These tech gadgets can entertain you without taking up much space

Looking for home theater tech that doesn't overcrowd your living area? From a portable projector to a speaker that lies on any side, these gadgets save space.

The Razer Kishi V2 is quite compact

Live in a studio apartment or student housing? You can still set up a decent theater despite the small area. And these are the space-saving entertainment gadgets that can help. Get them to enjoy your content without overcrowding your space.

For instance, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 works as both a monitor and a smart TV. That way, you need to buy only one gadget to fulfill both uses.

Then, dorm dwellers will appreciate the Razer Kishi V2. Much smaller than a full PC gaming rig, it lets you relax with handheld games after class or on the weekends.

Stay entertained, no matter your space, with the compact gadgets below.

1. The Amazon All-new Fire 7 tablet has a faster quad-core processor, displaying content with more responsive playback and gameplay.

Amazon All new Fire 7 tablet
Watching a show on the Amazon All-new Fire 7

Watch, read, play, and listen on the Amazon All-new Fire 7 tablet. Its quad-core processor is 30% faster. You also get a 10-hour battery life, up to 1 TB of expandable storage, and microSD connectivity.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

2. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 works as both a monitor and a smart TV, helping you get more out of one entertainment gadget.

These tech gadgets can entertain you without taking up much space
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 in a kitchen

Save space at home with the Samsung Smart Monitor M8. It’s just 11.4 mm thick and has a sleek flat back. It also works as a smart TV and a hub for Samsung SmartThings devices.

Get it for $729.99 on the official website.

3. The Sonos Roam SL portable speaker sits on any side, letting you optimize the audio depending on your environment’s shape and size.

These tech gadgets can entertain you without taking up much space
Sonos Roam SL in black

Regardless of your room’s shape or size, you can enjoy great audio from the Sonos Roam SL portable speaker. That’s because you can lay it both vertically and horizontally. Moreover, it delivers clear audio and up to 10 hours of battery life, making it one of our favorite space-saving entertainment gadgets.

Get it for $159 on the official website.

4. The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar system magnifies your sound but is just 15″ long, saving you space under the TV.

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar system
Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX on furniture

Who says a soundbar has to span the length of your entertainment center? The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar system doesn’t. At just 15″ long, it’s quite compact. But it’s still immersive with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Polk SDA 3D Audio technology.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

5. The Positive Grid Spark MINI portable smart amp is great for guitarists living in small apartments. The Smart Jam tech is a cool feature, too.

Positive Grid Spark MINI YouTube video

Take multidimensional sound to any gig or jam session with the Positive Grid Spark MINI portable smart amp. In addition to its small footprint, the Smart Jam machine learning tech builds drum and bass backgrounds that match your style.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

6. The SwitchCubic pocket PC & projector is small enough to carry in any bag, yet it projects a screen size of 30 to 120 inches, saving space.

These tech gadgets can entertain you without taking up much space
SwitchCubic front and side view

Don’t want to overcrowd your living room with a large TV? Get the SwitchCubic pocket PC & projector. You can adjust its size from 30 to 139 inches. Then, it projects your computer display onto any flat surface, making it one of our favorite space-saving entertainment gadgets.

Preorder it for $199 on Indiegogo.

7. The WOWCube® system is a palm-size gaming gadget that lets you play games, create content, send texts, and so much more.

WOWCube® YouTube video

Play games, stay connected, and decorate your workspace with just one gadget—the WowCube® system. This incredible puzzle cube is nothing like your old Rubik’s Cube; it lets you interact with digital media in 3 dimensions. Even better, it’s STEM certified.

Get it for $274 on the official website.

8. The Marshall Willen portable speaker has the brand’s iconic sound and style in an ultra-compact size. It’s also dust and water resistant.

Marshall Willen
Marshall Willen in water

Love Marshall speakers but don’t have space for one in your office or studio apartment? Go for the Marshall Willen portable speaker. It’s compact and boasts a 2″ full-range driver along with 2 passive radiators.

Get it for $119.99 on the official website.

9. The Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller puts console-like controls onto your smartphone and works with most iPhones and Android smartphones.

Razer Kishi V2
Razer Kishi V2 on a phone

If you’re short on space, switch to mobile gaming with the Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller. It adds analog triggers, programmable macros, and more to your smartphone.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

10. The LG StanbyME battery-powered TV lets you watch TV from the bath, hammock, or kitchen with its wheeled adjustable design.

LG StanbyME battery powered TV
LG StanbyME and a hammock

Consider the LG StanbyME battery-powered TV if you’re looking for compact entertainment you can take around the house. It is cordless, has a 27-inch screen, and has a touchscreen interface. It can even mirror your laptop’s content, making it one of our favorite space-saving entertainment gadgets.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

Keep yourself entertained and have enough space to walk around with these space-saving entertainment gadgets. Do you have any to recommend? Let us know in the comments.

