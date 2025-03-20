I put the EMEET Piko webcam’s AI autofocus to the test – here’s what happened

By Madhurima Nag on Mar 20, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT under Hands on Review,

I tested the EMEET Piko, a dual-camera 4K webcam with AI-assisted autofocus, and was genuinely impressed by its crisp image quality, smart lighting adjustments, and noise-canceling microphones. Whether for streaming, video calls, or content creation, it delivers pro-level performance in a compact, stylish package.

I put the EMEET Piko webcam’s AI autofocus to the test – here’s what happened
EMEET Piko webcam front view / Hands-on review

I’ll admit it—I’ve tested my fair share of webcams, and most of them blend into the same forgettable category of “just good enough.” But when I got my hands on the EMEET Piko, I knew right away this wasn’t your average plug-and-play camera. With its dual-camera setup, AI-powered enhancements, and a panda-like design that adds a bit of personality to my desk, I was intrigued. So, I put it to the test in real-world scenarios—work calls, streaming, and even some casual video chats. Here’s how it went.

Design & Build: Cute but Capable

The first thing that caught my eye? That playful, almost cartoonish design. It’s compact, lightweight, and doesn’t take up much space, but don’t let its cuteness fool you—this thing is packing some serious tech. I tested the Piko+ model, which has a premium finish and a slightly larger Sony sensor, promising better low-light performance. Setting it up was a breeze; true to its “plug and play” claim, I had it working within seconds on both Windows and macOS.

EMEET Piko webcam
EMEET Piko webcam in arranged setup

Video Quality: 4K That Actually Delivers

Now, let’s talk visuals. Many webcams claim to be 4K, but they struggle with lighting, exposure, and detail. The EMEET Piko, however, actually delivers. The main camera captures crisp Ultra HD footage, while the secondary AI-assisted camera handles autofocus and exposure adjustments in real time. No more grainy images or weird overexposed backgrounds—whether I was sitting in front of a bright window or on a dimly lit evening call, I looked sharp and well-lit without any manual tweaks.

EMEET Piko Series webcam review

The AI autofocus is particularly impressive. I moved around, leaned in, and gestured like I was presenting in a boardroom, and the focus followed me flawlessly. No more awkward blur-outs mid-sentence!

Audio: Surprisingly Good for a Webcam

Here’s where I was most skeptical—built-in microphones usually range from “acceptable” to “painful.” But the Piko surprised me. With its three noise-canceling microphones and AI-powered audio modes, my voice came through crisp and clear, even with background noise.

The three sound modes—Live Streaming, Original, and Noise Reduction—are genuinely useful. I switched to Noise Reduction mode while working from a coffee shop, and it cut out the chatter around me without making my voice sound robotic. Live Streaming mode, on the other hand, gave my voice a richer, more natural tone when recording content. No need for an external mic in most cases!

EMEET Piko webcam
EMEET Piko webcam before setup

Features That Stand Out

  • Portrait Mode: Switching between landscape and portrait mode was seamless, perfect for vertical video content (hello, TikTok and Instagram Live!).
  • EMEETStudio Software: The free software unlocks multi-camera switching, custom hotkeys, and audio mixing, making this webcam feel more like a mini production studio.
  • Privacy with Personality: The “panda” design isn’t just for show—when the camera is off, the lenses blend into the design, adding a bit of built-in privacy.

The Verdict: Worth It?

Absolutely. For $69.99 (and often with discounts), the EMEET Piko punches way above its weight. Whether you’re a content creator, remote worker, or just someone who wants to look good on video calls without extra fuss, this webcam is a solid choice. The dual-camera system, AI-powered enhancements, and high-quality audio make it a standout in a market filled with overpriced, underwhelming options.

EMEET Piko webcam
EMEET Piko webcam under test

If you’re tired of looking like a pixelated mess on Zoom calls or want a webcam that does more than just “get the job done,” the Piko is a no-brainer. Plus, it’s probably the only webcam that makes me smile every time I look at it. 😄

Hands on ReviewProduct Reviews

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Hidden tech gems: the best new & upcoming AI gadgets from emerging brands
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Hidden tech gems: the best new & upcoming AI gadgets from emerging brands
 AI is everywhere, whether we like or not. It’s in our phones, our TVs, and even the emails we draft. But what really grabs my attention isn’t just AI-powered conveniences—it’s the wave of fresh, innovative gadgets from up-and-coming brands. They’re..
The future of video conferencing: What Google and HP’s plans mean for you
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The future of video conferencing: What Google and HP’s plans mean for you
Businesses use video conferencing as part of their daily operations for remote work and global collaboration. This is because more businesses are changing towards a digital workplace and using hybrid communication models. Moreover, the global video conferencing market is growing..
CamScanner pioneers data security in the digital era
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
CamScanner pioneers data security in the digital era
CamScanner, a global leader in document scanning application with over 300 million users, has established itself as a trusted name in the digital document management space. In an age where data privacy is a growing concern for individuals and organizations..
Xbox handheld from Microsoft isn’t happening soon—ASUS to the rescue?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Xbox handheld from Microsoft isn’t happening soon—ASUS to the rescue?
So, Xbox might be jumping into the handheld scene! But hold up—why now? Japan’s the home of major gaming companies and still leads in cool hybrid systems. Sony and Nintendo often tailor their handhelds for Japan first, then tweak them..
Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2: Which Apple earbuds offer better value in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro 2: Which Apple earbuds offer better value in 2025?
I’ve always admired folks who hunt for the perfect gear. Not rebels, just smart shoppers. They skip the hype and focus on what fits their vibe. Sure, grabbing Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2, feels tempting. Everyone’s got..

Popular Blog Posts

9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
9 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Wearable Tech
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..

You Might Also Like

Fitbit Inspire 3 review: here’s what I loved (and what I didn’t)
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Fitbit Inspire 3 review: here’s what I loved (and what I didn’t)
With prices climbing, I know I’m not the only one hunting for cheap tech this year. And when it comes to fitness trackers—which are nice to have but not exactly essential—I want solid features at an even better price. No..
Tokenized gadgets: The impact of blockchain and crypto on tech ownership
Smart Living
By Madhurima Nag
Tokenized gadgets: The impact of blockchain and crypto on tech ownership
The digital age has ushered in rapid technological advancements, fundamentally transforming how we interact with gadgets. From smart home devices to wearables, tech products have become more sophisticated and interconnected. However, a significant shift is now unfolding: tokenized gadgets, powered..
The silent drain of unwanted digital noise (and how to avoid it)
Productivity Tips
By Madhurima Nag
The silent drain of unwanted digital noise (and how to avoid it)
We are bombarded daily by endless pings, alerts, and messages. This overwhelming stream of notifications, emails, and other online distractions is called ‘digital noise.’ It sneaks into our lives, takes our focus, tires us down, and makes it more difficult..
Samsung Galaxy S25 accessories you need: 10 must-have add-ons for your new phone
Buyer's Guide
By Lauren Wadowsky
Samsung Galaxy S25 accessories you need: 10 must-have add-ons for your new phone
The Galaxy S25 series is now on sale, and I’m so here for it! As a longtime Samsung user, I’m excited about the slimmer design and impressive AI updates. Yes, I need AI agents in my life—to cross-check my schedule..
Playstation Portal review: A few flaws, but no deal-breakers
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Playstation Portal review: A few flaws, but no deal-breakers
Do you often fight for TV time with the family? Sony’s PlayStation Portal could be your hero—if your Wi-Fi’s rock solid. Mine works flawlessly, though others haven’t been as lucky. In this PlayStation Portal review, I’ll break down the pros,..
The best open ear headphones of 2025—why these are worth your money
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
The best open ear headphones of 2025—why these are worth your money
I live in a city, so the best open ear headphones make perfect sense to me. Because getting clipped by a motorcycle is definitely not on my 2025 to-do list. With a good pair of open ear earbuds, I can..