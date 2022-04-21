The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace

These eye-catching mice boast all the specs you need to game and work productively. Get them for your workspace to add style and crush your goals.

The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace
Logitech Lift vertical ergonomic mouse in use

You’re not looking for just any old mouse. When you work or game—or work and game—you want a mouse with aesthetics and that has premium capabilities. Well, these unique gaming and office mice tick those things off the list.

We couldn’t be more excited about the new Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse. The lifted design is beautiful, yet functional, keeping your hand and body in a relaxed position for work.

Then, the ROCCAT Kone XP boasts RGB lighting that you can customize right from the 4D Wheel. What’s more, it features 15 buttons with 29 possible functions, giving you the commands you need at your fingertips.

Brighten up your workspace and smash your goals when you add any of these cool gaming and office mice.

1. The ROCCAT Kone XP wired gaming mouse keeps your hand comfortable, and the Krystal 4D Wheel customizes the beautiful RGB lighting.

The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace
ROCCAT Kone XP on a desk

Play or work comfortably with the ROCCAT Kone XP wired gaming mouse. Its iconic ergonomic shape keeps your hand comfortable, while the 3D RGB lighting with 22 LEDs can personalize your lighting.

Get it for $89.99 on the official website.

2. The ASUS ROG Spatha X gaming mouse has a convenient magnetic charging stand and features both wired and wireless connectivity.

ASUS ROG Spatha X
ASUS ROG Spatha X in its charging stand

Jazz up your gaming space with the ASUS ROG Spatha X gaming mouse. Its charger stores holds in a cool standing position. Impressively, a full charge gives you up to 67 hours of playtime. Then, 12 programmable buttons offer quick commands.

Get it for $149 on Amazon.

3. The Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse is ideal for work, gaming, and more with its ultra-lightweight design and premium hardware.

Keychron M1
Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse in white

You won’t have to worry about hand fatigue while working or playing with the Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse. Weighing just 69 grams, it moves effortlessly over your desk. Then, its pro-grade sensor gives you unrivaled precision, and the RGB effects are pretty cool, too, making it one of the most unique gaming and office mice.

Get it for $30.79 on Amazon.

4. The HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse supports your creative process with its programmable buttons, long battery life, and ergonomic design.

HP 930 Creator
HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse with work accessories

Looking for a mouse that enhances your creative work? Go for the HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse. It’s made for customization with its 7 programmable buttons. Moreover, it connects to up 3 devices and works seamlessly across them, even if you’re switching between macOS and Windows.

Get it for $64.99 on the official website.

5. The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse adds a creative look to your workspace with its innovative vertical design. It keeps your hand in a natural position.

The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace
Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse with a keyboard

Work at a computer from morning till night? Then consider buying the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse. It looks modern on your desk and keeps your hand in a handshake-like position. This puts less strain on your wrist and keeps your arm and upper body relaxed.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

6. The AirPoint Mouse works as both a wearable and desktop mouse, delivering show-stopping presentations in a compact design.

AirPoint Mouse in a YouTube video

Add a 2-in-1 mouse to your workspace with the AirPoint Mouse. It not only works as a desktop mouse, but also functions as a finger-worn mouse. Wear it during presentations to control your laptop with easy wrist movements and intuitive air gestures.

This gadget is coming soon to Kickstarter and is priced at $179.99.

7. The SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection Prime Mouse adds an artistic touch to your gaming setup or workspace and has precise sensors.

The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace
SteelSeries Neo Noir Collection Prime Mouse with other devices

Add a splash of color to your workspace with the SteelSeries Prime Neo Noir Collection Prime Mouse. This mouse isn’t just good looking; its TrueMove Pro gaming sensors offer precise tracking and customization of 4 polling rates.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

8. The SteelSeries Aerox 5 mouse has a unique up/down flick switch and 9 programmable buttons, giving you the macros you need.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 in a YouTube video

Lighter than most gaming mice, the SteelSeries Aerox 5 mouse weighs just 66 grams and has an innovative up/down flick switch. Even better, the AquaBarrier tech is IP54-rated against water, dirt, dust, and more, which is why we included it on our list of unique gaming and office mice.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

9. The Next Industries Tactigon SKIN wearable 3D mouse gives you gesture and voice control for your games, PC, PowerPoint, etc.

The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace
Next Industries Tactigon SKIN on a person’s wrist

The Next Industries Tactigon SKIN wearable 3D mouse is a unique peripheral for games and work. It recognizes 48 gestures thanks to its AI algorithm. Then, voice control helps you manage the device hands-free. Your presentations, games, and robotics projects have never been more intuitive.

This mouse is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

10. The Marsback Zephyr PRO sweatproof gaming mouse has a built-in fan that keeps your hands cool and dry while you play or work.

Marsback Zephyr PRO
Marsback Zephyr PRO with its RBG effects illuminated

Keep your hands cool and dry while playing or working with the Marsback Zephyr PRO sweatproof gaming mouse. Its integrated fan blasts cool air into your palm and even boasts customizable settings like mouse functions, RBG lighting effects, and more.

Get it for $59 on the official website.

11. The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse has a bright cyberpunk design and features Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for fast transmission.

The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace
Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition charging

Speed up your gameplay with the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition mouse. It offers seamless frequency switching and low click latency. Meanwhile, it has Smart Tracking, Motion Sync, and Asymmetric Cut-Off.

Get it for $159.99 on the official website.

One thing’s for sure, you’ll add personality to your workspace and make it more productive with these unique gaming and office mice. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

