and your geek love VR and eSports? Then the Virtuix Omni One VR treadmill is the high-end way to run and take part in games. Yes, this gaming gadget lets you move in all 360 degrees, making it one of the most expensive gaming gadgets out there.

This gadget’s price is TBA, but you can request a quote on the company’s official website.

10. The Razer Blade 14 AMD gaming laptop gives your loved one blazing fast performance in a compact, 14-inch form factor.

The most expensive gaming gadgets and accessories you can buy for the geeks in your life
Razer Blade 14 AMD lamp on a desk

Give your gamer the ability to play anywhere with the Razer Blade 14 AMD gaming laptop. Overall, it boasts impressive speed with its 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, so your geeks shouldn’t have any trouble securing a win.

Preorder it for $1,999.99 on the official website.

Show the gamer you love just how much you care with these impressively pricey gifts. Which one did you love the most? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The coolest personal vehicles to buy in 2022—electric scooters, longboards, go-karts, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest personal vehicles to buy in 2022—electric scooters, longboards, go-karts, and more

Update your ride, no matter your destination, with some of the coolest personal vehicles in 2022. These electric scooters, go-karts, and more prove that you no longer have to rely on typical cars to get around and enjoy yourself. Related:..
Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer and interface gives 48V Phantom Power with low distortion
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer and interface gives 48V Phantom Power with low distortion

Pick up a microphone for your home studio, but it just isn’t making the cut? Perhaps an audio mixer or interface can help. Luckily, there’s one available for an affordable price that can make quite a difference. Introducing the Elgato..
eufy RoboVac G20 robot vacuum has Smart Dynamic Navigation and an ultra-slim design
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

eufy RoboVac G20 robot vacuum has Smart Dynamic Navigation and an ultra-slim design

If you find yourself grabbing a vacuum for every little crumb or dust bunny you see collecting in corners of the house, you’re living in the past. These days, we’ve got robots for all kinds of tasks and activities. More..
This winter-ready hoodie keeps you toastier around the neck thanks to its magnetic closure
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This winter-ready hoodie keeps you toastier around the neck thanks to its magnetic closure

Stay warm in cool weather with the Magnahoodie. This magnetic-closure hoodie features a patent-pending design that keeps wind and rain off your head, neck, and ears. Who doesn’t love wearing their hoodie during the fall and winter months? The only..
Soul Alchemy Lab is an online platform where artists and visionaries can feel inspired to create
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Soul Alchemy Lab is an online platform where artists and visionaries can feel inspired to create

Explore your creative freedom with the Soul Alchemy Lab online platform for artists. It’s a space where anyone can take an idea further and work with others while empowering the community. Get back in touch with your creative side when..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022—give your Mac fans the coolest gadgets and accessories this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

MacBook gadgets gift guide for 2022—give your Mac fans the coolest gadgets and accessories this year

When it’s time to buy a gift for your favorite MacBook owner, your job is practically done for you. Because you know they always appreciate a cool gadget or accessory for their favorite laptop. So we sifted out some of..
It’s time to upgrade to a parcel mailbox because your traditional one just isn’t cutting it anymore
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

It’s time to upgrade to a parcel mailbox because your traditional one just isn’t cutting it anymore

Keep your mail and deliveries safe with the RMB2000 mailbox. This parcel mailbox has spacious compartments for both mail and packages. Made of high-density polyethylene and coated with a UV stabilizer, it boasts a beautiful, functional look that lasts for..
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series features 3-in-1 filtration with voice assistant support
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 series features 3-in-1 filtration with voice assistant support

Who can’t appreciate clean air? These days, especially for those who live in densely populated areas, it doesn’t hurt to take advantage of the technologies we have to make breathability a little better. Not only is there pollution to worry..
Panasonic Lumix GH6 camera has a Micro Four Thirds sensor with the best resolution
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Panasonic Lumix GH6 camera has a Micro Four Thirds sensor with the best resolution

Professional photographers and photography enthusiasts will be excited to hear that Panasonic has finally announced its latest cutting-edge product: the Lumix GH6 camera. This new offering will bring an advanced Micro Four Thirds sensor along with keeping a strong focus..
Anyone can learn Hong-Kong-style Mahjong with this fun online course
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Anyone can learn Hong-Kong-style Mahjong with this fun online course

Experience a new game with Mahjong Party. This online Mahjong course teaches you to play this game of skill and luck through step-by-step videos, beautiful images, and written instructions. You’ll build advanced techniques in no time. If you’re interested in..
Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the best garden gadgets that can transform the greenery around your house

Spring will be here in just 4 weeks. That means it’s time to gear up for the gardening season with some of the best garden gadgets in 2022. Whether you tend multiple flower beds or grow flowers on your apartment..