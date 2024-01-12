Transparent displays at CES 2024–LG vs Samsung

Jack on under Tech News , Byunder

Dive into the future of home entertainment with transparent TVs from LG and Samsung at CES 2024. Samsung's MICRO LED offers vivid visuals, creating a window into another world. LG's SIGNATURE OLED T, a wireless, award-winning masterpiece, blends seamlessly into spaces, offering a dual viewing experience. The transparent TV revolution is here!

Transparent displays at CES 2024

For a while now, people have been shying away from the “black box in the room” that TVs have always had. Many companies decided to combat this by using ambient displays or keeping the screen constantly on, but sometimes…you just want it off, without clutter and annoying black box.

Related: Check out the latest CES 2024 product releases from our category here.

When it comes to choosing a transparent TV, there are two leading contenders that come to mind: Samsung and LG. Both companies have recently unveiled their versions of transparent TVs at CES 2024, and both take the viewing experience to a whole new level. Let’s dive into the details and see how these offerings stack up against each other.

Samsung’s New Transparent MICRO LED Display is a window to another world

On the one hand, we have Samsung Transparent MICRO LED. Samsung has made some moves with its Transparent MICRO LED display, making a splash at CES 2024. Not only giving us a screen, but a window into another world!

Samsung’s New Transparent MICRO LED Display in action

This display combines its transparent screen with MICRO LED technology. The result is vivid and immersive visuals that seem to float in the air. From sports to movies, the richness and clarity of the content is incredible, giving a lifelike viewing experience.

Place the TV anywhere with LG SIGNATURE OLED T

On the other side, we have LG’s SIGNATURE OLED T. This wireless transparent OLED TV is the first of its kind and has bagged five CES 2024 Innovation Awards for its groundbreaking design and technology.

LG Signature OLED T transparent television in the living room

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T offers users the freedom to place the TV anywhere, thanks to its wireless transmission technology. The TV blends seamlessly into the environment when turned off, and its transparent OLED screen provides a sense of openness, making living spaces feel larger. It also offers a dual viewing experience: transparent and opaque, allowing users to switch between the two modes as per their preference.

Position it up against a wall, or a window, or just place it in the center of the room…all 77 inches of it. Put up its ambient display to blend into the room, or have it show a piece of art that’s floating in the air. The OLED T comes with the “Zero Connect Box,” eliminating any cables that must connect to the TV.

The T-Bar feature lets you get your daily fix of news alerts, weather updates, and music titles while still admiring your gorgeous living room decor through the transparent screen. Versatility? Check!

Both TVs are undoubtedly impressive, but the choice between the two ultimately boils down to personal preferences and specific needs.

Yet, the unveiling for the transparent TVs at CES 2024 in Las Vegas is totally worth waiting for. So, mark your calendars, tech enthusiasts, and prepare to step into the future of home entertainment.