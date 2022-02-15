These luxury audio gadgets will simply blow your mind

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 15, 2022

Have the means to upgrade your home and personal audio in a big way? Then check out today's roundup of luxury audio gadgets. They'll take your sound to the stratosphere.

Q Active 200 speakers by Q Acoustics in use

If money is no object, you can buy some pretty amazing audio gadgets. Because the best luxury audio gadgets combine the most cutting-edge tech and design elements available, resulting in pieces that look as stunning as they sound.

We’re talking about a speaker shaped like a modern art sculpture: the Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus. Its price is an eye-popping $60,000, so you’ll want to display it prominently.

And, for a set of headphones that double as a high-end fashion accessory, there are the Meze Audio Empyrean Open Back Headphones. Expect to drop $2,999 on them.

Whether you want to round out your collection of high-end audio devices or just like to look at what’s new, these luxury audio gadgets are certain to impress.

1. The Fleetwood sound DeVille loudspeaker comes in a palette of finishes and boasts a solid wood conical horn for frequency dispersion.

Fleetwood Sound DeVille loudspeaker
Fleetwood Sound DeVille in color options

Thanks to its solid Pennsylvania ash material, the Fleetwood sound Deville loudspeaker is a one-of-a-kind luxury audio gadget. What’s more, it produces amazing sound with its 8-inch neodymium woofer. Meanwhile, solid silver wiring and components add to its splendor.

Get it for $12,600 on the official website.

2. The Bang & Olufsen Beolab 19 subwoofer heightens the bass in a geometric design. The all-natural aluminum adds beauty and durability.

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 19 in a lifestyle photo

Make the bass more precise and consistent throughout a room up to 60 m² in size with the Bang & Olufsen Beolab 19 subwoofer. Plus, you can place it anywhere thanks to the Acoustic Placement technology.

Get it for $4,500 on the official website.

3. The JBL SA750 Integrated Amplifier has a retro-inspired look, but its tech is modern with wireless connectivity, streaming audio, and more.

JBL SA750 Integrated Amplifier
JBL SA750 Integrated Amplifier on a white table

Inspired by the classic JBL SA600 amplifier from the 60s, the JBL SA750 Integrated Amplifier is a statement piece in any home theater. Its teak-wood veneer side panels and modern connectivity options make it one of our favorite luxury audio gadgets.

This gadget is priced at $3,000. See the official website to contact a dealer.

4. The Syng Cell Alpha triphonic speaker adds a futuristic look to your interior. Its 3-horn system projects audio with surprising accuracy.

Syng Cell Alpha
Syng Cell Alpha outdoors

Turn your home into a concert hall with the Syng Cell Alpha triphonic speaker. Using Triphonic Audio, it adapts to your space’s unique shape and then disperses sound according to the room’s dimensions. That way, you get an accolade-worthy performance in every corner.

Get it for $1,799 on the official website.

5. The Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar elegant soundbar looks like a work of art with its sleek cut-jewel design. Its audio puts you in the center of the action.

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar in a video

Step inside your movies, music, and TV shows with the Bowers & Wilkins Formation Bar elegant soundbar. Additionally, 9 premium-quality drivers and a 3-driver channel play even the tiniest details.

Get it for $1,299. Check out the official website for a retailer near you.

6. The Q Active 200 speakers by Q Acoustics are completely wireless with a minimalist design. They look and sound beautiful.

Q Acoustics Active 200 Speakers
Q Active 200 Speakers by Q Acoustics in use

Typical speaker systems won’t cut it when you’re shopping for luxury audio gadgets. And the Q Active 200 speakers by Q Acoustics are anything but average. They produce a wide soundstage from 6 digitally controlled amplifiers. Furthermore, they work with your TV, gaming console, turntable, and more.

They are priced at $1,999.

7. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ ANC wireless earphones are a gorgeous way to enhance everyday audio and block out sound.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ ANC in use

Luxury audio also extends to your earbuds when you have the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ ANC wireless earphones. Thanks to their in-ear fit, these beautiful buds block out ambient noise effectively. Additionally, you can expect clear calls, great music, and efficient battery performance.

Get them for $399 on the official website.

8. The Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus striking loudspeaker looks like it’s straight from an art gallery. The tapered tubes actually improve the audio.

Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus in black

One of our other favorite luxury audio gadgets is the Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus striking loudspeaker. Designed like a modern art sculpture, this unique speaker is sure to spark conversations at your soirées. Plus, the look enhances the speaker’s overall sound.

Get a pair for $60,000.

9. The Wrensilva Loft wood record console is a connected turntable with an artistic yet space-saving design. Enjoy the 3 listening modes.

Wrensilva Loft wood record console
Wrensilva Loft in a sitting area

Add flair to your living room nook with the Wrensilva Loft wood record console. Its clever design is ideal for cozier seating areas, and the storage space is handy. Moreover, the Sonos technology allows a seamless switch from vinyl to streaming.

Get it for $4,999 on the official website.

10. The Meze Audio Empyrean Open Back Headphones are an audiophile’s gadget, with a Hybrid Array of neodymium magnets.

Meze Audio Empyrean Open Back Headphones

Finally, for a stylish set of headphones, go for the Meze Audio Empyrean Open Back Headphones. Their detailed design is matched only by their acoustic performance, thanks to the symmetric position of their neodymium magnets. These headphones are hand-assembled and completely serviceable.

Get them for $2,999 on the official website.

You don’t have to settle for anything but the best sound quality when you go for these luxury audio gadgets. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

