One Bike for Every Ride: The PawkyMo AR Series Review

Madhurima Nag on under Product Reviews , Byunder

You’ve test-ridden commuters, eyed cargo frames, and dreamed of trail rides. However, you’re still stuck because every bike forces a tradeoff; one for work, and another for play, and none for all of your needs and wants.

The PawkyMo AR Series doesn’t ask you to choose between roles. It integrates them: Two models, three tailored kits, and one adaptable system designed to carry your week, your weekend, and everything in between.

If you’ve ever felt like your ride couldn’t keep up, this changes the math. It’s now no longer about riding more, but riding without limits.

A New Kind of E-Ride

Founded in 2023, PawkyMo builds electric rides that reflect how people actually move. Their motto, “Stay Pawky. Keep Moving.”, speaks to more than just mobility—it’s about designing machines that flex with your lifestyle.

At the heart of their philosophy is a modular platform. Both the AR50 2X2 and the AR20 share a core frame engineered to evolve. With over 30 mounting points and interchangeable kits, it’s a platform built to grow with you.

Every PawkyMo ride is powered by a fully integrated BAFANG electric system, including a custom motor, battery, controller, and display—ensuring top-tier performance and seamless control. And because real adventures don’t stop for the weather, all components meet IPX65 to IPX67 waterproof standards, built tough for outdoor conditions.

Whether you’re commuting downtown, hauling gear to a campsite, or blazing through trails, PawkyMo makes one thing clear: the bike adapts, not the rider.

Meet the Models: AR50 2X2 and AR20

AR50 2X2: Power Meets Possibility

If your idea of a perfect ride includes backroads, steep climbs, or long stretches off the grid, the AR50 2X2 was built for it. Powered by dual 1000W motors (2000W total), it offers on-the-fly switching between front-, rear-, or dual-wheel drive. No matter the incline or surface, traction stays in your control.

The bike runs on dual LG 21700 batteries, delivering 2400Wh of range that supports multi-day trips without constant recharging. A smart Battery Management System ensures performance stays safe and reliable, even when you’re pushing boundaries.

Suspension? Covered. The KKE motorcycle-grade adjustable hydraulic front shock and adjustable rear suspension smooth out potholes, gravel, and everything in between. And with more than 30 frame-mounted accessory points, you get not just a ride but a mobile base station.

AR20: City Smart, Trail Ready

Prefer something lighter for daily rides, but still want adventure on the weekends? Enter the AR20. With a 750W rear motor (peaking at 1300W), this bike delivers speed and torque while staying nimble in tight spaces.

Its geometry is agile, ideal for city navigation, yet it doesn’t flinch when the pavement ends. Like the AR50, it features a customizable BAFANG motor system and over 30 mounting points for personal upgrades.

There’s even an 8.2L under-seat storage compartment, perfect for tools, groceries, or ten cans of soda.

Whether you’re dodging traffic or skipping town, the AR20 brings versatility without excess bulk.

The Kits: Built-In Transformation

What makes the AR Series different is the ecosystem around it. PawkyMo’s three modular kits aren’t afterthoughts. They fully integrate with the frame to enhance how your ride functions, feels, and adapts.

Traverse Kit For the Rough Stuff

Ready for the trail? The Traverse Kit adds reinforced mounting points and smart weight distribution, so your load stays secure, even when the path doesn’t. Whether you’re hitting forest switchbacks or rocky fire roads, this kit keeps your ride balanced and quiet, even when the terrain gets loud.

Camping Kit: Your Mobile Basecamp

The Camping Kit is for when you want to go beyond the last parking lot. Reinforced racks hold your tent, cookware, and other gear without rattle or sway. Everything stays stable while you keep rolling deeper into nature.

HomeCargo Kit: Your Everyday Hauler

Groceries, gear, deliveries, this kit turns your AR into a city-ready utility machine. The HomeCargo Kit integrates directly into the frame, keeping your cargo low, tight, and wobble-free. It’s for riders who need function without the bulk, and who want their errands to feel less like work.

A Unified Platform That Grows With You

The real power of the AR Series lies in its interchangeability. Both bikes support every kit. That means you don’t need to buy a different bike for every scenario, you just reconfigure the one you have.

You could start with the AR20 for your commute and later kit it out for weekend camping. Or gear up your AR50 for heavy cargo now, and later shift to adventure mode when the open road calls.

This approach is rare in the industry. Where most brands push new models when your needs change, PawkyMo lets you evolve without starting over.

Function, Style, and Software That Make Sense

Looks matter, too, and PawkyMo’s bikes hit that balance between minimal and bold. With matte finishes, clean welds, and smart geometry, these bikes feel just as at home on city streets as they do under forest cover.

The tech? Clean, connected, and cohesive. Both bikes come equipped with a 4.6” TFT display featuring theme switching, built-in charging ports, and OTA software updates. With Bluetooth connectivity and full App Control, you can navigate, check ride stats, adjust power levels, and track calories—seamlessly from the display or your smartphone.

Why This Ride Makes a Difference

PawkyMo isn’t trying to be the next flashy e-bike brand. They’re building something bigger: a rideable platform that reflects the way people actually live. A single bike that adapts, scales, and reshapes to meet every shift in your life.

With two distinct models and three integrated kits, the AR Series replaces multiple vehicles with one intelligent system. New kits will keep coming, and you can buy them as complete sets or one at a time—building and customizing your setup exactly the way you like it.

Who It’s For

Urban riders who want speed and maneuverability without giving up utility.

who want speed and maneuverability without giving up utility. Adventure seekers who need a ride that goes beyond the trailhead.

who need a ride that goes beyond the trailhead. Multitaskers who want one setup that covers commutes, errands, and off-grid escapes.



It’s the bike for people who live in more than one lane.

Your Ride, Your Way

Whether you’re threading through morning traffic, climbing dirt switchbacks, or strapping down camping gear, the PawkyMo AR Series meets you there and moves with you.

Additionally, there are more kits and accessories on the way, meaning it’ll only getting more flexible from here.

Stay Pawky. Keep Moving.