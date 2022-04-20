These action cameras will improve your outdoor footage like never before

Looking for a great action camera that can capture your outdoor adventures? These tiny, high-spec cameras are tough enough for you to take anywhere.

DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam in black

So you want to buy an action camera to capture your ski tricks, skateboard flips, and forays into the wilderness? Well, these action cameras for outdoor footage in 2022 have the tech you need to get better results than ever.

For example, you can record both wide action and 360º shots with just a lens swap when you have the Insta360 ONE RS Series. Then, the Invisible Selfie Stick gives your videos that professional look.

What’s more, the DJI Action 2 can go pretty much anywhere you do. It’s portable and wearable, while its 4K 120 fps video and ultrawide 155° FOV provide smooth, rich footage.

Capture all the details of your adventure in a way that impresses with these cool action cameras.

1. The Insta360 ONE RS Series action cameras let you capture wide-angle action and 360º shots when you swap lenses.

Insta360 ONE RS Series at the slopes

Get total flexibility with the Insta360 ONE RS Series action camera. By just changing the lens, you can shoot 360° and wide-angle action shots. Meanwhile, it records detailed 4K 60 fps video and 48 MP photos. Best of all, the Invisible Selfie Stick won’t appear in your footage.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

2. The DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam is waterproof up to 10 meters, has a unique magnetic design, and is incredibly compact.

DJI Action 2 in a YouTube video

Unleash your creativity with the DJI Action 2 multifunctional cam. Super compact, it’s sized to go anywhere and both portable and wearable. Switching between modules and accessories is a snap, thanks to its magnetic design. With 4K, 120 fps, and super-wide FOV, it’s one of our favorite action cameras for outdoor footage in 2022.

Get it for $519 on the official website.

3. The GoPro HERO10 Black

GoPro HERO10 Black front view

Expect smooth footage and high-end performance from the GoPro HERO10 Black. With HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, it makes your content smooth at angles between 27° and 45°. Moreover, the HERO10 is waterproof up to 33 feet, so it can even stand up to your underwater adventures.

Get it for $349.98 on the official website.

4. The AKASO Brave 7 LE weatherproof action camera has a dual-screen design, letting you capture the world and keep yourself in the frame.

AKASO Brave 7 LE in a YouTube video

Capture the world around you, and yourself in it, with the AKASO Brave 7 LE weatherproof action camera. Its dual-screen design is pretty handy, while the gimbal-like 6-axis stabilization shoots clear footage. You can even manage your camera and video right from your smartphone.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro in use

Create cinematic movies in any light condition with the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro thanks to its 13 stops of dynamic range with native ISO up to 25,600. Moreover, the built-in ND filters let you reduce the amount of light entering the camera for better images, making it one of the best action cameras for outdoor footage in 2022.

Get it for $2,439.95 on Amazon.

6. The Insta360 GO 2 miniature action camera is pocket-size and lets you take hands-free photos and videos with its easy-mount options.

Insta360 GO 2 outdoors (Image Credits: Cycling Weekly)

Shoot your trips to the beach, wilderness, and more with the Insta360 GO 2 miniature action camera. Super tiny and lightweight, it’s easy to take anywhere. Plus, with its many accessories, you can mount it on anything from your helmet to the side of your car.

Get it for $254.99 on the official website.

7. The DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera

DJI Pocket 2 recording people

Incredibly small and compact, the DJI Pocket 2 tiny stabilizing camera allows you to record high-quality images with just one hand. That’s due to its 3-axis stabilized camera and ActiveTrack 3.0 tech. Plus, the Story Mode lets you create your own short films.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

8. The OCLU 4K Action Camera lets you delete recorded videos on the go. That way, you’ll have only footage you love after a day at the slopes.

OCLU 4K Action Camera on a boat

Delete your less-than-amazing footage in real time with the OCLU 4K Action Camera, which has LiveCut technology. Because not every recording is a keeper. Also, the camera’s aerodynamic design won’t slow you down—that’s why it made our list of action cameras for outdoor footage in 2022.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

9. The GoPro HERO9 Black 5K action camera

GoPro HERO9 Black 5K front view

Record in stunning 5K with the GoPro HERO9 Black 5K action camera. Its HyperSmooth 3.0 technology keeps videos stable, even on bumpy trails. Best of all, this action cam is waterproof up to 33′ and super durable.

Get it for $349.98 on the official website.

10. The GoPro HERO8 Black action camera

GoPro HERO8 in black

While it doesn’t boast the front-facing displays of its successors, the GoPro HERO8 Black is easy to use and captures rich, detailed videos and stills. Waterproof up to 33 feet, it can even go swimming.

Get it for $279.98 on the official website.

With these action cameras, there’s no outdoor sport you can’t capture in detail. Do you own any of the above products? Tell us how they’ve worked out for you in the comments.

