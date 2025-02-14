Early Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale–Up to 73% off on tech gadgets and more

Amazon is going all in for Presidents' Day with some seriously good tech deals. Whether you need a Dell monitor for your setup or a Ring doorbell for extra security, I’ve rounded up the best discounts worth grabbing.

Amazon’s offering steep Presidents’ Day discounts–and I couldn’t be happier! / Image Credit: Reuters

Presidents’ Day weekend is here, and I plan to celebrate in the most American way possible—shopping the discounts. Yes, Amazon is in the Presidents’ Day sale game too, letting everyone score cheap mid-February thrills. So you can bet I will be scooping up the tech I’ve had my eye on—and I’ll help you do the same—because I couldn’t let the Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale pass by and not round up the best deals, could I?

You know I couldn’t!

And, if I’m being honest, Amazon has some pretty exciting Presidents’ Day discounts this year, particularly on tech and gadgets. This is music to everyone’s ears because, generally, tech is expensive. But, hybrid professionals and gamers, you can get a Dell Curved Monitor for just $129.99.

And healthy-living people, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System smoothie maker is 25% off for a grand total of just $149.99. It’ll pulverize ice into those protein shakes in seconds!

Sales like these make the latest gadgets and tech more affordable than they’ll be all year. So, what are we waiting for? Let have a look at these deals!

1. Dell Curved Monitor S3222 HN

Dell Curved Monitor S3222 HN, angled view

A curved monitor eliminates distractions, and the Dell Curved Monitor S3222 HN is just $179.99 in its 31.5″ form. It’s also available in 27″ and 28″ sizes. What really makes it stand out is its gorgeous 3000:1 contrast ratio, bringing you the darkest blacks and brightest whites. Gamers, you;ll love the tear-free experience with an up to 75Hz refresh rate.

Amazon List Price: $199.99 Deal Price: $179.99, 10% OFF

2. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt-Head Sand Mixer in White

Ok, so I’m a big KitchenAid fan—they’re some of the most durable I’ve ever used. The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, offers a space-saving design with a large 5-quart bowl capacity. With 10 mixing speeds, it can whip egg whites to a merengue or mix a delicate pie crust. Choose from 20 beautiful colors!

Amazon List Price: $449.99 Deal Price: $349.95, 22% OFF

3. Beats Studio Pro

Beats Studio Pro on a woman

Need a good pair of headphones for work or school? The Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones are 40% off for the Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale. They have a sleek and stylish shape and are available in the Kim Kardashian colors for a discount, too! I recommend them for their rich, lossless audio and clear calls. They’re great for meetings and music!

Amazon List Price: $349.99 Deal Price: $179.99, 49% OFF

4. Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770

Ninja Mega Kitchen System and blending bowls

If you love smoothies and protein shake for breakfast, look no further than the Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770. This gadget is the ultimate blender because it can handle ice like a pro–crushing it into creamy drinks via a 2+ horsepower motor. But it’s not just for drinks. It comes with an 8-cup food processor bowl and a dough mixer.

Amazon List Price: $199.99 Deal Price: $149.99, 25% OFF

5. Blink Outdoor 4

Blink Outdoor 4 in Black

The Blink Outdoor 4 is the newest outdoor camera in the line, flaunting a gorgeous matte design that actually looks good on your home. Get it for the 2-year battery life, improve motion detection, person detection, and Alexa capability.

Amazon List Price: $399.99 Deal Price: $199.99, 50% OFF

6. The 2024 Ring Battery Doorbell

2024 Ring Battery Doorbell in a video

Smart home tech can be pricey. Thankfully, the 2024 Ring Battery Doorbell is 40% off for Presidents’ Day, costing just $59.99. This model offers 66% more vertical coverage–letting you see visitors from head to toe. It’s easy to charge, has live view & 2-way talk, and sends smart alerts.

Amazon List Price: $99.99 Deal Price: $59.99, 40% OFF

7. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K front view

Movie buffs, it’s time to upgrade your home theater experience with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The newest of the Fire TV Sticks, it streams your sports, movies & more in stunning 4K Ultra HD. The Dolby Atmos fills your room with life-like audio.

Amazon List Price: $49.99 Deal Price: $29.99, 40% OFF

8. Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad 10th Gen in red

My oldest daughter’s tablet is about to die. At just the right time too—the Apple iPad 10th generation is just $279 for Presidents’ Day, a 20% savings! This one’s got the A14 Bionic Chip and superfast Wi-Fi—perfect for ahem, educational games and reading school assignements. It’s also pretty cool for art and notetaking (it comes with an Apple Pencil (1st gen).

Amazon List Price: $439 Deal Price: $279, 20% OFF

9. iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum with a phone

Now for the Presidents’ Day sale item I’m sprining for, the iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum. It’s a whopping 52% off—making it a robot vacuum I won’t regret buying. I particularly love its powerful 3-level suctions—it’s so ready to clean up after my busy family!

Amazon List Price: $249.99 Deal Price: $119, 52% OFF

10. BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station

BLUETTI AC180, angled view

It’s always good to think about backup power. The BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station is 54% off for the Amazon Presidents’ Day sale, helping you stay prepped on the cheap. Ok, so at 54% off, it’s still $459—but the investment is worthwhile because of the 18000W output. Yep, this baby can run a fridge for 10-12 hours, power a 55″ TV for 6-7h, or help you cook off grid. So it’s totally emergency ready!

Amazon List Price: $999 Deal Price: $459, 54% OFF

11. Samsung T7 Shield 2 TB Portable SSD

Samsung T7 Shield video

Gamers and creatives, the Samsung T7 2 TB Portable SSD is currently 47% off. This rugged SSD is built for heavy use—you can take it on the road with you, no sweat, because It has water, drop, and dust protection. But more than that, it transfers heavy files like photography, video, and gams in mere seconds.

Amazon List Price: $284.99 Deal Price: $149.99, 47% OFF

12. Ninja Max XL Air Fryer

Ninja Max XL AF161 Air Fryer with wings & fries

We use our Ninja air fryer pretty much every weeknight and on the weekends. So I highly recommend the Ninja Max XL AF161 Air Fryer. Yes, it crisps up food like fries and wings with up to 75% less fat and does so in a flash. The 7 functions include Max Cristp, Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, and Reheat/Dehydrate.

Amazon List Price: $169.99 Deal Price: $119.99, 29% OFF

13. Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop

2022 MacBook Air Laptop with an electric keyboard

Now’s the perfect time to buy a MacBook Air. The 2022 MacBook Air Laptop is just $799—25% less than its original price, $999. Get that slim design, M2 chip, and 18 hours of battery life at a discount. It’s the ideal laptop for home or school—it’s super convenient to carry around.

Amazon List Price: $999 Deal Price: $799, 20% OFF

14. Nespresso Virtuo Plus by De’Longhi

Nesspresso Virtuo Plus by Delonghi & capsules

If you’re like me and can’t get through the afternoon without coffee, you’ll be happy to know that the Nespresso Virtuo Plus by De’Longhi is on sale for Presidents’ Day. I like the sleek and compact design; I could easily keep it next on my desk next to my computer monitor—for a quick espresso or coffee at the touch of a button.

Amazon List Price: $169.99 Deal Price: $117.99, 30% OFF

15. ECOSELF Air Purifier for Home Large Room

ECOSELF Air Purifier for Home Large Room on a nightstand

Here’s a great Presidents’ Day deal on air purifiers—the ECOSELF Air Purifier for Home Large Room are just $54.99! It covers the gamut of everything I look for in an air filtration device: fast purification over a large space, H13 HEPA filters, and a whisper-quiet sleep mode. What’s more, particles like outdoor pollution, pet dander, and allergens don’t stand a chance against it.

Amazon List Price: $199.99 Deal Price: $54.99, 73% OFF

Parting thoughts

Presidents’ Day sales like these don’t come around often, so if you’ve been eyeing a tech upgrade, now’s the time to snag it. Whether it’s a game-changing monitor or a budget-friendly air fryer, these deals won’t last forever. Happy shopping—and may your cart be full and your wallet grateful :)