The Monitor 80 professional wired headphones let you hear every note

Looking for professional- or audiophile-quality headphones? The OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones have you covered. Their high-quality components make any music fresher.

OneOdio Monitor 80 are great for guitarists

Hear every detail in a wide sound field with the OneOdio Monitor 80 open-back professional wired headphones. They boast a high-precision etched diaphragm, a comfortable design, and different cables for versatile use.

Whether you’re a musician, DJ, sound editor, or music enthusiast, you’ll appreciate the OneOdio Monitor 80. These headphones offer the nuanced, powerful sound you’re searching for and reproduce audio accurately. You’ll hear music as the artist intended with these headphones. Let’s check them out.

OneOdio Monitor 80 in different scenarios

Use these headphones for work or play

The OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones are designed for the audiophile, the music enthusiast who wants to enjoy every note from their favorite artists and new finds. The headphones provide all the details, ensuring nothing gets lost in translation.

And, if you work in the music industry, they’re also an excellent choice. Use them in professional and home studios for tracking, mixing, or mastering.

OneOdio Monitor 80 close-ups

Get sublime sound from the etched diaphragm

What makes these headphones suitable for professionals and the most discerning listeners? The answer is their 40 mm driver with a high-precision etched diaphragm. They’re responsible for the resounding bass and clear midrange.

These elements give you stunning sound quality in a wide sound field with rich details. The audio sounds natural and ensures you hear the music as the artist intended.

OneOdio Monitor 80 YouTube video

Enjoy powerful sound from the 250-ohm nominal impedance

Moreover, boasting a 250-ohm nominal impedance, it provides more stable, powerful, and solid audio than you’ll experience from most headsets. So prepare to be even more impressed by your favorite 80s rock bands, EDM, K-Pop etc.

Ensure your audio is high-resolution

Meanwhile, the OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones attain sound quality recognized by CEA and JAS. They take your high-resolution audio to even greater heights.

Wear these studio headphones during long work sessions

Tired of headphones that give you a headache after just 30 minutes of wear? These professional wired headphones won’t do that.

The velour earpads have a velvet-like feel. Combined with the adjustable headband, they put zero pressure on your head. There’s also plenty of room for air ventilation.

So headaches caused by pressure will finally be a thing of the past, as will sweaty ears. Furthermore, the ear cups themselves are also adjustable, allowing for a fit that’s tailored to you.

Stay stylish with these sleek headphones

Ask anyone, and you’ll learn that style is important. You don’t want to walk into the recording studio wearing bulky headphones you don’t love. Luckily, these professional wired headphones have the style you’re going for.

With their fashionable black color and gorgeous silver edging, they look as cool as the music you create. Then, the classic circular earcup shape lends a decidedly 1970’s vibe.

Work without limits thanks to the different cables

Do you rely on a desktop, laptop, or smartphone to create your music? The OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones have cords that allow them to work with these devices.

The cords are also compatible with most vocal mics and acoustic instruments like keyboards, guitars, pianos, and violins. That way, you can connect to the peripherals you need for your creative work.

Buy headphones that last

The brand says that it spends hundreds of hours testing, designing, and improving every product it produces, and these wired professional headphones are no exception. The OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones feature high-quality materials and incredible craftsmanship—so they”ll last, making them a solid investment.

Keep these recording headphones safe in the case

When you move from your home recording studio to a gig, it’s easy for your headphones to get damaged and endure typical wear and tear. But that won’t happen with the OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones.

That’s because they come with their own EVA carrying case, which keeps them protected. Actually, the EVA material has low-temperature toughness and resistance to both stress cracks and UV radiation. So it’s a case that’ll keep your professional wired headphones in great condition.

Read our final thoughts

Whether you want to level up your listening experience or elevate your time in the studio, the OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones are a solid choice. With a 40 mm driver and high-precision etched diaphragm, any style of music sounds fresher. Get these headphones for true-to-life audio you can enjoy and work with.

The OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones cost $99.99 on the official website. Get 20% off with the code Obtenir20%. What audiophile or professional music gadgets do you love? Tell us about them in the comments.