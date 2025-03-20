I put the EMEET Piko webcam’s AI autofocus to the test – here’s what happened

I tested the EMEET Piko, a dual-camera 4K webcam with AI-assisted autofocus, and was genuinely impressed by its crisp image quality, smart lighting adjustments, and noise-canceling microphones. Whether for streaming, video calls, or content creation, it delivers pro-level performance in a compact, stylish package.

EMEET Piko webcam front view / Hands-on review

I’ll admit it—I’ve tested my fair share of webcams, and most of them blend into the same forgettable category of “just good enough.” But when I got my hands on the EMEET Piko, I knew right away this wasn’t your average plug-and-play camera. With its dual-camera setup, AI-powered enhancements, and a panda-like design that adds a bit of personality to my desk, I was intrigued. So, I put it to the test in real-world scenarios—work calls, streaming, and even some casual video chats. Here’s how it went.

Design & Build: Cute but Capable

The first thing that caught my eye? That playful, almost cartoonish design. It’s compact, lightweight, and doesn’t take up much space, but don’t let its cuteness fool you—this thing is packing some serious tech. I tested the Piko+ model, which has a premium finish and a slightly larger Sony sensor, promising better low-light performance. Setting it up was a breeze; true to its “plug and play” claim, I had it working within seconds on both Windows and macOS.

EMEET Piko webcam in arranged setup

Video Quality: 4K That Actually Delivers

Now, let’s talk visuals. Many webcams claim to be 4K, but they struggle with lighting, exposure, and detail. The EMEET Piko, however, actually delivers. The main camera captures crisp Ultra HD footage, while the secondary AI-assisted camera handles autofocus and exposure adjustments in real time. No more grainy images or weird overexposed backgrounds—whether I was sitting in front of a bright window or on a dimly lit evening call, I looked sharp and well-lit without any manual tweaks.

EMEET Piko Series webcam review

The AI autofocus is particularly impressive. I moved around, leaned in, and gestured like I was presenting in a boardroom, and the focus followed me flawlessly. No more awkward blur-outs mid-sentence!

Audio: Surprisingly Good for a Webcam

Here’s where I was most skeptical—built-in microphones usually range from “acceptable” to “painful.” But the Piko surprised me. With its three noise-canceling microphones and AI-powered audio modes, my voice came through crisp and clear, even with background noise.

The three sound modes—Live Streaming, Original, and Noise Reduction—are genuinely useful. I switched to Noise Reduction mode while working from a coffee shop, and it cut out the chatter around me without making my voice sound robotic. Live Streaming mode, on the other hand, gave my voice a richer, more natural tone when recording content. No need for an external mic in most cases!

EMEET Piko webcam before setup

Features That Stand Out

Portrait Mode: Switching between landscape and portrait mode was seamless, perfect for vertical video content (hello, TikTok and Instagram Live!).

EMEETStudio Software: The free software unlocks multi-camera switching, custom hotkeys, and audio mixing, making this webcam feel more like a mini production studio.

Privacy with Personality: The "panda" design isn't just for show—when the camera is off, the lenses blend into the design, adding a bit of built-in privacy.

The Verdict: Worth It?

Absolutely. For $69.99 (and often with discounts), the EMEET Piko punches way above its weight. Whether you’re a content creator, remote worker, or just someone who wants to look good on video calls without extra fuss, this webcam is a solid choice. The dual-camera system, AI-powered enhancements, and high-quality audio make it a standout in a market filled with overpriced, underwhelming options.

EMEET Piko webcam under test

If you’re tired of looking like a pixelated mess on Zoom calls or want a webcam that does more than just “get the job done,” the Piko is a no-brainer. Plus, it’s probably the only webcam that makes me smile every time I look at it. 😄