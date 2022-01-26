HP’s new all-in-one PCs include wireless charging stands, monitor mode, and WFH tools

If you're looking to upgrade your home office or buy a work computer, you need to check these gadgets out. HP is gearing up to release two new work-from-home PCs that will make your life a whole lot easier. From video conferencing tools to wireless charging stands, there's plenty to be excited about. Read on to learn more!

HP’s new all-in-one PCs include wireless charging stands, monitor mode, and WFH tools
HPs all-in-one PCs are perfect for WFH

Working from home has brought many needs to light that tech companies have been eager to fulfill. Among the many different kinds of gadgets and devices used in remote work, few others are as essential as the PC. While it may not come as a surprise that HP is releasing two new all-in-one desktop PCs, what they bring to your desk is worth talking about. Roll up a chair and let’s take a look at the new EliteOne 800 G9 and HP Presence AIO computers. Here we go!

HP’s new all-in-one PCs include wireless charging stands, monitor mode, and WFH tools
HP Presence AIO features new video call tools

Offer 2 different models you can choose from

HP will be offering 2 separate models that you’ll have available to choose from. These include the EliteOne 800 G9 and the Presence AIO. Both models will share many of the same capabilities, though the HP Presence AIO appears to be the more feature-rich of the pair. It’s designed for business functions like meetings, for example, only for home instead of the office. We’ll dig a little more into that in a moment.

Include the specs you need to get the job done

Each of HPs upcoming computers, the EliteOne 800 G9, and the Presence AIO bring the specs required to handle your daily workloads. They use Intel 12th gen processors and only have a few distinct differences under the hood. The Presence AIO uses Intel graphics and DDR4 memory while the EliteOne uses Nvidia and DDR5 memory. Both will ship with Windows 11 on board. 23.8-inch full HD and 27-inch 1440p screens will be available too.

Setting up HP’s Presence Aware features

Feature useful meeting tools and a monitor mode

The HP Presence comes with a slew of work-from-home capabilities that should prove effective for those in remote jobs. For example, there’s dynamic voice leveling, automatic noise reduction, an upgradable 4k webcam, and the ability to join Zoom meetings even faster than before. There’s even a whiteboard feature. As for the EliteOne 800 G9, there’s a new Monitor Mode so you can use it as an extra monitor. This means you can literally link the two PCs together if you want to.

Bring optional wireless charging stands for phones

Another nifty inclusion to these new HP PCs is the optional wireless charging stands. They use Qi wireless charging so that you can place your phone on them while working. That way, by the time your finished, you’re mobile device is ready for you to take with you. It’s a useful feature for those interested in the optional add-on.

HP’s new all-in-one PCs include wireless charging stands, monitor mode, and WFH tools
Optional stands will feature wireless charging capabilities

Effective PCs to help boost remote work productivity

Whether you’re looking to improve your existing home office or only just getting started in setting one up, the new HP all-in-one PCs might be worth your wait. Since they have tasks like meetings, focus, and productivity in mind, they’re sure to provide exactly what you need. While pricing is still uncertain, the new devices are expected to be released sometime in May 2022.

You can find more information about the HP Presence AIO and HP EliteOne 800 G9 here.

