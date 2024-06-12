Mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 12, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest

Most of us could use more sleep. These mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom can help. From snore-blocking earbuds to red-light therapy devices, these products are designed to give you better rest.

Mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom
These gadgets help you get the rest you deserve

We all love a good gadget to add to our bedroom. There’s nothing better than that feeling when you wake up in the morning and just admire it. The trouble is, it’s hard to know what you really need. Sure, you could spend a fortune on the latest and greatest, but will it actually help you relax and fall asleep?

Related: Which smart air purifiers should you buy?

So we went and found some of the best gadgets for your bedroom and compiled them in this list. We hope it’ll help you decide what tech to add to your room next!

1. Ghost Massage Bed Powered by Cozzia

Ghost Luxurious Hybrid Massage Bed
Ghost Massage Bed by Cozzia in a lifestyle scene

Nothing beats a massage before bedtime. With the Ghost Massage Bed Powered by Cozzia, you can unwind every night of the week.

In fact, it has 2 separate units, each with a remote control. That way, you and your sleeping partner can have a customized massage at the same time.

I love that I can choose from 5 target body zones and 3 intensity levels that tackle tension and soreness. Plus, the Ghost Ice cover keeps me cool and comfy while I sleep.

2. Helight Sleep Red-Light-Therapy Sleep Device

Mind blowing gadgets for your bedroom
Helight Sleep on a table

Do you suffer from insomnia? Well, you’re not alone. About 30% of American adults have difficulty sleeping, and about 10% say it interferes with their day.

That’s when a gadget like the Helight Sleep can help. Relying on red light therapy, using it can induce a more relaxed state, one that’s primed for better sleep.

With a rechargeable battery and portable design, you can take the Helight Sleep anywhere!

3. ADV. Sleeper Speaker

ADV. Sleeper Speaker under a pillow

Drift off to sleep to relaxing soundscapes with the ADV. Sleeper Speaker. A bone-conduction speaker, it sends audio directly through your pillow so that you don’t have to wear headphones or earbuds.

The phone-less design keeps your ears healthy. By preventing direct contact with sound waves, you have a reduced risk of hearing loss and excess wax build-up. Even better, the speaker connects wirelessly to your phone or plays audio files from an SD card.

4. MossLab Moss Echo Air Purifier

Mosslab Moss Echo Air
MossLab Moss Echo on a shelf

Aesthetics and healthy air are important aspects of any bedroom. The MossLab Moss Echo tackles both with it’s moss-forward design and natural air purification. Yes, this gadget’s front is actually covered by moss, adding a touch of nature to your bedroom.

But the moss isn’t merely decorative. A living organism, it works to pull pollutants from the air and release pristine oxygen, taking your living space to new heights. Not only that, but this gadget can work as an alarm clock and a smart speaker.

5. HoomBand Audio Bedtime Headband

HoomBand audio bedtime headband in a video

Another mind-blowing gadget for your bedroom, the HoomBand Audio Bedtime Headband, helps you fall asleep through guided meditations. This soft headband connects to an app that plays meditations, hypnotic stories, soundscapes, and more, allowing you to relax and drift off after a stressful day.

6. Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock

mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock
mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock
mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock
Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock on nightstands

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Clock is another of our favorite mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom because it has so many features. Not only does it display your calendar and the weather, but you can also use it as a digital photo frame. It gradually increases its brightness when the alarm rings in the morning, encouraging you to wake naturally.

7. Dreampad Connected Pillows

Dreampad Connected Pillows
Dreampad Connected Pillows
Dreampad Connected Pillows
Dreampad connected pillows smart bedroom devices in a bedroom

Bid restless nights goodbye when you have the Dreampad Connected Pillows. They use a patented vibration system that helps you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Best of all, they come in sizes from adult to child, and they connect via Bluetooth to the app on your smartphone.

8. SwitchBot Smart Curtain

Mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom SwitchBot Smart Curtain
Mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom SwitchBot Smart Curtain
Mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom SwitchBot Smart Curtain
SwitchBot Smart Curtain on windows

The SwitchBot Smart Curtain made our list of mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom because it opens on its own. Just set your schedule, and this smart curtain will open and close accordingly, eliminating one of your daily chores. And the voice control feature lets the SwitchBot Smart Curtain respond to your commands.

9. Gantri Encore Table Light Warmly Glowing Lamp

Gantri Encore Table Light Warmly Glowing Light
Gantri Encore Table Light warmly glowing lamp on a bedside table

Add a lovely ambiance to your bedroom with the Gantri Encore Table Light Warmly Glowing Lamp. This unique lamp looks like curtains in a theater and produces a warm glow that helps relax you before sleep. It’s a great addition to your nightstand or bedside table.

10. Anker Soundcare sleep A20

Mind-blowing gadgets for your bedroom
Anker Soundcare Sleep A20 during sleep

If your sleep partner snores, it may interrupt your sleep and prevent you from getting adequate rest. If this sounds familiar, you’ll want to check out the Anker Soundcare Sleep A20 earbuds.

Designed with light sleepers in mind, these earbuds, provide advanced noise blocking, helping you get the rest you deserve. Meanwhile, they have an ergonomic, pressure-free fit, keeping your ears healthy and comfortable all night.

From lights that improve your mood to a earbuds that block out snoring, the gadgets on this list will surely enhance your bedroom. What are your favorite products in this roundup? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

DeerTV review: A weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure you can rely on
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
DeerTV review: A weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure you can rely on
Outdoor TVs have been trending for quite a while now. From backyards to patios and bars to music events, outdoor TVs make outdoor entertainment more immersive and fun than ever. But how can you keep your TV safe from the..
WWDC 2024: Apple Intelligence, Genmoji, Math Notes & more
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
WWDC 2024: Apple Intelligence, Genmoji, Math Notes & more
Welcome to our coverage of Apple’s highly anticipated WWDC keynote 2024. Today, the tech giant unveiled its annual updates to Apple’s tech platform, including iPadOS, macOS, WatchOS, iOS, and others. But Apple also had some new software and features to..
Audi active coach: How to achieve stress-free driving
Tech News
By Grigor
Audi active coach: How to achieve stress-free driving
If your heart races when you approach busy intersections or drive side-by-side with large trucks, you’re not alone. Recent studies show that certain situational factors can increase stress levels. Add to that the everyday work stress, and you’ll get a..
Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game
Golf requires skill, technique, and patience. But, thanks to tech, there are now a variety of gadgets and accessories that can improve your game and make your time on the green even more enjoyable. And they’re some of the coolest..
20 Unique product designs you’ll love in 2024
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
20 Unique product designs you’ll love in 2024
As someone who’s always on the lookout for the next big thing in innovation, I can’t wait to share with you the 20 unique product designs you’ll love in 2024. From sleek tech gadgets to sustainable household items, these products..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for the home and kitchen
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for the home and kitchen

Happy World Environment Day 2024! Celebrated every June 5, it aims to heighten awareness and encourage action on environmental issues. At Gadget Flow, we’re doing our part by highlighting the most sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home and..
XbotGo Chameleon review: AI-enabled phone mount for sports-tracking
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

XbotGo Chameleon review: AI-enabled phone mount for sports-tracking

I enjoy playing golf, but my swing needs work. While my husband volunteers to be my cameraman, capturing footage of my moves at the driving range—I know he wants to practice, too. In a situation like ours, the XbotGo Chameleon,..
Fintic review: This desk-size LED ticker displays forex, crypto, and stocks
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Fintic review: This desk-size LED ticker displays forex, crypto, and stocks

Get updates right at your desk with the Fintic desktop all-in-one LED ticker. This desk-size LED ticker shows you forex, crypto, stocks, news, and more, giving you up-to-the-minute information across a range of sources and news outlets. Sure, your phone..
Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient

There are approximately 300 million people worldwide who practice yoga, and this number is growing. Out of these 300 million people, we think a majority probably practice yoga at home. Whether they do yoga exclusively at home or in combination..
Smart TVs—what’s new and coming next?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Smart TVs—what’s new and coming next?

By 2026, over 1.1 billion homes worldwide will have smart TVs, making up 51% of all households. It’s no news that instant access to streaming services and gaming attracts the masses. However, each smart TV can offer a vastly different..
8 Cutting-edge AI gadgets you need to know about
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

8 Cutting-edge AI gadgets you need to know about

The AI technologies behind your favorite chatbots are entering the physical world. What does this mean for you? From a robot that cleans windows to an AI espresso machine that streamlines coffee making, these cutting-edge AI gadgets are taking the..