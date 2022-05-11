The best NFT frames that display your collections in style

Looking for a stylish NFT frame? From frame-inspired smart TVs to museum-sized matte displays, today's list has NFT frames that will enhance any space.

Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display in use

So, you’ve purchased a few NFTs, and now you want to display them. But casting to just any digital frame won’t do. No, your digital treasures should captivate, just like gallery art. Luckily, the best NFT frames for style below have high-tech screens, helping them blend seamlessly into your space.

Enjoy realistic images from the Netgear Meural Canvas II. Its ambient light sensor adjusts your art depending on the room’s lighting. Plus, the Alexa compatibility is too cool.

Then, for NFT displays that double as smart TVs, check out the Samsung The Frame 2021 and 2022 TVs. Both transition to art modes when you’re not watching TV.

Show off your digital art investments with these stylish NFT frames.

1. The Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame makes your digital art look lifelike and even lets you curate by season, mood, and more.

Netgear Meural Canvas II displaying a Vermeer

Add a museum-quality look to your NFTs with the Netgear Meural Canvas II digital frame. Its ambient light sensor and antiglare matte display make your digital art lifelike which is why it made our list of the best NFT frames for style. Meanwhile, you can show off your treasures based on the time of day or year. Alexa helps you discover new work with your voice.

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

2. The Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display connects to blockchain, making it easy to access your wallet and cast your NFT right to the frame.

Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display in a living area

Displaying your digital artwork has never been easier or more stylish with the Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display. It connects to your wallet in a snap and offers a plethora of customizations. There’re even integrated stereo speakers and headphone jacks.

Preorder it for $777 on the official website.

3. The Samsung The Frame TV 2022 boasts an anti-reflection matte display, ensuring your NFT looks amazing at any time of day.

Samsung The Frame Smart TV 2022 in use

Like its predecessor, the Samsung The Frame Smart TV 2022 transitions to digital art when you’re not watching TV. Offering a billion shades of color at 100% color volume, it makes even bright scenes appear natural. Then, with nearly zero reflection, you get more screen visibility.

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

4. The Meural WiFi Photo Frame digital picture display shows digital photos, art, and NFTs in an HD anti-glare format.

Meural WiFi Photo Frame on furniture

Choose the Meural WiFi Photo Frame digital picture display for its stylish gray frame and gorgeous HD anti-glare screen. It allows you to upload your NFTs, pieces from the Meural art collection, and photo albums on your smartphone.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

5. The ExhibitNft Acrylic Digital Display Series shows off your NFTs, photos, and treasured video memories in an attractive design.

ExhibitNft Acrylic Digital Display Series in a video

For an NFT frame with more versatility, there’s the ExhibitNft Acrylic Digital Display Series. Not just for NFT artwork, it also showcases videos and still photos. What’s more, it exhibits your artwork beautifully even in dark conditions, thanks to its up to 350 lumens of brightness.

Get it for $114.99 on the official website.

6. The Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV

Samsung The Frame 2021 with a family

When in Art Mode, you’d never guess the Samsung The Frame 2021 lifestyle TV is a TV. But its QLED technology and 4K clarity heighten your art and photos. In fact, built-in sensors automatically optimize your art depending on the ambient lighting. Moreover, the minimalist profile is slim, while the monochromatic back evokes framed art.

Get it for $499.99 on the official website.

7. The FRAMED Mono X7 Series digital canvases come in an impressive 17.3-inch size and feature a stunning 180-degree viewing angle.

FRAMED Mono X7 Series with a floral arrangement

Enjoy your NFT throughout the room with the FRAMED Mono X7 Series digital canvases. Its 180-degree viewing angle ensures the ideal experience for your art. Meanwhile, the custom acrylic prisma frames come in various colors, elevating the display shape. It’s another of the best NFT frames for style.

Preorder them for $699 on the official website.

8. The Canvia Smart Digital Canvas Display and Frame offers incredible realism with sensors that adjust your artwork based on ambient light.

Canvia Smart Digital Canvas Display and Frame with artwork

Ensure your NFTs look fabulous with the Canvia Smart Digital Canvas Display and Frame. Its sensors show you vivid, detailed images as though they were painted on canvas, making it one of the best NFT displays for style. Use the Canvia website or app to integrate your crypto wallet.

Get it for $527 on Amazon.

9. The Blackdove Digital Canvases showcase your NFTs like gallery art with their 500 Nit display. They support all leading NFT platforms.

Blackdove Digital Canvas displaying art

Decorate your home with high-tech art when you go for the Blackdove Digital Canvases. They illuminate your NFTs even in the daylight, thanks to their 500 nit display. Plus, they pair with your NFT wallet for automated NFT import.

Get them for $1,512 on the official website.

10. The BlockFrameNFT GM Series features 3 models. Each offers built-in speakers and BlockFrameNFT app support for management.

BlockFrameNFT GM Series showcasing art

Turn your home into a gallery for digital art with the BlockFrameNFT GM Series. Its 3 models come in 21.5″ and 24″ sizes. Each shows off your NFTs with a display built for digital art, making it one of the best NFT displays for style. Best of all, it lets you view and cast NFTs across different blockchains and wallets.

Get them starting at $545 on the official website.

Give your NFT art the display it deserves with these stylish frames. Which one(s) do you think you’ll go for? Let us know in the comments.

