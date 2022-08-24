Charging your toothbrush is a snap with Mode wireless toothbrush’s magnetic charging design

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 24, 2022

Love the powerful clean you get from an electric toothbrush, but not the cord clutter that comes with it? The Mode wireless charging toothbrush is for you.

Take your morning routine to the next level with the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. This sleek magnetic-charging toothbrush gets its power via a wireless charging dock, eliminating ugly cords on any bathroom sink.

Nothing quite tops an electric toothbrush when it comes to at-home dental care. These practical gadgets reduce plaque, tartar buildup, and gum diseases like gingivitis. So it makes sense to use them every day.

But you might not be thrilled about their wired chargers, which can add clutter to your bathroom sink. The Mode wireless charging toothbrush is different. It boasts a super stylish design and charges on a magnetic dock. Let’s have a look at it!

Eliminate clutter on your bathroom counter

Your bathroom counter probably has a lot going on, since it serves as a landing spot for things you want to keep in reach—like your soap dispenser, facial cleansers, lotion bottle, and deodorant.

So, you might not have much extra space for an electric toothbrush and its charger. Well, that’s about to change, thanks to the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. Instead of a bulky wired charger, this electric toothbrush gets power from a magnetic dock that plugs into your bathroom wall outlet.

It frees your bathroom sink from wired chargers and their clutter, giving you a tidy hygiene center. Simply snap and unsnap your toothbrush from the dock for super-simple charging.

Keep your teeth sparkling with this powerful electric toothbrush

But this magnetic-charging toothbrush isn’t all about saving space. It’s also an excellent hygiene gadget, thanks to its powerful sonic vibrations that keep your teeth healthier.

In fact, it delivers 38,000 brush strokes per minute, eliminating any food debris that might be stuck on or between your teeth.

There’s even a powerful mode for even deeper cleaning while the soft-tip bristles ensure each brushing session is gentle yet effective.

Illuminate your bathroom with the built-in nightlight

Do you like having a nightlight in your bathroom? With the Mode wireless charging toothbrush, you won’t have to sacrifice it just to charge your electric toothbrush.

That’s because its charging dock includes one, lighting your sink area in the dark.

Rotate this toothbrush to reach other outlets

And that leads us to another great feature, the fact that you can access other outlets while charging this magnetic-charging toothbrush. Since the dock rotates, you simply turn it when you want to access other outlets.

So if you want to plug in a hairdryer or vanity mirror while charging the Mode wireless charging toothbrush, you can. Just turn the dock to its side.

Enjoy a sleek and stylish design

Most bathroom gadgets aren’t designed to be stylish. Hairdryers look like handheld vacuums, while plug-in mirrors are best hidden under the sink. They aren’t gadgets you want to display, even though you probably have to.

On the other hand, the Mode wireless charging toothbrush looks pretty sleek with its matte black color and streamlined look. Instead of cluttering your bathroom, it adds a touch of style; it’s a gadget you won’t mind looking at first thing in the morning.

Go for the soft-tip bristles

While many electric toothbrushes use hard-to-medium bristles, this magnetic-charging toothbrush features soft-tip bristles.

According to News-Medical.Net, most dentists recommend soft-bristled toothbrushes as they are less likely to damage oral tissues and still provide a thorough clean.

Charge this innovative toothbrush once every 30 days

Tired of electric toothbrushes that can’t hold a charge? You won’t have that problem with the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. With a single charge, you get 30 days of battery life.

That’s right; you only have to charge this magnetic-charging toothbrush 12 times a year. It doesn’t get much more convenient.

Check out the waterproof ratings

Meanwhile, you don’t have to worry about the toothbrush or dock coming into contact with water. The brush is rated IPX7 against water, and the splash-proof dock is IPX4.

So you won’t destroy these health gadgets if you splash water on them while washing your hands or face.

See our final thoughts

If your current electric toothbrush run out of battery quickly and takes up too much space on your bathroom counter, consider upgrading to the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. Its magnetic charging dock is 100% wireless and plugs directly into your wall outlet.

Plus, this toothbrush keeps your teeth exceptionally clean and healthy with its 38,000 vibrations per minute and soft, tapered bristles. Even better, its sleek, minimalist style looks great in any bathroom.

Get yours today and elevate your dental hygiene routine. It costs $165 on the official website. What hygiene gadgets do you own and love? Tell us about them in the comments.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
