Meet Vivoo, a diagnostic test and app that guides you to better health

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

This urine test and app combo detects your levels of hydration, oxidative stress, calcium, and more. Use it to improve your health in the comfort of your home.

Vivoo strip and app with citrus water

Get the lowdown on your body’s wellness parameters with the Vivoo urine test & app. This at-home urine test and its companion app monitor your vitamin C, sodium, magnesium, calcium, PH, and more to keep your body in optimal condition.

Maybe you’re an athlete and need to keep an eye on hydration for peak performance. Or perhaps you want to overhaul your body’s equilibrium and improve your health. Then this health product is worth checking out. It offers urine testing and analysis, letting you keep track of your wellness whenever, wherever.

Vivoo strips and app in lifestyle scenarios

Get urine testing from the comfort of home

You don’t have to waste time at clinics waiting to take a urine test when you have Vivoo. This helpful product allows you to test urine at home.

That’s right; this at-home urine test is so simple that you can use it on your own. Just urinate on the strip and scan it to the Vivoo App.

Meanwhile, the app translates your urine data into nutrition and lifestyle advice tailored to you. The changes are easy to adopt, and help you reach your wellness goals.

That way, you don’t have to run to the doctor’s office when you’re concerned about your sodium or specific vitamins and minerals levels. This app checks for those things and offers suggestions.

Vivoo in a video

Have test results sooner with this urine test & app

At a clinic, you may have to wait a couple hours or longer to get the results of a urine test. With Vivoo, you only have to wait 90 seconds before you scan your test into the Vivoo App.

Once you scan it, the results appear on your phone quickly, helping you mask faster changes.

Get science-based advice

Speaking of Vivoo’s suggestions, you’ll be happy to know that it’s advice you can trust. It’s been prepared by registered dieticians, nutritionists, and doctors—experts who have distinguished themselves in nutrition and wellness.

Meanwhile, the data is powered by machine learning, so you’ll always get information tailored to you and your health.

Discover your body’s levels of 9 parameters

So precisely what does this at-home urine test look for? According to the company’s website, this product tests for 9 parameters of health: water, calcium, magnesium, vitamin C, ketone, PH, sodium, protein, and free radicals.

And for specifics about the protein measurement, Vivoo monitors the protein level in your urine. Proteins in urine can indicate strenuous exercise, dehydration, a fever, or exposure to extreme cold.

Insights into these health areas can lead to improved performance in sports and quicker recovery after training sessions. They also help you make better dietary choices, helping you feel better all around.

Use Vivoo with your wearables

Since Vivoo works with an app, you can use it on your health wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers. That way, you can check the results of your last test and implement the changes it suggests at any time of day.

And when you use your wearables with this at-home urine test, you can also track your sleep, heart rate, and activity.

Receive custom advice with this health app

We already mentioned that this wellness product gives you personalized health advice, but you might wonder how that actually happens. According to the company, your Vivoo test results get evaluated together with the information you share when you sign up for the app.

The app uses that information along with the test results to offer advice tailored to you and your needs. The guidance has all been prewritten by Vivoo’s dieticians and nutritionists.

Order personalized supplements

Your supplements should be unique to you and your needs. So with Vivoo you have the opportunity to order personalized supplements depending on your Vivoo test scores.

Yep, if you’re low on magnesium, calcium, etc., this app makes ordering those supplements simple and easy. Never again will you have to scour the pharmacy aisles looking for the right vitamin.

Use this at-home wellness test anytime

Unlike the urine tests you take at doctors’ offices, you can take a Vivoo test any time of the day. Because these tests aren’t used for diagnosing diseases or health conditions, you don’t have to stick to a particular time.

However, the company recommends that you test yourself around the same time for the best insights. It also suggests that users test themselves weekly for the best tracking and observation.

Support sustainable living with Vivoo

Vivoo keeps environmental issues in mind with its product, so you can feel good about using it regularly. All Vivoo’s products use recycled materials and are eco-friendly.

See our final thoughts on Vivoo

If you want deeper insights into your health coupled with actionable steps, Vivoo is a great product. It’s ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and people who want to improve their habits.

Moreover, the tests are quick and easy to scan, and you can use them anytime, without visiting a medical center. Take some aspects of your health into your own hands with this helpful tool.

Get the Vivoo urine test & app for $40 on the official website. What health gadgets do you own and love? Tell us about them in the comments!