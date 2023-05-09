Save space and get more done with these all-in-1 desk gadgets

Supercharge your work productivity with these all-in-one desk gadgets. Featuring versatile designs, they save space and help get more done.

Razer Stream Controller X simplifies content creation

Looking for office gadgets that can help you multitask? Look no further than these all-in-one desk gadgets. From multi-lens conferencing cameras to control decks, they help you make the most of your office space and let you blast through your to-do list.

Need a device that makes remote meetings a breeze? Check out the Kandao Meeting 360° all-in-one conferencing camera. Equipped with an AI-based design, it combines 2 fisheye lenses, 2 full duplex speakerphones, and 8 omnidirectional microphones.

Then, content creators rejoice! The Razer Stream Controller X helps manage all your apps and tools. Yes, with 15 switchable buttons, it streamlines your editing, music creation, and more.

Let your workspace do more for you with these cool gadgets.

Features to look for when buying all-in-one office gadgets

There are a ton of multi-use desk gadgets out there, but what should you look for if you want a quality product? Here are 4 features to look for:

Versatility: Look for gadgets that can perform multiple functions, such as providing charging capabilities, managing content creation, and enhancing video conferencing. Devices that offer a range of functions can help you streamline your work, reduce clutter on your desk, and increase productivity.

Compatibility: Make sure your prospective gadget is compatible with your devices, operating systems, and software. Check the device’s specifications to ensure it supports your laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Also, verify that it works with your operating system like Windows or MacOs and video conferencing platforms like Zoom for Microsoft Teams.

Ease of use: Choose devices that are easy to set up and operate. Look for those that come with user-friendly interfaces, intuitive controls, and clear instructions. Devices that are easy to use can help you save time and energy, so you can focus on your work.

Quality: Invest in high-quality gadgets that are built to last. Choose devices that are made with durable materials such as aluminum or high-quality plastic. Also, look for products from reputable brands that offer warranties or guarantees. Buying premium items can save you money in the long run and ensures you get the most out of your purchase.

1. The Kandao Meeting 360° all-in-one conferencing camera has an AI-based design for better remote meetings. Buy it for $699 on the official website.

Kandao Meeting 360° in a YouTube video

Up your remote meeting game with the Kandao Meeting 360° all-in-one conferencing camera. This gadget has AI tech that tracks active speakers and captures everyone in the room in 8K resolution.

What’s more, the hidden pop-up design ensures a more effective meeting. It’s the ideal gadget for meetings of any size. For that reason, it’s one of our favorite all-in-one desk gadgets.

2. The Razer Stream Controller X all-in-one control deck has all the tools you need to streamline your creative workspace. Get it for $149.99 on the company website.

Razer Stream Controller X front view

Simplify your creative efforts with the Razer Stream Controller X all-in-one control deck! It lets you seamlessly manage your content creation with 15 switchable buttons, which allow you to make shortcuts for music creation, streaming, video editing, and more.

In fact, you can control lights, apps, audio, and other features with just a few taps. And you’ll love the customizable icons, multi-link macros, and custom profiles. In the Dynamic Mode, you can even switch profiles based on the detected app.

3. The Rolling Square EDGE modular work-from-home kit helps manage your calls, lights up meetings, and more. Get it for $69 on Amazon.

Rolling Square EDGE with a laptop and phone

Improve your productivity with the Rolling Square EDGE Kit laptop accessories. This kit includes a phone and tablet mount, a 280-lumen EDGE Light, and a 15W EDGE Wireless Charger. With hands-free phone accessibility, you can access the information you need at eye level and charge your phone while you work.

The EDGE Mount attaches to your phone, wireless charger, or light using a magnetic system, allowing you to manage your tasks more effectively. The EDGE 15W Wireless Charger is compatible with all Android devices that support wireless charging and iPhone MagSafe devices (12 and above).

4. The Acer Add-In-One 24 all-in-one desktop solution has a modular design for a versatile work experience. It’s coming soon for $609.99.

Acer Add-In-One 24 in a lifestyle photo

Streamline your workspace with the Acer Add-In-One 24 all-in-one desktop solution. Its innovative modular design works with either an Acer Chromebox CX15 or a Chromebox Enterprise CX15 that fits on the back of the 24-inch FHD 1080p monitor. This way, the Chromebox can be easily swapped for another for repairs and upgrades.

Professionals will love the 115-degree wide-angle 5 MP webcam, dual 4-watt speakers, and dual microphones. Plus, with AI noise reduction, the webcam ensures clear audio even in noisy environments.

5. The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station lifts your monitor and delivers 12 ports to your workspace. It costs $249.99 on the brand’s website.

Anker 675 on a desk

Organize your workspace and give it more ports with the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station. This 12-in-1 dock is also a monitor stand that supports up to a 100-watt maximum USB-C upstream port.

And with 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, SD and microSD card slots, a wireless charging pad, 4K HDMI port, and an Ethernet port, it’s the ideal solution for any office. Moreover, you can use the space beneath to store peripherals like your mouse and keyboard.

6. The Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor splits into 4 screen partitions, helping you see more at a glance. Purchase it for $1,047.99 on the company website.

Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor in use

See all the programs you need at once with the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor. This sleek monitor gives you a quadruple view, dividing your screen into 4 partitions when connected to 1 PC—no Display Port Splitter or software needed.

You can also work on up to 4 different PCs using a single mouse and keyboard thanks to the KVM and Auto KVM features. What’s more, the front-facing, pop-out USB-A, and USB-C ports are a convenient touch. It’s one of the best all-in-one desk gadgets.

7. The Microsoft Audio Dock speakerphone & computer hub improves online meetings and expands your connections. Buy it for $249.99 on the official website.

Microsoft Audio Dock in black

Optimize your desk with the Microsoft Audio Dock speakerphone & computer hub. This helpful office gadget enhances your voice and reduces background sound during online calls thanks to forward-facing, noise-reducing microphones.

Then, the Omnisonic speakers give you premium audio, no matter your task, with a 15-watt woofer and 5-watt tweeters. And with HDMI, USB-A, and 2 USB-C ports, you get more connectivity on your workspace.

8. The Acer Aspire S all-in-one Windows PC comes with all the tools and features a modern workspace needs.

Acer Aspire S in an office

The Acer Aspire S all-in-one Windows PC, another of our favorite all-in-one desk gadgets, is so much more than just a desktop computer. It’s an entire office setup. That’s thanks to its tiltable ergonomic design, OceanGlass TM Touchpad, active stylus pen, magnetically mounted 1080p FHD webcam, and more.

Even better, it uses Acer EyeSense, a seamless biometric security feature that works with the Windows Hello fingerprint reader. The PC also locks when the wrong users try to use the computer. You even get notifications if someone has peeked at your screen.

These super helpful all-in-one desk gadgets can transform your workspace into a highly organized and efficient hub. With their innovative features and sleek designs they can make work easier, more comfortable, and more enjoyable.

Which of these gadgets would you love to add to your desk? Tell us!

