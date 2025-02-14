Early Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale–Up to 73% off on tech gadgets and more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Feb 14, 2025, 7:00 am EST under Buyer's Guide,

Amazon is going all in for Presidents' Day with some seriously good tech deals. Whether you need a Dell monitor for your setup or a Ring doorbell for extra security, I’ve rounded up the best discounts worth grabbing.

Early Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale–Up to 73% off on tech gadgets and more
Amazon’s offering steep Presidents’ Day discounts–and I couldn’t be happier! / Image Credit: Reuters

Presidents’ Day weekend is here, and I plan to celebrate in the most American way possible—shopping the discounts. Yes, Amazon is in the Presidents’ Day sale game too, letting everyone score cheap mid-February thrills. So you can bet I will be scooping up the tech I’ve had my eye on—and I’ll help you do the same—because I couldn’t let the Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale pass by and not round up the best deals, could I?

You know I couldn’t!

And, if I’m being honest, Amazon has some pretty exciting Presidents’ Day discounts this year, particularly on tech and gadgets. This is music to everyone’s ears because, generally, tech is expensive. But, hybrid professionals and gamers, you can get a Dell Curved Monitor for just $129.99.

And healthy-living people, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System smoothie maker is 25% off for a grand total of just $149.99. It’ll pulverize ice into those protein shakes in seconds!

Sales like these make the latest gadgets and tech more affordable than they’ll be all year. So, what are we waiting for? Let have a look at these deals!

1. Dell Curved Monitor S3222 HN

Dell Curved Monito
Dell Curved Monitor S3222 HN, angled view

A curved monitor eliminates distractions, and the Dell Curved Monitor S3222 HN is just $179.99 in its 31.5″ form. It’s also available in 27″ and 28″ sizes. What really makes it stand out is its gorgeous 3000:1 contrast ratio, bringing you the darkest blacks and brightest whites. Gamers, you;ll love the tear-free experience with an up to 75Hz refresh rate.

Amazon List Price: $199.99 Deal Price: $179.99, 10% OFF

2. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt-Head Sand Mixer in White

Ok, so I’m a big KitchenAid fan—they’re some of the most durable I’ve ever used. The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, offers a space-saving design with a large 5-quart bowl capacity. With 10 mixing speeds, it can whip egg whites to a merengue or mix a delicate pie crust. Choose from 20 beautiful colors!

Amazon List Price: $449.99 Deal Price: $349.95, 22% OFF

3. Beats Studio Pro

Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro on a woman

Need a good pair of headphones for work or school? The Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones are 40% off for the Amazon Presidents’ Day Sale. They have a sleek and stylish shape and are available in the Kim Kardashian colors for a discount, too! I recommend them for their rich, lossless audio and clear calls. They’re great for meetings and music!

Amazon List Price: $349.99 Deal Price: $179.99, 49% OFF

4. Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770

Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770
Ninja Mega Kitchen System and blending bowls

If you love smoothies and protein shake for breakfast, look no further than the Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770. This gadget is the ultimate blender because it can handle ice like a pro–crushing it into creamy drinks via a 2+ horsepower motor. But it’s not just for drinks. It comes with an 8-cup food processor bowl and a dough mixer.

Amazon List Price: $199.99 Deal Price: $149.99, 25% OFF

Blink Outdoor 4
Blink Outdoor 4 in Black

The Blink Outdoor 4 is the newest outdoor camera in the line, flaunting a gorgeous matte design that actually looks good on your home. Get it for the 2-year battery life, improve motion detection, person detection, and Alexa capability.

Amazon List Price: $399.99 Deal Price: $199.99, 50% OFF

6. The 2024 Ring Battery Doorbell

2024 Ring Battery Doorbell in a video

Smart home tech can be pricey. Thankfully, the 2024 Ring Battery Doorbell is 40% off for Presidents’ Day, costing just $59.99. This model offers 66% more vertical coverage–letting you see visitors from head to toe. It’s easy to charge, has live view & 2-way talk, and sends smart alerts.

Amazon List Price: $99.99 Deal Price: $59.99, 40% OFF

7. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K front view

Movie buffs, it’s time to upgrade your home theater experience with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. The newest of the Fire TV Sticks, it streams your sports, movies & more in stunning 4K Ultra HD. The Dolby Atmos fills your room with life-like audio.

Amazon List Price: $49.99 Deal Price: $29.99, 40% OFF

8. Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad 10.9" 10th Gen
Apple iPad 10th Gen in red

My oldest daughter’s tablet is about to die. At just the right time too—the Apple iPad 10th generation is just $279 for Presidents’ Day, a 20% savings! This one’s got the A14 Bionic Chip and superfast Wi-Fi—perfect for ahem, educational games and reading school assignements. It’s also pretty cool for art and notetaking (it comes with an Apple Pencil (1st gen).

Amazon List Price: $439 Deal Price: $279, 20% OFF

9. iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum with a phone

Now for the Presidents’ Day sale item I’m sprining for, the iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum. It’s a whopping 52% off—making it a robot vacuum I won’t regret buying. I particularly love its powerful 3-level suctions—it’s so ready to clean up after my busy family!

Amazon List Price: $249.99 Deal Price: $119, 52% OFF

10. BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station

BLUETTI AC180
BLUETTI AC180, angled view

It’s always good to think about backup power. The BLUETTI AC180 Portable Power Station is 54% off for the Amazon Presidents’ Day sale, helping you stay prepped on the cheap. Ok, so at 54% off, it’s still $459—but the investment is worthwhile because of the 18000W output. Yep, this baby can run a fridge for 10-12 hours, power a 55″ TV for 6-7h, or help you cook off grid. So it’s totally emergency ready!

Amazon List Price: $999 Deal Price: $459, 54% OFF

11. Samsung T7 Shield 2 TB Portable SSD

Samsung T7 Shield video

Gamers and creatives, the Samsung T7 2 TB Portable SSD is currently 47% off. This rugged SSD is built for heavy use—you can take it on the road with you, no sweat, because It has water, drop, and dust protection. But more than that, it transfers heavy files like photography, video, and gams in mere seconds.

Amazon List Price: $284.99 Deal Price: $149.99, 47% OFF

12. Ninja Max XL Air Fryer

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer
Ninja Max XL AF161 Air Fryer with wings & fries

We use our Ninja air fryer pretty much every weeknight and on the weekends. So I highly recommend the Ninja Max XL AF161 Air Fryer. Yes, it crisps up food like fries and wings with up to 75% less fat and does so in a flash. The 7 functions include Max Cristp, Air Fry, Air Roast, Air Broil, Bake, and Reheat/Dehydrate.

Amazon List Price: $169.99 Deal Price: $119.99, 29% OFF

13. Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop

Apple 2022 MacBook Air
2022 MacBook Air Laptop with an electric keyboard

Now’s the perfect time to buy a MacBook Air. The 2022 MacBook Air Laptop is just $799—25% less than its original price, $999. Get that slim design, M2 chip, and 18 hours of battery life at a discount. It’s the ideal laptop for home or school—it’s super convenient to carry around.

Amazon List Price: $999 Deal Price: $799, 20% OFF

14. Nespresso Virtuo Plus by De’Longhi

Nespresso Virtuo Plus by De'Longhi
Nesspresso Virtuo Plus by Delonghi & capsules

If you’re like me and can’t get through the afternoon without coffee, you’ll be happy to know that the Nespresso Virtuo Plus by De’Longhi is on sale for Presidents’ Day. I like the sleek and compact design; I could easily keep it next on my desk next to my computer monitor—for a quick espresso or coffee at the touch of a button.

Amazon List Price: $169.99 Deal Price: $117.99, 30% OFF

15. ECOSELF Air Purifier for Home Large Room

ECOSELF Air Purifier for Home Large Room
ECOSELF Air Purifier for Home Large Room on a nightstand

Here’s a great Presidents’ Day deal on air purifiers—the ECOSELF Air Purifier for Home Large Room are just $54.99! It covers the gamut of everything I look for in an air filtration device: fast purification over a large space, H13 HEPA filters, and a whisper-quiet sleep mode. What’s more, particles like outdoor pollution, pet dander, and allergens don’t stand a chance against it.

Amazon List Price: $199.99 Deal Price: $54.99, 73% OFF

Parting thoughts

Presidents’ Day sales like these don’t come around often, so if you’ve been eyeing a tech upgrade, now’s the time to snag it. Whether it’s a game-changing monitor or a budget-friendly air fryer, these deals won’t last forever. Happy shopping—and may your cart be full and your wallet grateful :)

 

Buyer's Guide

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Locked and loaded: The best types of door locks for a smarter, safer home
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Locked and loaded: The best types of door locks for a smarter, safer home
Let’s be honest—traditional locks feel a little… outdated. Who enjoys fumbling for keys in the rain or realizing you left your house unlocked as you speed down the highway? I sure don’t. That’s why smart locks are one of the..
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro 2: heart rate or hearing—which is best for you?
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro 2: heart rate or hearing—which is best for you?
Now that I have school-aged kids, I definitely get my steps in! Between school drop-offs, ballet lessons, and track practice, I’m that mom racing around town, trying to squeeze in every errand. And what keeps me sane through it all?..
Aurzen ZIP: Will this tri-fold projector level up your movie nights on the go?
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Aurzen ZIP: Will this tri-fold projector level up your movie nights on the go?
Movie night is sacred in our house. Every Friday, we go all out—homemade stovetop popcorn, a brand-new movie for the kids, and either a fresh-baked or delivery pizza. Dessert? Always. Cookies, brownies, or whatever sweet treat we’re craving. Lately, my..
SteelSeries Apex Pro review: Your next mechanical gaming keyboard?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
SteelSeries Apex Pro review: Your next mechanical gaming keyboard?
I don’t swap out my mouse and keyboard often. The last time I changed my keyboard was 5 years ago when I switched from a membrane to a mechanical one. This thing is a tank—still going strong without any issues...
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer vs. Pro: Which one wins your kitchen?
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer vs. Pro: Which one wins your kitchen?
A few months ago, I decided it was finally time to retire my old air fryer. Its scratched-up interior and limited “Air-Fry” only settings just weren’t cutting it anymore—especially for someone like me who spends their days writing about products...

Popular Blog Posts

Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..

You Might Also Like

Nintendo Switch 2 leaks: New gaming console for your setup?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nintendo Switch 2 leaks: New gaming console for your setup?
My younger brother and I love playing Mario games and other first-party releases on our Nintendo Switch. The games usually run smoothly and look great, from Mario Kart 8 to Crysis and Fortnite. However, some titles with high-spec requirements or..
Fitbit Sense 2 vs. Versa 4 smartwatches: My honest (and slightly opinionated) take
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Fitbit Sense 2 vs. Versa 4 smartwatches: My honest (and slightly opinionated) take
I’ll admit it—I’m a sucker for a good smartwatch. When Fitbit dropped the Sense 2 and Versa 4, I knew I had to get my hands on both. After all, if I’m strapping something to my wrist 24/7, it better..
See the future: top MR glasses to try in 2025
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
See the future: top MR glasses to try in 2025
I’ve been reviewing smart glasses for years, and let me tell you—CES 2025 was stacked with futuristic eyewear. From glasses with built-in speakers and cameras (think Ray-Ban Meta) to next-gen AR and MR spectacles, it’s clear that wearable tech is..
Acer Nitro 5 review: Gaming on a budget—is it worth it?
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Acer Nitro 5 review: Gaming on a budget—is it worth it?
Getting a solid gaming laptop under $700 isn’t easy. Plenty of budget options exist, but most aren’t great. The Acer Nitro 5 ($649), however, stands out with its simple design, solid battery life, and decent gaming performance. Acer made smart..
The tech-savvy college dorm packing list
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
The tech-savvy college dorm packing list
Getting ready for college is exciting, but packing for your dorm can be overwhelming. You don’t want to bring too much, but you also don’t want to leave behind tech that makes life easier. Whether you’re studying, socializing, or just..
Best Super Bowl TV deals: Amazon slashes prices on Fire TVs & TV Sticks
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Best Super Bowl TV deals: Amazon slashes prices on Fire TVs & TV Sticks
Gearing up for the Super Bowl? It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Philiadelphia Eagles, and at $4,627 per seat, tuning in at home is definitely the cheaper, comfier option. Yep, you can drink your beer in a nice, warm..