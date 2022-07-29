These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 29, 2022

Looking for a luxury smartwatch to replace your mechanical timepiece? Check out the beautiful, feature-packed smartwatches below. You'll never go traditional again.

These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch
Polar Vantage M2 multisport GPS watch in use

Love your luxury mechanical watch but wish it had some tech-forward features? Maybe you’d like quick access to boarding passes and navigation features for your yacht or plane. Well, the luxury smartwatches below are pretty fancy, merging design and cutting-edge tech. They’re so cool that you won’t even miss your traditional timepiece.

Get high-end design and helpful smart features with the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up watch. It has a classic Louis Vuitton look along with fitness tracking and organizational features.

Show off your NFT with the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch. Its display connects to your digital art and tracks your workouts.

Add extravagance and smarts to your wrist with these luxury smartwatches.

1. The Garmin D2 Mach 1 aviator smartwatch gives you advanced flying tools like weather alerts, map navigation, and preflight features.

Garmin D2 Mach 1 aviator smartwatch in use

Can your luxury mechanical watch help you navigate the skies? The Garmin D2 Mach 1 aviator smartwatch can. It even has spotlight, preflight, and in-flight features, giving you better situational awareness.

Get it for $1,199.99 on the official website.

2. The Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up watch has a beautifully curved glass case and gives you quick access to travel plans.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up watch in use

If you want that designer touch, consider the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up watch. It boasts the familiar silhouette of the classic Tambour watch but connects to your boarding pass, daily agenda, and has a heart rate monitor.

Get it for $3,405 on the official website.

3. The Suunto 9 Baro endurance GPS watch has a sleek look but is built to withstand your adventures with up to 7 days of GPS tracking.

Suunto 9 Baro endurance GPS watch product design

Enjoy up to 170 hours of GPS recording time with the Suunto 9 Baro endurance GPS watch. It also stands up to extreme temperatures, humidity, and freezing rain. So whether you’re hiking in the cold or running in the rain, this high-tech watch can keep up with you.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

4. The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch has a luxuriously thin design and gives you smart health and fitness tracking features.

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch demo video

Keep your style smart yet classy with the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch. Combining the look of a mechanical watch with next-level fitness tracking, guided workouts, and NFT display, it’s a watch that’s as unique as you.

Get it for $1,800 on the official website.

5. The Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches run longer thanks to their solar charging. They also offer a full range of health and sports modes.

Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches with a built-in LED flashlight

Luxury watches are beautiful, but they can’t track your sleep, health, or location like the Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches. What’s more, its built-in LED flashlight guides you in the dark.

Get one starting at $699.99 on the official website.

6. The Montblanc Summit Lite smartwatch features a timeless aesthetic and cutting-edge technology for those committed to a healthier lifestyle.

Montblanc Summit Lite smartwatch in use

Support your health and wellness journey with the Montblanc Summit Lite smartwatch. Its exclusive apps include Cardio Coach, Body Energy, Sleep Tracking, and more. It operates on Wear OS by Google.

Get it for $725 on the official website.

7. The Polar Vantage M2 multisport GPS watch looks fancy but keeps up with your sporty lifestyle thanks to its smart training features.

Polar Vantage M2 multisport GPS watch in use

Stay motivated and look great with the Polar Vantage M2 multisport GPS watch. Its streamlined interface is sleek. The FitSpartk feature creates personalized workouts with the trackers monitoring your sleep and recovery. It does so much more than a mechanical watch.

Get it for $299.95 on the official website.

8. The Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black GPS watch has a design award from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design.

Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black tough GPS watch on the wrist

Looking for smart luxury? The Suunto 9 Peak Full Titanium Black GPS watch offers it with a design that’s elegant yet tough. Stay active with its 80+ sports modes, or map out your route with the Suunto app.

Get it for $1,099 on the official website.

9. The Breitling Exospace B55 smartwatch is the brand’s first connected smartwatch. It has features for yachtmen and pilots.

Breitling Exospace B55 smartwatch on a wrist

Navigate your yacht or plane easily when you have the Breitling Exospace B55 smartwatch. It comes with an electronic tachymeter, a chrono flight and chrono regatta device, and 2 ultra-precise LCD screens.

Get it for $7,900 on the official website.

10. The Apple Watch Hermès luxury smartwatches merge high fashion with all the smarts and features of the popular Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple Watch Hermès in red

Make your Apple ecosystem more luxurious with the Apple Watch Series 7 Hermes luxury smartwatches. The series combines the Apple Watch Series 7 smart and fitness tracking features with highly styled cases and bands designed by Hermès.

Get one starting at $1,229 on the official website.

You won’t miss your luxury mechanical watch when you have any of these feature-packed, beautifully designed smartwatches on your wrist. Which one would you love to own? Let us know!

