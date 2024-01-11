CES 2024: 10 Innovative gadgets you would want to buy now

As CES 2024 concludes, explore the innovation showcased—AI-packed gadgets as well as everyday gadgets that seamlessly integrate into everyday life. Let's unveil the highlights!

Samsung Ballie from CES 2024

CES 2024 is almost coming to an end and like every year, our list of favorites are almost here. But before we get on with the list of best gadgets, let’s take a lot at some of the most innovative gadgets we’ve seen from the show. Some of these gadgets are not just packed with AI but come in a package that is super accessible for everyday use. So, let’s dive in and see the innovation that’s been rolling in the New Year.

The Samsung Ballie 2024 looks way more fun than before

Samsung Ballie 2024 in action

When I first saw the Samsung Ballie back in 2020, I wasn’t sure where this robot will go. But 2024, oh well, things have changed and how. Diving into the upgraded Samsung Ballie Rolling Robot will be a game-changer for my daily routine! This little powerhouse can autonomously manage my home, project video updates, adjust ambiance, and even join me in activities. It’s not just a robot; it’s a personalized, AI-powered sidekick, enhancing both productivity and enjoyment at home.

The binoculars with AI

SWAROVSKI OPTIK AX Visio AI-supported binoculars in action

Embarking on nature adventures with the SWAROVSKI OPTIK AX Visio is a revelation! These AI binoculars fuse cutting-edge optics with digital brilliance, offering real-time identification, media capture, and seamless sharing. Designed by Marc Newson, it’s not just binoculars; it’s an artful, smart companion for every outdoor enthusiast’s journey.

The pocket assistant that sold more than 10,000 units at CES 2024

Rabbit R1 AI virtual assistant in use

The Rabbit R1 is my quirky AI sidekick, bringing joy to tech interactions. With its adorable design by Teenage Engineering, it’s not just a personal assistant—it’s a delightful companion. Forget distracting apps; enjoy the analog hardware, touch screen, and playful interaction. Elevate your AI experience with this bright and fun gadget!

ALLPOWERS R1500 portable home backup power station – you can’t beat the capacity of this one!

ALLPOWERS R1500 portable home backup power station

The ALLPOWERS R1500 is my home’s powerhouse superhero! With an enormous 1,152 Wh capacity and 1800W AC output, it’s my go-to for reliable, long-lasting backup power. The four recharge options, smart control via the app, and advanced safety features make it a decade-long energy source. Elevate your home’s power game!

This bird feeder comes with AI; and it’s made of bamboo!

Netvue Birdfy Bird Feeder Bamboo in use

Meet my garden’s VIPs with the Netvue Birdfy Bird Feeder Bamboo—an eco-friendly avian haven! Crafted from sustainable bamboo and powered by a solar panel, it’s a stylish retreat for feathered friends. The AI bird detective camera, easy maintenance, and bird-friendly capacity make it a must for nature enthusiasts!

A transparent speaker? I am signing up for it.

Focusound F1 Glass directional speaker on a table

Step into a new realm of audio brilliance with the F1 Glass directional speaker—a futuristic marvel redefining sound projection. With precision sound, transparent glass design, and a headphone alternative, it seamlessly elevates your audio experience. The F1 is not just a speaker; it’s a statement in cutting-edge technology, transforming spaces with innovation.

L’Oréal Airlight Pro–the hair dryer with futuristic features

L’Oréal Airlight Pro premium hair drying tool

Revolutionize your hair routine with the L’Oréal Airlight Pro, a high-speed innovation in hair drying. This professional-grade collaboration with Zuvi combines sleek design, LightCare technology, and sustainable efficiency. Enjoy quicker drying times, smoother hair, and a guilt-free environmental impact. Elevate your hair game with cutting-edge style and care!

EKSAtelecom S30–the headset that’s focusing on air conduction with promising features

EKSAtelecom S30 open-ear air-conduction true wireless headset in action

Dive into ultimate comfort and tech brilliance with the EKSAtelecom S30 open-ear wireless headset. Its comfy open-ear design, adjustable hooks, and 99.9% VoicePure ENC deliver distraction-free clarity. Relish over 70 hours of playtime, 30m Bluetooth range, and IPX5 water resistance. Your music? Elevated with TubeBass technology for a truly immersive experience!

The automated subject tracking technology of this stand is one of a kind

Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with DockKit

Step up your content creation game with the Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro. This Apple-certified Works with DockKit accessory features seamless integration with DockKit’s automated subject tracking technology. Enjoy silent 360º pan and 90º tilt, versatile movement tracking, and effortless single-button control for an elevated, hands-free video creation experience!

The at-home multiscope with a 4-in-1 design

Withings BeamO At-Home Multiscope in use

Transform your health routine with the Withings BeamO At-Home Multiscope—an innovative health powerhouse. This compact device integrates ECG, oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer sensors. With precise health insights, portable precision, and innovative stethoscope, BeamO elevates health monitoring. Securely record data, track metrics, and manage well-being effortlessly, creating a holistic health journey.

Honestly, it was a tough call summarising this list. But still, you can’t take away the innovation here. Stay tuned as we come up with the best of CES 2024 tomorrow.