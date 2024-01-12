Transparent displays at CES 2024–LG vs Samsung

By Jack on Jan 12, 2024, 9:39 am EST under Tech News,

Dive into the future of home entertainment with transparent TVs from LG and Samsung at CES 2024. Samsung's MICRO LED offers vivid visuals, creating a window into another world. LG's SIGNATURE OLED T, a wireless, award-winning masterpiece, blends seamlessly into spaces, offering a dual viewing experience. The transparent TV revolution is here!

Transparent displays at CES 2024–LG vs Samsung
Transparent displays at CES 2024

For a while now, people have been shying away from the “black box in the room” that TVs have always had. Many companies decided to combat this by using ambient displays or keeping the screen constantly on, but sometimes…you just want it off, without clutter and annoying black box.

Related: Check out the latest CES 2024 product releases from our category here.

When it comes to choosing a transparent TV, there are two leading contenders that come to mind: Samsung and LG. Both companies have recently unveiled their versions of transparent TVs at CES 2024, and both take the viewing experience to a whole new level. Let’s dive into the details and see how these offerings stack up against each other.

Samsung’s New Transparent MICRO LED Display is a window to another world

On the one hand, we have Samsung Transparent MICRO LED. Samsung has made some moves with its Transparent MICRO LED display, making a splash at CES 2024. Not only giving us a screen, but a window into another world!

Samsung’s New Transparent MICRO LED Display in action

This display combines its transparent screen with MICRO LED technology. The result is vivid and immersive visuals that seem to float in the air. From sports to movies, the richness and clarity of the content is incredible, giving a lifelike viewing experience.

Place the TV anywhere with LG SIGNATURE OLED T

On the other side, we have LG’s SIGNATURE OLED T. This wireless transparent OLED TV is the first of its kind and has bagged five CES 2024 Innovation Awards for its groundbreaking design and technology.

LG Signature OLED T transparent television in the living room

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T offers users the freedom to place the TV anywhere, thanks to its wireless transmission technology. The TV blends seamlessly into the environment when turned off, and its transparent OLED screen provides a sense of openness, making living spaces feel larger. It also offers a dual viewing experience: transparent and opaque, allowing users to switch between the two modes as per their preference.

Position it up against a wall, or a window, or just place it in the center of the room…all 77 inches of it. Put up its ambient display to blend into the room, or have it show a piece of art that’s floating in the air. The OLED T comes with the “Zero Connect Box,” eliminating any cables that must connect to the TV.

The T-Bar feature lets you get your daily fix of news alerts, weather updates, and music titles while still admiring your gorgeous living room decor through the transparent screen. Versatility? Check!

Both TVs are undoubtedly impressive, but the choice between the two ultimately boils down to personal preferences and specific needs.

Yet, the unveiling for the transparent TVs at CES 2024 in Las Vegas is totally worth waiting for. So, mark your calendars, tech enthusiasts, and prepare to step into the future of home entertainment.

Tech News

Meet Jack

Jack gives you the latest on tech info, gadget news the best products to get on GadgetFlow.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
CES 2024: will.i.am and Mercedes AMG flipped the charts with this futuristic automotive tech
Tech News
By Jack

CES 2024: will.i.am and Mercedes AMG flipped the charts with this futuristic automotive tech

Is it just me or are cars finally stepping into what we all thought the future would be like? I mean, seriously, this stuff is starting to get extra-terrestrial, and I gotta say its about time. Like this cool tech..
CES 2024: 10 Innovative gadgets you would want to buy now
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2024: 10 Innovative gadgets you would want to buy now

CES 2024 is almost coming to an end and like every year, our list of favorites are almost here. But before we get on with the list of best gadgets, let’s take a lot at some of the most innovative..
CES 2024: Can Holoconnects’ 3D holograph boxes be the next-gen of programmed responsiveness?
Tech News
By Jack

CES 2024: Can Holoconnects’ 3D holograph boxes be the next-gen of programmed responsiveness?

Holographs have been a staple of the future ever since the first sci-fi movies showed them way back whenever. Ever since then they’ve captivated minds and techies have been trying to come up with cool and convincing ways of making..
Apple Vision Pro just made spatial computing accessible with a February launch date
Tech News
By Jack

Apple Vision Pro just made spatial computing accessible with a February launch date

Augmented Reality is here, and Apple has led the charge with its Apple Vision Pro. We saw it back in June, 2023 but you know what the good news is–it’s actually going live for sale from February, 2024! Related: Get..
CES 2024: These 3 gadgets are about to change the world of spatial computing
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2024: These 3 gadgets are about to change the world of spatial computing

We’ve been exploring CES 2024 releases since early December. By now, it’s been quite positive in terms of promising new tech for this year. The show officially begins today. But going by the big tech already announced, I think spatial..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Year in review: 2023 at Gadget Flow was a fresh chapter in product discovery
Updates
By Astghik Azaryan

Year in review: 2023 at Gadget Flow was a fresh chapter in product discovery

It’s the end of another year at Gadget Flow, and it’s time we go back to every chapter of 2023 and see how it helped make the platform better and stronger. The Crowdfunding Formula acquires Gadget Flow In March 2023,..
Xiangjiu Delay Spray for Men—enhancing intimate moments
Product Reviews
By Sami Irabi

Xiangjiu Delay Spray for Men—enhancing intimate moments

In the quest for extended pleasure and heightened experiences, Xiangjiu Delay Spray for Men emerges as a reliable companion. Crafted with a blend of natural ingredients and designed for efficacy, this spray has gained popularity for its promise of prolonged..
Offbeat wellness gadgets that can change your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Offbeat wellness gadgets that can change your life

Want to supercharge your health and wellness without getting bored? These offbeat wellness gadgets should do the trick. They put your health front and center, helping you monitor your body composition, eliminate jet lag, and so much more. They’re fun,..
ASCAND 3D scanner for LEGO review: generate LEGO build plans of nearly any object
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

ASCAND 3D scanner for LEGO review: generate LEGO build plans of nearly any object

Create LEGO building plans for any object that fits in your hands with the ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner. This 3D scanner for LEGO combines the power of ASCAND with brickplicator.com development to build nearly any palm-size 3D item. Have..
15 Last-minute gadget gifts for the holidays
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

15 Last-minute gadget gifts for the holidays

Maybe work swamped you in November, then your social calendar got out of control early in December. Whatever happened, Christmas is almost here. So, if you haven’t started, now’s the time to buy last-minute gadget gifts. Related: Holiday gift guide—best..
10 Gadget gifts to impress your friends this holiday season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Gadget gifts to impress your friends this holiday season

The holidays are a time to show your friends how much you appreciate them. And there’s no better way to do that than with a few carefully selected gadget gifts. And that’s what I’m presenting you with today. From a..