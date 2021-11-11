The coolest AirPods accessories you can buy—AirPods beanies, Peachy Pods, and more

You love your AirPods. To keep them as shiny as the day you bought them, you need a good accessory or two. Check out these cool ones.

Your AirPods do a lot for you. So, just like your iPhone, you want to treat them right. And that’s where the coolest AirPods accessories you can buy come in. These products keep your AirPods safe from falls, scratches, and getting lost.

Want to keep your AirPods cozy while you’re out and about? Then have a look at the Native Union AirPods Beanies. They harken back to the days of the iPod and prevent mishaps to your case.

Or make your AirPods easier to access with the ELFRhino Watch Band Earphones Holder. It keeps your AirPods right on your wrist.

Enhance your style and keep your AirPods safe with any of the cool accessories below.

1. The Native Union AirPods Beanies knit cases are a nod to the iconic iPod socks. They come in a 4 pack of modern color options.

Native Union AirPods Beanies in Peach

Keep your AirPods all snuggly with the Native Union AirPods Beanies knit cases. This updated version of the iPod sock features 100% recycled materials and protects your AirPods from bumps and scratches. For the moment, they’re so popular that they’re sold out.

A pack of 4 is priced at $19.90. Keep an eye on the official website for when they’re back in stock.

2. The Moment Peachy Pods for AirPods Pro

Moment Peachy Pods for AirPods Pro with peaches

Bring a smile to your face every time you take your AirPods Pro out of the Moment Peachy Pods for AirPods Pro. Codesigned by vlogger Sara Dietschy, it comes in either Peach or Black and is also available for AirPods.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

3. The Alto AirPods Pro Leather Case is only 0.5-millimeters thick and works with most wireless chargers. The leather patinas naturally.

Alto AirPods Pro Leather Case in Cement

Add classic sophistication with your Alto AirPods Pro Leather Case. One of the coolest AirPods accessories you can buy, it features expertly crafted leather in three stunning colors.

Get it for $45 on the official website.

4. The KILLSPENCER Leather AirPods Keychain

KILLSPENCER Leather AirPods Keychain on a bag

Keep your AirPods right at your side—or on your bag, backpack, and more—with the KILLSPENCER Leather AirPods Keychain. What’s more, it features full-grain leather that develops its own patina over time.

Get it for $35 on the official website.

5. The Native Union Roam Case for AirPods Pro features a minimalist design and a smooth, liquid silicone case for a tactile, nonslip grip.

Native Union Roam Case in color options

It’s easier to travel with your AirPods Pro when you pair them with the Native Union Roam Case for AirPods Pro. It’s one of the coolest AirPods accessories you can buy because it’s sleek and thin yet impressively protective. Clip it onto any bag or belt with the matte aluminum clip.

Get it for $29.99 on the official website.

6. The Oakywood Wooden AirPods Case

Oakywood Wooden AirPods Case in use

For an AirPods accessory that’s easier on the environment, go for the Oakywood Wooden AirPods Case. It protects your AirPods from falls and drops. It also works with Qi wireless charging technology.

Get it for $45 on the official website.

7. The Alto Leather Pouch for AirPods & AirPods Pro is the ideal way to carry your AirPods. It also has space for other small items.

Alto Leather Pouch for AirPods & AirPods Pro

The Alto Leather Pouch for AirPods & AirPods Pro isn’t a one-trick pony. In addition to keeping your Apple earbuds organized, it also has space for a memory card, charging cord, and other doodads. So it’s one of the coolest AirPods accessories we’ve seen.

Get it for $51.92 on the official website.

8. The Bullstrap Minimalist Leather AirPods Case

Bullstrap Leather AirPods Case in black

You can even charge your AirPods via wireless or standard charger with the Bullstrap Minimalist Leather AirPods Case. Meanwhile, the microfiber lining keeps your AirPods safe from dust and scratches.

Get it for $49 on the official website.

9. The Oakywood Felt AirPods Pro Case protects your AirPods with a layer of microfiber and merino wool, reducing the risk of scratches.

Oakywood Felt AirPods Pro Case on a charger

Add a soft, natural look to your AirPods with the Oakywood Felt AirPods Pro Case. You’ll love the Anthracite and Gray colors. Moreover, the included clip attaches to your keys, pocket, backpack, and more.

Get it for $45 on the official website.

10. The ELFRhino AirPods Holder Silicone Wrist Strap keeps your AirPods right on your wrist and easily integrates with the Apple Watch.

ELFRhino AirPods Holder Silicone Wrist Strap on a wrist

The ELFRino AirPods Holder Silicone Wrist Strap is another of the coolest AirPods accessories you can buy. Since it keeps your AirPods on your wrist, they’re easier to access. This accessory is also great for running and exercising.

Get it for $5.99 on the official website.

Keep your AirPods stylish with any of the coolest AirPods accessories out there. While you need to protect your AirPods, you can look great while doing so. Which AirPods gear did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

