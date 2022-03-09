Brighten your skin and promote collagen in just a 14-minute treatment with this LED facial device

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 9, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Everyone wants bright, radiant-looking skin, but it's not easy to attain for some. If you're tired of spending a small fortune on creams and tonics, check out this LED facial mask.

Brighten your skin and promote collagen in just a 14-minute treatment with this LED facial device
Mirabella’s facial mask from the front

Smooth discoloration, clear up acne, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles with the Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask. It’s lightweight, wireless, and offers 14-minute treatments, making it a pretty convenient LED facial device.

You’ve tried just about every skincare product on the market, from chemical-laden washes to all-natural, oil-based moisturizers, but your skin still doesn’t have that luminous quality you’re after. If that’s the case, it might be time to go the LED route with the Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask.

With 7 light treatment choices, it solves a wide range of skin issues. Let’s take a closer look at this exciting new skincare product.

Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy Mask lifestyle photos

Improve your skin with 7 light treatment options

The Cleveland Clinic writes that LED light therapy can minimize and improve some skin conditions. So you can rely on this gadget’s 7 light color treatments to help with a host of skin issues right in your own bathroom. Let’s look at the colors and their benefits.

Red light

Red light promotes blood flow and collagen, causing your skin to appear firmer and brighter. This is ideal if sagging, dull skin is an issue.

Blue light

Meanwhile, blue light fights acne and helps tighten skin. This light treatment is great for anyone who suffers with frequent breakouts and oily skin.

Yellow light

With this LED facial device’s yellow light, you can smooth your skin and reduce redness; it’s an excellent choice for rosacea sufferers.

Green light

If your skin is inflamed due to sun damage, a stint under green light treatment could provide relief as, according to the company, it calms skin and reduces inflammation.

Cyan light

Another helpful option for acne sufferers is cyan light. It helps fight acne and brightens skin.

Orange light

If your skin is uneven, go for the orange light treatment. It makes your skin appear more even-toned. As a bonus, it also improves the look of wrinkles.

Purple light

Finally, if you want your skin to look more radiant, the purple light treatment can help. It enhances your skin’s vitality and lymph metabolism.

Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy Mask video

Enjoy quick, 14-minute treatment cycles

The creators of this LED facial device understand that you might not have all afternoon or even 30 minutes to spare on a facial treatment. Luckily, the Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask‘s cycles are only 14 minutes long.

That means you can have an LED light treatment whenever you have an extra 14 minutes. So, yes, you could totally brighten your skin while putting the dishes away or answering emails. Clearing your skin isn’t a major time commitment with this device.

Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy Mask in use

Walk around while wearing this wireless LED facial mask

And that brings us to another useful feature: the mask’s lightweight, wireless design. Without bulk or wires keeping you near a wall outlet and confined to one space, you can wear this mask and still get other things done.

We already mentioned chores and emails, but what about cooking dinner or playing a game? This is an LED facemask that keeps your busy life in mind.

Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy Mask illuminated

Choose a safe, easy LED light treatment

Best of all, the Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask is an absolutely safe, medical-grade LED mask.

It comes with silicone goggles to protect your eyes, and the 153-Bulb LED mask is safe enough for home use. Additionally, all skin types can use it.

Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy Mask video

Wear it on the go

Want to have a facial while you’re on vacation or staying at your friend’s lakeside cabin? The Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask is easy to take with you thanks to its removable head strap and lightweight, wireless design.

Start an LED skin treatment at the touch of a button

What’s more, this LED facial device is effortless to use. Just wash your face thoroughly, put on the mask, long press the button, and select either the Color Cycle mode or Single Light Source mode.

The Color Cycle mode lasts 14 minutes and rotates each color in 2-minute segments. This way, you can take advantage of all modes in 1 session.

Then, the Single Light Source mode lasts 15 minutes. Use this mode for a concentrated treatment from a single light color.

Improve your skin’s look safely and conveniently with the Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask. The 7 different light treatments improve a host of skin conditions and issues. Plus, its lightweight, wireless design ensures comfortable, convenient wear.

The Mirabella Beauty Boost & Revive Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask costs $150 on the official website. Do you have any experience with LED light therapy? Let us know in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
