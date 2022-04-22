Earth Day 2022: these eco-friendly products make your everyday life more sustainable

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 22, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Happy Earth Day 2022! In honor of the day, we're rounding up our favorite eco-friendly gadgets and accessories. These items reduce your footprint.

Earth Day 2022: these eco-friendly products make your everyday life more sustainable
The Kohler Power Reserve is a sustainable choice

You already compost your kitchen scraps and take your own bags to the grocery store, but these 10 eco-friendly products in 2022 take sustainability to a whole new level. Add them to your everyday life to make a real difference.

Related: The most valuable sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home

Even small lifestyle changes can have a big impact. If you switch to the SURI toothbrush, for example, you may never have to buy another plastic toothbrush again.

And if you love your morning smoothie, the Razer Reusable Stainless Steel Straw ensures you aren’t using—and throwing away—a plastic straw with every trip to the juice bar. Reduce your use of throwaway goods and harness the sun’s power with these sustainable gadgets.

1. The Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station charges via solar energy, giving you power when you’re off the grid.

Anker 757 PowerHouse
Anker 757 PowerHouse charging a phone

For an eco-friendly electricity option, charge your devices with the Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station. It gets its energy from the sun and powers smartphones, laptops, refrigerators, and more.

Get it for $1,199 on the official website.

2. The Amazon Aware Collection features apparel, household essentials, and more—all with recycled and organic materials.

Amazon Aware Collection
Amazon Aware Collection hand salve

Make an eco-friendly choice with every purchase when you go for the Amazon Aware Collection. Featuring bath towels, T-shirts, and even toilet paper, these items meet the Climate Pledge Friendly program design.

These products start at $5.99 on Amazon.

3. The Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system keeps solar energy no matter the time of day, the weather, or grid status.

Earth Day 2022: these eco-friendly products make your everyday life more sustainable
Kohler Power Reserve on a home’s exterior

You can always have eco-friendly power for your house with the Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system. It works with solar power systems to retain energy throughout the day. So you’ll always have a hot shower, even at night, making it one of our favorite eco-friendly products in 2022.

Get it starting at $13,325.

4. The Welli Bins washable storage bins use plant-based materials, giving you an eco-friendly solution for storing and carrying stuff.

Welli Bins in a video

Plastic storage boxes are full of toxins. So organize toys, sports equipment, art supplies, and more in a sustainable way with the Welli Bins washable storage bins. They’re made from sugarcane-derived EVA, not fossil fuels, making them great for you and the planet.

Preorder one for $59.99.

5. The Graypants Scraplights Table Lamps add nature-inspired illumination to your home and are handcrafted from cardboard.

Graypants Scraplights
A Graypants Scraplights Table Light on a desk

Even your home decor can be sustainable with the Graypants Scraplights Table Lamps. Featuring nature-inspired designs, these lamps come in 3 versions and are handmade from recycled cardboard.

Get them starting at $385 on the official website.

6. The SURI sustainable electric toothbrush has recyclable plant-based heads. Plus, the body is repairable, giving you years of use.

Earth Day 2022: these eco-friendly products make your everyday life more sustainable
SURI with case and charger

Say goodbye to plastic toothbrushes with the SURI sustainable electric toothbrush. The heads are recyclable, while the repairable design means you’ll have it for the long haul. For these reasons, it’s one of our favorite eco-friendly products in 2022.

Preorder it for $95 on the official website.

7. The ZYLCH zero-waste cup can go with you anywhere, thanks to its collapsible design. That way, you’ll never have to drink from a disposable cup.

Earth Day 2022: these eco-friendly products make your everyday life more sustainable
ZYLCH in use

You won’t have to rely on plastic cups at the water cooler anymore with the ZYLCH zero-waste cup. It folds nearly flat, so you can easily carry it in a bag or pocket. Even better, it’s 100% leakproof.

Preorder it for $19 on Indiegogo.

8. The Bluetti NA300 & B480 sodium-ion power stations boast massive solar-powered batteries and are easy to move.

Bluetti NA300 and B480
Bluetti NA300 & B480 front view

Prep for power outages sustainably with the Bluetti NA300 & B480 sodium-ion battery power stations. They have up to a 3,000 Wh sodium-ion battery, and their wheeled design means they’re easy to move from room to room.

They are coming soon, and their price is TBA.

9. The Nebia by Moen Quattro showerhead reduces the amount of water you use during a shower and has 4 spray modes.

Nebia by Moen Quattro in a video

Impressively, the Nebia by Moen Quattro water-saving showerhead reduces your waste by up to 50% while providing 60% more force. So your showers will be powerful and sustainable with one of our favorite eco-friendly products of 2022.

Get it for $119 on the official website.

10. The Razer Reusable Stainless Steel Straw lets you enjoy your on-the-go coffee and smoothies with zero guilt about plastic straws.

Earth Day 2022: these eco-friendly products make your everyday life more sustainable
Razer Reusable Stainless Steel Straw with case

Yes, you can still enjoy takeaway beverages while being sustainable with the Razer Reusable Stainless Steel Straw. It has a food-safe construction and is safe to use with hot and cold drinks.

Get it for $19.99 on the official website.

Reduce your footprint on Earth Day with these eco-friendly products in 2022 for your everyday life. Do you own any of these gadgets? Tell us about your experience with them in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
How social media marketing has changed in 2022
Tech News
By Amy Poole

How social media marketing has changed in 2022

If you want to crowdfund your latest project or get your e-commerce business off the ground, you need some marketing skills. And no doubt you have them. However, they may require some adjustment as social media has gone through a..
The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace

You’re not looking for just any old mouse. When you work or game—or work and game—you want a mouse with aesthetics and premium capabilities. Well, these unique gaming and office mice tick those things off the list. Related: Gadgets coming..
Stanford’s new solar panels work without sunlight—here’s what they use instead
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Stanford’s new solar panels work without sunlight—here’s what they use instead

Solar technology has been around for quite some time. While it once had minimal applications, it’s grown tremendously over the years and is capable of powering all kinds of things. From charging devices to reducing power consumption to running generators,..
Anker 757 PowerHouse lives up to its name with 1,500 watts, solar charging, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Anker 757 PowerHouse lives up to its name with 1,500 watts, solar charging, and more

If there’s a company that never ceases to amaze us it’s Anker. The company notorious for its charging alternatives continues to expand its already expansive line of power-producing gadgetry, and it has a brand new offering. The Anker’s 757 PowerHouse..
Top board games of the week: DC Deck-Building Game, The Dark Quarter, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Top board games of the week: DC Deck-Building Game, The Dark Quarter, and more

We love playing board games, but we burn out playing the same ones over and over. That’s why it’s nice to have more than one. This way, there’s always an alternative you can pivot to when things become mundane. So..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Square Stand 2nd Gen has a new color option, a built-in chip reader & enhanced software
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Square Stand 2nd Gen has a new color option, a built-in chip reader & enhanced software

If you’re familiar with Square, you know that it’s made it easier for small businesses and professionals to handle customer payments. Square’s checkout gadgets and services are quite effective and the Square Stand is an especially useful device. Now, Square..
These action cameras will improve your outdoor footage like never before
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These action cameras will improve your outdoor footage like never before

So you want to buy an action camera to capture your ski tricks, skateboard flips, and forays into the wilderness? Well, these action cameras for outdoor footage in 2022 have the tech you need to get better results than ever...
Modern travel gadgets of 2022 you need for your next vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Modern travel gadgets of 2022 you need for your next vacation

The summer 2022 travel season is almost here. To help you prep your suitcases, we’re rounding up some of our favorite modern travel gadgets of 2022. From smart suitcases to noise-canceling headphones, these products make travel a breeze. Related: These..
The best Quest updates for those who work in VR
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

The best Quest updates for those who work in VR

Do you work in a virtual space or have you been considering it? Virtual reality (VR) headsets have been finding all kinds of ways to help people escape their normal surroundings without having to travel or set up in a..
This innovative garlic press eliminates the hassle of peeling and pressing garlic
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This innovative garlic press eliminates the hassle of peeling and pressing garlic

Make cooking with garlic easier with the GARLIC ROCKET ONE garlic press. This innovative garlic press processes a whole clove of garlic, including the skin, in just a click and a turn. People have been cooking with garlic for at..
These stretchable food containers have flexible lids that extend their volume by 50%
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These stretchable food containers have flexible lids that extend their volume by 50%

Store leftovers, whole vegetables, and more with the DeliOne Flex’n Fresh. These stretchable food containers extend to 200% of their height, while their lids provide 50% more volume. Super durable, you can stretch them up to 10,000 times without breakage...