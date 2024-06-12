Mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom

Most of us could use more sleep. These mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom can help. From snore-blocking earbuds to red-light therapy devices, these products are designed to give you better rest.

These gadgets help you get the rest you deserve

We all love a good gadget to add to our bedroom. There’s nothing better than that feeling when you wake up in the morning and just admire it. The trouble is, it’s hard to know what you really need. Sure, you could spend a fortune on the latest and greatest, but will it actually help you relax and fall asleep?

So we went and found some of the best gadgets for your bedroom and compiled them in this list. We hope it’ll help you decide what tech to add to your room next!

1. Ghost Massage Bed Powered by Cozzia

Ghost Massage Bed by Cozzia in a lifestyle scene

Nothing beats a massage before bedtime. With the Ghost Massage Bed Powered by Cozzia, you can unwind every night of the week.

In fact, it has 2 separate units, each with a remote control. That way, you and your sleeping partner can have a customized massage at the same time.

I love that I can choose from 5 target body zones and 3 intensity levels that tackle tension and soreness. Plus, the Ghost Ice cover keeps me cool and comfy while I sleep.

2. Helight Sleep Red-Light-Therapy Sleep Device

Helight Sleep on a table

Do you suffer from insomnia? Well, you’re not alone. About 30% of American adults have difficulty sleeping, and about 10% say it interferes with their day.

That’s when a gadget like the Helight Sleep can help. Relying on red light therapy, using it can induce a more relaxed state, one that’s primed for better sleep.

With a rechargeable battery and portable design, you can take the Helight Sleep anywhere!

3. ADV. Sleeper Speaker

ADV. Sleeper Speaker under a pillow

Drift off to sleep to relaxing soundscapes with the ADV. Sleeper Speaker. A bone-conduction speaker, it sends audio directly through your pillow so that you don’t have to wear headphones or earbuds.

The phone-less design keeps your ears healthy. By preventing direct contact with sound waves, you have a reduced risk of hearing loss and excess wax build-up. Even better, the speaker connects wirelessly to your phone or plays audio files from an SD card.

4. MossLab Moss Echo Air Purifier

MossLab Moss Echo on a shelf

Aesthetics and healthy air are important aspects of any bedroom. The MossLab Moss Echo tackles both with it’s moss-forward design and natural air purification. Yes, this gadget’s front is actually covered by moss, adding a touch of nature to your bedroom.

But the moss isn’t merely decorative. A living organism, it works to pull pollutants from the air and release pristine oxygen, taking your living space to new heights. Not only that, but this gadget can work as an alarm clock and a smart speaker.

5. HoomBand Audio Bedtime Headband

HoomBand audio bedtime headband in a video

Another mind-blowing gadget for your bedroom, the HoomBand Audio Bedtime Headband, helps you fall asleep through guided meditations. This soft headband connects to an app that plays meditations, hypnotic stories, soundscapes, and more, allowing you to relax and drift off after a stressful day.

6. Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock

Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock on nightstands

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock is another of our favorite mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom because it has so many features. Not only does it display your calendar and the weather, but you can also use it as a digital photo frame. It gradually increases its brightness when the alarm rings in the morning, encouraging you to wake naturally.

7. Dreampad Connected Pillows

Dreampad connected pillows smart bedroom devices in a bedroom

Bid restless nights goodbye when you have the Dreampad Connected Pillows. They use a patented vibration system that helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Best of all, they come in sizes from adult to child, and they connect via Bluetooth to the app on your smartphone.

8. SwitchBot Smart Curtain

SwitchBot Smart Curtain on windows

The SwitchBot Smart Curtain made our list of mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom because it opens on its own. Just set your schedule, and this smart curtain will open and close accordingly, eliminating one of your daily chores. And the voice control feature lets the SwitchBot Smart Curtain respond to your commands.

9. Gantri Encore Table Light Warmly Glowing Lamp

Gantri Encore Table Light warmly glowing lamp on a bedside table

Add a lovely ambiance to your bedroom with the Gantri Encore Table Light Warmly Glowing Lamp. This unique lamp looks like curtains in a theater and produces a warm glow that helps relax you before sleep. It’s a great addition to your nightstand or bedside table.

10. Anker Soundcare sleep A20

Anker Soundcare Sleep A20 during sleep

If your sleep partner snores, it may interrupt your sleep and prevent you from getting adequate rest. If this sounds familiar, you’ll want to check out the Anker Soundcare Sleep A20 earbuds.

Designed with light sleepers in mind, these earbuds, provide advanced noise blocking, helping you get the rest you deserve. Meanwhile, they have an ergonomic, pressure-free fit, keeping your ears healthy and comfortable all night.

From lights that improve your mood to a earbuds that block out snoring, the gadgets on this list will surely enhance your bedroom. What are your favorite products in this roundup? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.