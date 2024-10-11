What is a dumbphone? 4 reasons to ditch your smartphone

Often, I like to switch to a dumbphone on the weekends to spend quality time with my family without getting sidetracked by constant notifications. Initially, it was challenging. But after a while, I realized I wasn’t missing out on anything important by stepping away from my smartphone. In fact, I gained so much more by being fully present with my loved ones. So, what is a dumbphone? In short, it’s a gadget that’s helped me lead a more mindful and focused life.

No endless scrolling or feeling glued to social media. My dumbphone, made me realize that before owning a smartphone, I had a better grip on my mental well-being, productivity, and personal relationships. Keep reading to find out what makes a dumbphone tick and see if it can be a good fit for your life.

What is a dumbphone?

A dumbphone, often a flip phone, is simpler and less addictive than a smartphone. To be considered a dumbphone, a gadget should make calls and send texts. Some models also include a camera, games, and a gallery for photos or music. Despite their simplicity, dumbphones are durable, have long battery life, and are usually affordable.

Smartphone vs. dumbphone

Both smartphones and dumbphones rely on SIM cards to connect to cellular networks, so when you make a call or send a text, you’re tapping into the same technology that’s been around for decades.

They both use operating systems, too. Dumbphones stick to basic systems with pre-installed apps, while smartphones run more advanced operating systems, capable of supporting thousands of apps and complex software. But, at the core, both need an operating system to function.

Smartphones, especially the newest ones, can be pricey, and costs can add up with data plans and app purchases. Dumbphones, on the other hand, are much cheaper, tougher, and less prone to costly repairs. Plus, their screens are less likely to shatter when dropped. And there are even more reasons why a dumbphone might be the right choice for you and your loved ones!

1. Digital well-being

Light Phone III in a person’s hand

In 2024, mobile users in the US spent around 3 hours and 45 minutes daily on their devices. This much screen time isn’t just about staying connected—it’s also affecting sleep, mental health, and physical well-being. Many people are now noticing the downside of always being online, realizing that having the world at your fingertips comes with its own set of problems. Some are trying to cut back on screen time-limiting apps. But others are taking it a step further by ditching the smartphone altogether and embracing the simplicity of dumbphones.

If you’re looking to cut back on digital distractions, the Light Phone III might be just what you need. With its simple black-and-white interface, it’s all about keeping things balanced. The design is sleek, with a square body and retro-inspired dial that gives it a cool, minimalist vibe. Plus, the clean UI makes it even more appealing.

2. Child safety

Gabb Phone 4 front and back views

The rising interest in dumbphones might also have something to do with the growing concerns about child safety online. There’s much worry among campaigners, academics, and politicians about what platforms like Instagram and TikTok might be exposing young people to. Some believe TikTok and other short-form video apps can lead kids down dangerous “rabbit holes” into extreme or upsetting content. Because of this, many parents are hesitant to give their kids smartphones, worrying about screen time and social media. Gadgets for kids that limit these features might be a better fit for families with these concerns.

The Gabb Phone 4 is a simple and safe phone for kids. It comes with no social media or internet access, has smart message filters, and includes GPS tracking. Plus, its smartphone-like look can help avoid any teasing at school. And the best part? It’s free with a bundle that’s just $24.99 a month.

3. Digital minimalism

Unihertz Jelly Star front and back views

At my previous workplace, I couldn’t help but notice how easily people lost track of time with YouTube and Instagram, myself included. It felt like a never-ending loop of trends and drama that distracted me from more important tasks. Realizing how much it was affecting my performance, I decided to take a step back. I still use YouTube to learn, but I’ve distanced myself from mindless scrolling. The first few weeks were tough. But once I pushed through, I found I had more time, creativity, and a better appreciation for the present moment.

If you find it tough to break away from your smartphone, I’d suggest trying a mini-smartphone that’s perfect for staying connected without distractions. The Unihertz Jelly Star ($219.99) runs smoothly and handles apps like Spotify with ease, but it’s tiny. The 3″ screen helps you avoid endless scrolling, allowing you to focus on what matters.

4. Dumbphones for seniors

Nokia 2780 flip on blue background

My friend’s mom has a tough time with touchscreens since a stroke left her left hand paralyzed and her right hand shaky. She often triggers things by accident and struggles, so now she’s too nervous to use the phone and lets her husband handle calls.

I recommended the Nokia 2780 Flip ($89.99) for her. It has HD call quality, a long-lasting battery, and great accessibility features that make chatting easy. On the inside, the buttons are medium-sized but user-friendly, plus there’s a full number pad with large buttons for dialing and texting. With its simple interface and modern 4G features, the Nokia 2780 Flip offers a fresh take on the classic flip phone.

Conclusion

Choosing a simpler phone has made a huge difference in my life, helping me stay focused and more connected to what truly matters. It’s refreshing to step away from the constant digital noise and find a bit of peace in a world that’s always online.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by technology, switching to a more basic device might be the solution. It’s helped me reduce distractions and be more present with my family. Whether you’re looking to improve your well-being or boost your productivity at work, a dumbphone might be the change you need, too.