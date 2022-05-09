The Monitor 80 professional wired headphones let you hear every note

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 9, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Looking for professional- or audiophile-quality headphones? The OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones have you covered. Their high-quality components make any music fresher.

The Monitor 80 professional wired headphones let you hear every note
OneOdio Monitor 80 are great for guitarists

Hear every detail in a wide sound field with the open-back professional wired headphones. They boast a high-precision etched diaphragm, a comfortable design, and different cables for versatile use.

Whether you’re a musician, DJ, sound editor, or music enthusiast, you’ll appreciate the OneOdio Monitor 80. These headphones offer the nuanced, powerful sound you’re searching for and reproduce audio accurately. You’ll hear music as the artist intended with these headphones. Let’s check them out.

OneOdio Monitor 80
OneOdio Monitor 80
OneOdio Monitor 80
OneOdio Monitor 80 in different scenarios

Use these headphones for work or play

The OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones are designed for the audiophile, the music enthusiast who wants to enjoy every note from their favorite artists and new finds. The headphones provide all the details, ensuring nothing gets lost in translation.

And, if you work in the music industry, they’re also an excellent choice. Use them in professional and home studios for tracking, mixing, or mastering.

OneOdio Monitor 80
OneOdio Monitor 80
OneOdio Monitor 80
OneOdio Monitor 80 close-ups

Get sublime sound from the etched diaphragm

What makes these headphones suitable for professionals and the most discerning listeners? The answer is their 40 mm driver with a high-precision etched diaphragm. They’re responsible for the resounding bass and clear midrange.

These elements give you stunning sound quality in a wide sound field with rich details. The audio sounds natural and ensures you hear the music as the artist intended.

OneOdio Monitor 80 YouTube video

Enjoy powerful sound from the 250-ohm nominal impedance

Moreover, boasting a 250-ohm nominal impedance, it provides more stable, powerful, and solid audio than you’ll experience from most headsets. So prepare to be even more impressed by your favorite 80s rock bands, EDM, K-Pop etc.

Ensure your audio is high-resolution

Meanwhile, the headphones attain sound quality recognized by CEA and JAS. They take your high-resolution audio to even greater heights.

Wear these studio headphones during long work sessions

Tired of headphones that give you a headache after just 30 minutes of wear? These professional wired headphones won’t do that.

The velour earpads have a velvet-like feel. Combined with the adjustable headband, they put zero pressure on your head. There’s also plenty of room for air ventilation.

So headaches caused by pressure will finally be a thing of the past, as will sweaty ears. Furthermore, the ear cups themselves are also adjustable, allowing for a fit that’s tailored to you.

Stay stylish with these sleek headphones

Ask anyone, and you’ll learn that style is important. You don’t want to walk into the recording studio wearing bulky headphones you don’t love. Luckily, these professional wired headphones have the style you’re going for.

With their fashionable black color and gorgeous silver edging, they look as cool as the music you create. Then, the classic circular earcup shape lends a decidedly 1970’s vibe.

Work without limits thanks to the different cables

Do you rely on a desktop, laptop, or smartphone to create your music? The OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones have cords that allow them to work with these devices.

The cords are also compatible with most vocal mics and acoustic instruments like keyboards, guitars, pianos, and violins. That way, you can connect to the peripherals you need for your creative work.

Buy headphones that last

The brand says that it spends hundreds of hours testing, designing, and improving every product it produces, and these wired professional headphones are no exception. The OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones feature high-quality materials and incredible craftsmanship—so they”ll last, making them a solid investment.

Keep these recording headphones safe in the case

When you move from your home recording studio to a gig, it’s easy for your headphones to get damaged and endure typical wear and tear. But that won’t happen with the OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones.

That’s because they come with their own EVA carrying case, which keeps them protected. Actually, the has low-temperature toughness and resistance to both stress cracks and UV radiation. So it’s a case that’ll keep your professional wired headphones in great condition.

Read our final thoughts

Whether you want to level up your listening experience or elevate your time in the studio, the OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones are a solid choice. With a 40 mm driver and high-precision etched diaphragm, any style of music sounds fresher. Get these headphones for true-to-life audio you can enjoy and work with.

The OneOdio Monitor 80 headphones cost $99.99 on the . Get 20% off with the code Obtenir20%. What audiophile or professional music gadgets do you love? Tell us about them in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
What are mesh Wi-Fi systems and how do they work?
Tech News
By Amy Poole

What are mesh Wi-Fi systems and how do they work?

If your house has dead spots, you might consider a mesh Wi-Fi setup. Recently increasing in popularity, it differs from other conventional signal-extending technology. So what is mesh Wi-Fi? That’s what we’re here to explain today. What is mesh Wi-Fi?..
Weekend Digest: The most innovative interactive board games for summer nights at home
Daily Digest
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The most innovative interactive board games for summer nights at home

As a typical modern gamer, I tend to gravitate toward video games. I grew up with board games and had friends who played tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons or Magic: The Gathering. It was a testament to the broad..
Coolest gadgets of 2022 you’ll want to have in your home today
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coolest gadgets of 2022 you’ll want to have in your home today

Sure, you’ve got a smart doorbell, an AI security system, and plenty of Alexa-enabled gadgets. To take your house one step further, have a look at our list of the coolest home gadgets of 2022. Related: The most useful smart..
These are the cameras you’ll want for snapping your summer memories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These are the cameras you’ll want for snapping your summer memories

Summer is a great time to focus on your photography. The days are longer, the weather is better, and the vacations are abundant. Whether you’re capturing exotic locations or just want to snap photos of you and your besties, these..
Top board games of the week: Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Cozy Murder Mystery, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Top board games of the week: Blade Runner The Roleplaying Game, Cozy Murder Mystery, and more

It’s time for our weekly list of the top board games. What are we looking at today? Everything from big-name science fiction to fun new titles. Not only that, many of these games are getting their start through crowdfunding which..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Tech gadget gifts for new grads in 2022

From papers to projects and theses to dissertations, the grad in your life has worked hard to get to this moment. Whether they’re starting a job, another degree, or their own venture, give them just the right gift on graduation..
Get more functionality out of your camera strap with the Rota-Strap and Rota-Lock accessories
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Get more functionality out of your camera strap with the Rota-Strap and Rota-Lock accessories

Keep your camera secure and use it more intuitively with the Rota-Strap & Rota-Lock Camera Accessories. Made of durable Dyneema fiber, this versatile camera strap works with accessories that enhance its carry functions. Your camera strap sure is helpful, suspending..
Snap Pixy flying camera can take photos of you as it hovers and follows with auto-tracking
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Snap Pixy flying camera can take photos of you as it hovers and follows with auto-tracking

There are drones, and then there is the Snap Pixy flying camera. While drones tend to feature a wide range of capabilities—many of which require you to monitor and control it—the Pixy is far more autonomous. In fact, you barely..
Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Razer Leviathan V2 PC gaming soundbar brings RGB lighting, Bluetooth 5.2, and spatial audio

What gamer doesn’t love Razer? What consumer of entertainment doesn’t appreciate a good soundbar? Well, now these 2 entities have joined together to deliver us an exciting new audio experience. What might that be, you ask? None other than the..
May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

May the 4th be with you 2022: must-have Star Wars gadgets and accessories

You have your lightsaber ready and your Star Wars movies all lined up on Disney+. But have you bought yourself—or the superfan in your life—a new collectible in honor of the day? If not, have a look at these must-have..
The best USB-C hubs for your office setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best USB-C hubs for your office setup

Mac and Windows computers keep getting sleeker and more lightweight. And you know what that means: fewer integrated ports. Yet a robust workspace needs plenty of ’em. That’s where the best USB-C hubs for your office setup come in. Related:..