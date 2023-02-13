Top gadgets for speeding up your home Wi-Fi

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 13, 2023, 7:00 am EST under Tech News,

Want to speed up your home Wi-Fi? Here are some of the top gadgets for the job. Check them out in the blog!

Top gadgets for speeding up your home Wi-Fi
A home Wi-Fi gadget can speed up your internet

What internet speed do you need? This is a question you may agonize over if you own a business, run an office, or oversee another meeting place. It is not generally something the average homeowner needs to worry about. But, if you’ve noticed your internet lagging, there are home Wi-Fi gadgets that can help.

Typically, an average home includes 2–5 regular internet users, and there is a speed and bandwidth to match that. A business employing many more people in a single location has more factors to consider, so home Wi-Fi tends to be simpler.

But not always. The Wi-Fi speed you require is not only determined by how many regular internet users there are. It also depends on what they are doing. And that’s where things get more complicated. To illustrate this, it helps to keep in mind what home internet is used for.

The average home user typically downloads and sends small- to medium-size files. They also stream videos, participate in videoconferences, and make computer calls. It all sounds standard and easy, but, on the contrary, it’s becoming more complicated due to the increase in remote work.

Top Gadgets for Speeding Up Your Home Wi Fi
Someone working from their home (Image Credit: Vlada Karpovich, Pexels)

Remote work’s effect on home Wi-Fi

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, remote work was already a prominent phenomenon, with the number of home workers increasing every year. Then covid hit, and it only accelerated this trend. After the pandemic subsided, many people did not return to office work.

This resulted in internet users relying more on their home internet for tasks that require a lot of bandwidth. Yes, it’s one thing if a home network needs to support 3 people watching YouTube videos. It’s something else entirely to use your network for full-time work from home. In those cases, typical home internet speeds might not be enough.

So, what can solve the issue? The obvious answer is to invest in greater internet speed, upwards of 500/500 Mbps. Or you could look into new Wi-Fi technologies like Wi-Fi 6E, which provides considerably more spectrum and significantly less interference.

But there is another option—supplementing your home internet with Wi-Fi-supporting gadgets.

Top Gadgets for Speeding Up Your Home Wi Fi
A person working from home (Image Credit: Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels)

Wi-Fi gadgets and internet speed

When we talk about internet speed, we could be talking about your current internet plan and the stated figures for speed and bandwidth. Often, however, this is not entirely accurate as several factors could be slowing your internet down. This is why it is always a good idea to make use of a to assess your specific situation.

Sometimes the problem can be fixed without paying for greater bandwidth. This is how Wi-Fi gadgets work—addressing those additional factors that could be slowing your internet down rather than actively speeding it up.

Specifically, we are talking about gadgets that, in some way, pair with your router and address some speed-sapping factor. A familiar example would be the Wi-Fi boosters that are common in larger homes.

The problem here is not your internet speed—it is the strength of the signal in areas distant from the router. But it certainly looks like your internet is running slower.

So, instead of breaking the bank for an expanded internet plan, it is worth investigating precisely what is slowing your internet down and investing in home Wi-Fi gadgets that address the problem.

Top Gadgets for Speeding Up Your Home Wi Fi
Someone working in a kitchen (Image Credit: Vlada Karpvich, Pexels)

Top Wi-Fi-improving gadgets

More specific advice on solving your internet woes depends on what the problem is and your situation. For that reason, it might be better to look at the gadgets below and what they do. You might find exactly what you need.

And they don’t just solve speed issues, either. Some home Wi-Fi gadgets help with security issues, which are also important for remote work.

Smart internet security devices

Smart devices incorporate some degree of AI to work. And AI is probably the only tool that can identify security threats to your home Wi-Fi before it’s too late.

The input data here is your internet habits, the sites you typically visit, and the type of data you download, upload, and send. Smart internet security devices pair with your router and add an extra layer of security between communicating devices.

A home firewall

Firewalls are a diverse group of software, but a network-wide firewall is still pretty uncommon within the home. Nevertheless, it is certainly available and affordable.

Giving your home network a firewall will protect all devices used on it, and the best firewall gadgets will be able to differentiate between the different devices accessing your home network and configure the protection specifically for each one.

Top Gadgets for Speeding Up Your Home Wi Fi
A work from home setup (Image Credit: cottonbro studio, Pexels)

Self-optimizing Wi-Fi

The very fact that a self-optimizing Wi-Fi device exists shows that Wi-Fi is not normally self-optimizing. Indeed, Wi-Fi optimization, which is configuring the settings of your Wi-Fi to deal with the specific interference you experience, is something best handled by AI.

This is not a unique device as you will need to buy a self-optimizing router. But it can certainly improve your internet performance.

Troubleshooting devices

These most often take the form of apps on your smartphone, and they are an AI system that watches out for abnormalities with your home network. Such abnormalities could be unfamiliar devices trying to connect, drops in internet performance or signal strength, or sudden changes in internet use.

These home Wi-Fi gadgets can flag this up to you and give you administrator-like authority, such as blocking certain devices and seeing who is using the internet at any given time.

Wi-Fi boosters

Mentioned above and also called Wi-Fi extenders, these do what their name implies. Or, rather, the most basic ones do.

The Wi-Fi booster is worth another mention because this gadget can come in many forms, including portable pods that can be plugged in anywhere and boost any signals coming towards your device. And, for homes over a certain size, this type of technology is downright essential.

Conclusion

Sometimes you will need to upgrade your Wi-Fi, as internet speed is a fixed value that can be interfered with but not improved without an upgrade.

Nonetheless, what you perceive as internet slowness might not have anything to do with your actual internet speed. It could just be that supplementing your home Wi-Fi with useful gadgets is the best course of action.

Tech News

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
These MacBook gadgets and accessories improve your work life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These MacBook gadgets and accessories improve your work life

Work 8+ hours in front of a screen? These MacBook gadgets for your work life can help. From an ergonomic mouse to a detail-oriented monitor, they make your work more comfortable and productive. Even better, they all work with your..
Enjoy open-ear comfort with the OpenRock Pro true wireless sports earbuds
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Enjoy open-ear comfort with the OpenRock Pro true wireless sports earbuds

Stop worrying about your earbuds falling out during exercise when you have the OneOdio OpenRock Pro earbuds. These true wireless sports open earbuds offer a secure, comfortable fit and deliver superior sound. They’re also 20% off with the discount code..
Create the bathroom of your dreams with these bathroom gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Create the bathroom of your dreams with these bathroom gadgets and accessories

Dream of brushing your teeth in luxury? Check out these bathroom gadgets and accessories. They make spa-like facial treatments and in-depth health analysis part of your every day. Related: These garden gadgets are worth buying for your lawn before spring..
Best smart home gadgets to buy for under $500
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home gadgets to buy for under $500

Save time and make life easier with these smart home gadgets for under $500. Not only do they have convenient smart features, but they also keep your budget in mind. That’s right, each item on this list sets you back..
Must-have STEM toys to invest in for 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have STEM toys to invest in for 2023

Whether your child is an aspiring engineer or a budding scientist, you can support their interests with these must-have STEM toys. The gadgets below include the best robots, kits, and screen-free toys to buy in 2023. Related: Most affordable gadgets..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

This modular wireless ecosystem meets the demands of your busiest days
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This modular wireless ecosystem meets the demands of your busiest days

Power your devices, whether you’re at home or on the move, with the Matrix modular wireless charging system. This wireless ecosystem has a charging solution for each step of your day. If you’ve ever forgotten to charge your phone, earbuds,..
The best affordable webcams for your workspace to buy in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best affordable webcams for your workspace to buy in 2023

You need a new webcam but want to stay on budget. We get it. That’s why we’re rounding up the best affordable webcams for your workspace. They’re packed with features and cost under $200. Related: 10 Impressive professional office gadgets..
10 Smart outdoor security cameras you can buy for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart outdoor security cameras you can buy for your home

Smart outdoor security cameras are excellent for deterring vandalism. And, they can show you exactly who your perpetrator is—whether it’s a stranger, a woodland creature, or someone familiar. Like most smart home gadgets, there are many to choose from. These..
Never-seen-before EDC gadgets you can buy or preorder now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Never-seen-before EDC gadgets you can buy or preorder now

Sure, you have a multitool and a mini flashlight. But if you spend significant time on the go, you want EDC gadgets that go above and beyond. For that reason, we’re highlighting never-seen-before EDC gadgets. They bring cutting-edge tech to..
Smart bike gadgets for daily commuters
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart bike gadgets for daily commuters

You ride your bike every day. So when it comes to bike gadgets, you want ones that support your safety and comfort. That’s where these smart bike gadgets for daily commuters come in. From smart helmets to light signals, there..
VOXART click-tile construction set is everything from a toy to a sculpture
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

VOXART click-tile construction set is everything from a toy to a sculpture

Stretch your creativity with the VOXART click-tile building set. Consisting of large, colorful tiles that easily snap together, this set lets you construct interior-sized art, creative toys, puzzles, and much more. You can never have too many ways to create...