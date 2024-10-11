What is a dumbphone? 4 reasons to ditch your smartphone

By Grigor Baklajyan on Oct 11, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Ever wondered what a dumbphone can do for you? Check out how these simple phones can help you stay focused and enjoy life more!

What is a dumbphone? 4 reasons to ditch your smartphone
Top reasons to get a dumbphone

Often, I like to switch to a dumbphone on the weekends to spend quality time with my family without getting sidetracked by constant notifications. Initially, it was challenging. But after a while, I realized I wasn’t missing out on anything important by stepping away from my smartphone. In fact, I gained so much more by being fully present with my loved ones. So, what is a dumbphone? In short, it’s a gadget that’s helped me lead a more mindful and focused life.

No endless scrolling or feeling glued to social media. My dumbphone, made me realize that before owning a smartphone, I had a better grip on my mental well-being, productivity, and personal relationships. Keep reading to find out what makes a dumbphone tick and see if it can be a good fit for your life.

What is a dumbphone?

A dumbphone, often a flip phone, is simpler and less addictive than a smartphone. To be considered a dumbphone, a gadget should make calls and send texts. Some models also include a camera, games, and a gallery for photos or music. Despite their simplicity, dumbphones are durable, have long battery life, and are usually affordable.

Smartphone vs. dumbphone

Both smartphones and dumbphones rely on SIM cards to connect to cellular networks, so when you make a call or send a text, you’re tapping into the same technology that’s been around for decades.

They both use operating systems, too. Dumbphones stick to basic systems with pre-installed apps, while smartphones run more advanced operating systems, capable of supporting thousands of apps and complex software. But, at the core, both need an operating system to function.

Smartphones, especially the newest ones, can be pricey, and costs can add up with data plans and app purchases. Dumbphones, on the other hand, are much cheaper, tougher, and less prone to costly repairs. Plus, their screens are less likely to shatter when dropped. And there are even more reasons why a dumbphone might be the right choice for you and your loved ones!

1. Digital well-being

What is a Dumb Phone Featured
Light Phone III in a person’s hand

In 2024, mobile users in the US spent around 3 hours and 45 minutes daily on their devices. This much screen time isn’t just about staying connected—it’s also affecting sleep, mental health, and physical well-being. Many people are now noticing the downside of always being online, realizing that having the world at your fingertips comes with its own set of problems. Some are trying to cut back on screen time-limiting apps. But others are taking it a step further by ditching the smartphone altogether and embracing the simplicity of dumbphones.

If you’re looking to cut back on digital distractions, the Light Phone III might be just what you need. With its simple black-and-white interface, it’s all about keeping things balanced. The design is sleek, with a square body and retro-inspired dial that gives it a cool, minimalist vibe. Plus, the clean UI makes it even more appealing.

2. Child safety

Gabb Phone 4 front and back views

The rising interest in dumbphones might also have something to do with the growing concerns about child safety online. There’s much worry among campaigners, academics, and politicians about what platforms like Instagram and TikTok might be exposing young people to. Some believe TikTok and other short-form video apps can lead kids down dangerous “rabbit holes” into extreme or upsetting content. Because of this, many parents are hesitant to give their kids smartphones, worrying about screen time and social media. Gadgets for kids that limit these features might be a better fit for families with these concerns.

The Gabb Phone 4 is a simple and safe phone for kids. It comes with no social media or internet access, has smart message filters, and includes GPS tracking. Plus, its smartphone-like look can help avoid any teasing at school. And the best part? It’s free with a bundle that’s just $24.99 a month.

3. Digital minimalism

What is a dumbphone? 4 reasons to ditch your smartphone
Unihertz Jelly Star front and back views

At my previous workplace, I couldn’t help but notice how easily people lost track of time with YouTube and Instagram, myself included. It felt like a never-ending loop of trends and drama that distracted me from more important tasks. Realizing how much it was affecting my performance, I decided to take a step back. I still use YouTube to learn, but I’ve distanced myself from mindless scrolling. The first few weeks were tough. But once I pushed through, I found I had more time, creativity, and a better appreciation for the present moment.

If you find it tough to break away from your smartphone, I’d suggest trying a mini-smartphone that’s perfect for staying connected without distractions. The Unihertz Jelly Star ($219.99) runs smoothly and handles apps like Spotify with ease, but it’s tiny. The 3″ screen helps you avoid endless scrolling, allowing you to focus on what matters.

4. Dumbphones for seniors

Nokia 2780
Nokia 2780 flip on blue background

My friend’s mom has a tough time with touchscreens since a stroke left her left hand paralyzed and her right hand shaky. She often triggers things by accident and struggles, so now she’s too nervous to use the phone and lets her husband handle calls.

I recommended the Nokia 2780 Flip ($89.99) for her. It has HD call quality, a long-lasting battery, and great accessibility features that make chatting easy. On the inside, the buttons are medium-sized but user-friendly, plus there’s a full number pad with large buttons for dialing and texting. With its simple interface and modern 4G features, the Nokia 2780 Flip offers a fresh take on the classic flip phone.

Conclusion

Choosing a simpler phone has made a huge difference in my life, helping me stay focused and more connected to what truly matters. It’s refreshing to step away from the constant digital noise and find a bit of peace in a world that’s always online.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by technology, switching to a more basic device might be the solution. It’s helped me reduce distractions and be more present with my family. Whether you’re looking to improve your well-being or boost your productivity at work, a dumbphone might be the change you need, too.

Daily Digest

Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Android 16 updates: 6 leaks that have everyone talking!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Android 16 updates: 6 leaks that have everyone talking!
Android 15 is just starting to roll out, but the buzz about Android 16 is already making waves! People are talking about some exciting features that could be on the way, like enhanced security options and a revamped user experience...
Apple October event: Insights and what’s coming
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple October event: Insights and what’s coming
Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event in September was filled with exciting new gadgets, but it seems they’re not done yet! Rumors are swirling about an Apple October event, where the company is expected to unveil even more new and updated..
The best dash cams for luxury cars: Nexar Beam2 sets the gold standard
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best dash cams for luxury cars: Nexar Beam2 sets the gold standard
When it comes to high-end cars, every detail matters. From the sleek design to the cutting-edge technology, luxury car owners expect the best in every aspect of their vehicle. This extends to the accessories they choose, including a luxury car..
Our favorite Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Offers
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Our favorite Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Offers
Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal Days are upon us, and you know what that means—starting today, Amazon is offering steep discounts and millions of deals on everything from air fryers to gaming headsets and everything in between! It’s a great..
Best 3D printers for beginners in 2024: Get started with 3D printing today
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best 3D printers for beginners in 2024: Get started with 3D printing today
From miniatures and toys to tools and custom accessories, 3D printing offers endless possibilities for artists, hobbyists, and tinkerers alike. But if you’re new to 3D printing, it can initially seem a bit overwhelming. No need to stress—I’ve got you..

Popular Blog Posts

How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..

You Might Also Like

Don’t miss out: Waterdrop Filters at huge discounts for October Prime Day
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Don’t miss out: Waterdrop Filters at huge discounts for October Prime Day

Tired of tap water that leaves a funny taste in your mouth? Same here. That’s when I made the leap and invested in a reverse osmosis (RO) filtration system, and, honestly, it’s one of my best home purchases—ever. If you’ve..
Oura Ring 4 rumors: What’s the hype all about?
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan

Oura Ring 4 rumors: What’s the hype all about?

With the demand for Samsung’s Galaxy Ring exceeding expectations, it’s the perfect time for Oura to hold onto its top spot in the smart ring game. And guess what? Oura Ring 4 rumors suggest that this new wearable could be..
30th birthday gift ideas: Luxury and affordable picks
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan

30th birthday gift ideas: Luxury and affordable picks

Turning 30 is a big milestone, and finding the perfect 30th birthday gift ideas can be a fun challenge. By this age, people often have a lot to celebrate—graduating college, landing a great job, or starting a family. So why..
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks: What’s new and exciting!
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks: What’s new and exciting!

With the buzz around S25 Ultra leaks heating up, it’s the perfect time to get excited about Samsung’s next flagship. The hire of a former Mercedes-Benz design guru has many wondering how this will shape the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Trying..
M4 MacBook Pro leaks: 4 amazing new features
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

M4 MacBook Pro leaks: 4 amazing new features

Apple is gearing up to launch some exciting updated computers by the end of the year, and the spotlight is on the sleek 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro! Recently, a juicy leak showed off what appears to be the retail packaging..
Amazon’s October Prime Day 2024: Early deals you can’t miss
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Amazon’s October Prime Day 2024: Early deals you can’t miss

Hey there, bargain hunters!We’ve all been eagerly waiting for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days—aka October Prime Day 2024. The sale period officially runs from October 8–9, but brands are already dropping early deals! That’s what we’re diving into today—those early..