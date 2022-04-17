Gadgets coming soon in 2022—from AI to VR, these futuristic tech gadgets deserve a space in your life

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 17, 2022

Wondering what gadgets are on the horizon in 2022? These AI and VR gadgets show us that a sci-fi-like future isn't that far off. See them in the blog below.

Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle in orange and black

So you’re into the latest gadgets, and you’ve updated your home with things like smart locks, coffee makers, and more. Well, that just scratches the surface of what futuristic tech has to offer, and these gadgets coming soon in 2022 prove it.

From things like autonomous delivery vehicles to wearable 3D computer mice, today’s list has a ton of gadgets you’ve probably never heard of. And we sure hope to see them this year!

1. The Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle doesn’t have a human driver and brings goods to an exact location at a precise time.

Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle in orange and black

Using robotics, AI, and electric vehicle technology, the Udelv Transporter autonomous delivery vehicle aims to revolutionize package delivery, going driverless. This smart autonomous vehicle can travel highways and haul up to 2,000 lbs. The Deliver-as-a-Service platform even offers end-to-end trip planning.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Reserve yours on the official website.

2. The Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop shows images in 3D thanks to a set of eye-tracking stereo cameras that sit above the screen.

Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs edition laptop in use

Show your clients 3D models of homes, designs, and more without needing to render with the Acer ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop. It uses AI tech to automatically convert 2D images into stereo 3D.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $3,499.99. Learn more about it on the official website.

3. The Mojo Vision Lens AR contact lens overlays digital information like talking points for a presentation directly onto your field of view.

Mojo Vision Lens product demo

Give presentations without looking down at notes, or see directions while keeping your eyes on the road with the Mojo Vision Lens AR contact lens. It looks like a typical contact lens but using microelectronics, it shows you useful information about your environment, making it one of our favorite gadgets coming soon in 2022.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

4. The Next Industries Tactigon SKIN wearable 3D mouse lets you control your games, PC, PowerPoint, and more via gestures and voice.

Tactigon SKIN wearable 3D mouse in use

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could control more gadgets with your voice or just a gesture? The Next Industries Tactigon SKIN wearable 3D mouse lets you do just that. It attaches to your hand, recognizing 48 different gestures. Then, its voice command lets you open and close programs, zoom, and much more.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

5. The TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6E router has futuristic antennas that move towards a stronger signal for better performance.

TP-LINK Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6E router in black

Eliminate dead zones in your home or office with the TP-Link Archer AXE200 Omni Wi-Fi 6E router. Yes, those antennas actually rotate, while the tri-band Wi-Fi with a new 6 GHz band delivers over 10 Gbps, making it one of the best gadgets coming soon in 2022.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

6. The Samsung Home Hub smart home dashboard runs the AI-based SmartThings service, letting you manage Samsung devices in 1 place.

Samsung Home Hub in white

Connect with smart home devices in every corner of your home with the Samsung Home Hub smart home dashboard. It works with gadgets in the Cooking, Pet, Energy, Air, Clothing Care, and Home Care Wizard categories.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

7. The eufy Security Video Smart Lock combines a doorbell, camera, and lock in one smart gadget. It even reads your fingerprint in 0.3 seconds.

eufy Security video smart lock in black

Interact with guests and let them in from anywhere with the eufy Security Video Smart Lock. With this futuristic smart lock, you can watch visitors in 2K clarity, get alerts when your kids leave, unlock the door quickly, and so much more.

Preorder this gadget for $269 on Kickstarter.

8. The Snap Spectacles 4th Generation lightweight AR glasses display information over the world in front of you with their dual waveguide displays.

Snap Spectacles 4th Generation AR glasses product demo

Designed for creators, the Snap Spectacles 4th Generation lightweight AR glasses feature dual 3D waveguide displays that you can program and interact with, making them some of the most innovative coming soon gadgets in 2022.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Learn how to reserve a pair on the official website.

9. The HTC VIVE Wrist Tracker works with the VIVE Focus 3 headset. Wear it on your wrist or attach it to objects to track them in 3D space.

HTC VIVE wrist tracker in black

Elevate your VIVE Focus 3 VR Headset experience by pairing it with the HTC VIVE Wrist Tracker. It’s smaller and lighter than the controller. Plus, it’s intuitive to use and tracks from your fingertips to your elbow.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $129. Learn more about it on the official website.

10. The PlayStation VR2 headset has the same look as the PS5 family and features a design so comfortable, you may forget you’re wearing it.

PlayStation VR2 headset product concept

Rumor has it that the PlayStation VR2 headset will launch later this year. For now, Sony says it boasts a comfortable design, breathtaking visual fidelity in 4K HDR, headset feedback, and a more intuitive controller. Whatever the final specs, this gadget is sure to immerse you in other worlds.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Read more about it on the official blog.

If you’re like us, we’re sure you’re looking forward to these gadgets coming soon in 2022. Do you know of any upcoming tech we should add to future lists? Let us know in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
