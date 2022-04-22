Earth Day 2022: these eco-friendly products make your everyday life more sustainable

Happy Earth Day 2022! In honor of the day, we're rounding up our favorite eco-friendly gadgets and accessories. These items reduce your footprint.

The Kohler Power Reserve is a sustainable choice

You already compost your kitchen scraps and take your own bags to the grocery store, but these 10 eco-friendly products in 2022 take sustainability to a whole new level. Add them to your everyday life to make a real difference.

Even small lifestyle changes can have a big impact. If you switch to the SURI toothbrush, for example, you may never have to buy another plastic toothbrush again.

And if you love your morning smoothie, the Razer Reusable Stainless Steel Straw ensures you aren’t using—and throwing away—a plastic straw with every trip to the juice bar. Reduce your use of throwaway goods and harness the sun’s power with these sustainable gadgets.

1. The Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station charges via solar energy, giving you power when you’re off the grid.

Anker 757 PowerHouse charging a phone

For an eco-friendly electricity option, charge your devices with the Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station. It gets its energy from the sun and powers smartphones, laptops, refrigerators, and more.

Get it for $1,199 on the official website.

2. The Amazon Aware Collection

Amazon Aware Collection hand salve

Make an eco-friendly choice with every purchase when you go for the Amazon Aware Collection. Featuring bath towels, T-shirts, and even toilet paper, these items meet the Climate Pledge Friendly program design.

These products start at $5.99 on Amazon.

3. The Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system keeps solar energy no matter the time of day, the weather, or grid status.

Kohler Power Reserve on a home’s exterior

You can always have eco-friendly power for your house with the Kohler Power Reserve home energy storage system. It works with solar power systems to retain energy throughout the day. So you’ll always have a hot shower, even at night, making it one of our favorite eco-friendly products in 2022.

Get it starting at $13,325.

4. The Welli Bins washable storage bins use plant-based materials, giving you an eco-friendly solution for storing and carrying stuff.

Welli Bins in a video

Plastic storage boxes are full of toxins. So organize toys, sports equipment, art supplies, and more in a sustainable way with the Welli Bins washable storage bins. They’re made from sugarcane-derived EVA, not fossil fuels, making them great for you and the planet.

Preorder one for $59.99.

5. The Graypants Scraplights Table Lamps add nature-inspired illumination to your home and are handcrafted from cardboard.

A Graypants Scraplights Table Light on a desk

Even your home decor can be sustainable with the Graypants Scraplights Table Lamps. Featuring nature-inspired designs, these lamps come in 3 versions and are handmade from recycled cardboard.

Get them starting at $385 on the official website.

6. The SURI sustainable electric toothbrush has recyclable plant-based heads. Plus, the body is repairable, giving you years of use.

SURI with case and charger

Say goodbye to plastic toothbrushes with the SURI sustainable electric toothbrush. The heads are recyclable, while the repairable design means you’ll have it for the long haul. For these reasons, it’s one of our favorite eco-friendly products in 2022.

Preorder it for $95 on the official website.

ZYLCH in use

You won’t have to rely on plastic cups at the water cooler anymore with the ZYLCH zero-waste cup. It folds nearly flat, so you can easily carry it in a bag or pocket. Even better, it’s 100% leakproof.

Preorder it for $19 on Indiegogo.

8. The Bluetti NA300 & B480 sodium-ion power stations boast massive solar-powered batteries and are easy to move.

Bluetti NA300 & B480 front view

Prep for power outages sustainably with the Bluetti NA300 & B480 sodium-ion battery power stations. They have up to a 3,000 Wh sodium-ion battery, and their wheeled design means they’re easy to move from room to room.

They are coming soon, and their price is TBA.

9. The Nebia by Moen Quattro showerhead reduces the amount of water you use during a shower and has 4 spray modes.

Nebia by Moen Quattro in a video

Impressively, the Nebia by Moen Quattro water-saving showerhead reduces your waste by up to 50% while providing 60% more force. So your showers will be powerful and sustainable with one of our favorite eco-friendly products of 2022.

Get it for $119 on the official website.

10. The Razer Reusable Stainless Steel Straw lets you enjoy your on-the-go coffee and smoothies with zero guilt about plastic straws.

Razer Reusable Stainless Steel Straw with case

Yes, you can still enjoy takeaway beverages while being sustainable with the Razer Reusable Stainless Steel Straw. It has a food-safe construction and is safe to use with hot and cold drinks.

Get it for $19.99 on the official website.

Reduce your footprint on Earth Day with these eco-friendly products in 2022 for your everyday life. Do you own any of these gadgets? Tell us about your experience with them in the comments.

