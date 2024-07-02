PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 review: Switching modes is a breeze with this folio for iPad Pro

Say goodbye to juggling your iPad Pro with makeshift stands and cases! Discover how the PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 brings convenience and style for your everyday iPad use.

It holds your iPad in 4 angles

My iPad Pro is an all-day companion. I use it to shop for groceries, view important documents, or watch a video recipe while I cook. Until recently, I only had a simple protective case for it. Then came the PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2, and it’s made my iPad viewing hugely convenient.

The MagEZ Folio 2 boasts 4 viewing angles thanks to a built-in stand that folds out from the back of the case. The angles let me adjust my iPad’s height according to my task.

What’s more, it has a magnetic design and robust protection. Want to see if it’s a great fit for you? Keep reading my review below!

An iPad Pro case with 4 viewing angles

The PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2’s standout feature—and my favorite—is its 4 viewing angles: 57°, 62°, 34° & 53°. Now, instead of balancing my iPad on a stack of books or my water bottle, I select the proper angle from the folding stand on the back of this case. Here’s a breakdown:

1. The 57° angle—Watch videos hands-free

This is an important one for me. As a mom of 2, I can’t hold a device for long, because there’s so much going on. Thankfully, the 57° view allows the MagEZ Folio 2 to fold out into an iPad stand, which lets me watch videos hands-free.

It lets me watch cooking videos while I cook or exercise to fitness videos. It’s also great for showing the kids movies and shows while we’re on the go. Plus, because of the ideal viewing height, I don’t have to worry about anyone getting tech neck.

2. The 62° angle—Browse documents

The 62° angle on this folio for iPad Pro makes viewing documents so convenient. Nearly upright, it’s excellent for keeping at my side while I work. Even better, both landscape and portrait orientations are supported!

3. The 34° angle—Sketch & draw

A simple fold and flip of the case is all it takes to transform this protective folio into a 34°-angle sketch mode. It’s a low angle that keeps the tablet elevated—like an easel—for drawing.

I use the mode for marking up documents and notes; I love the comfortable positioning; I can type and write without straining my wrists or hands.

4. The 53°—Use your tablet as a 2nd screen

The 53° angle adapts my tablet to a height that’s ideal for use as a second screen. The angle is a gentle recline, helping me see the screen in one quick glance.

An ultra-slim, lightweight folio for iPad

Meanwhile, carrying my iPad in the MagEZ folio 2 is a dream. At just 2.3mm thick, the composite fiberglass board protects the tablet yet is barely noticeable, making it super easy to carry in a handbag or laptop bag.

Then, weighing only 240g in the 11″ size, it’s lighter than most iPad cases/stands available. So, if weight is a concern for you, this is worth considering.

The durable design and magnetic build suit daily life

I’m a consumer who cannot buy fragile tech items. My day is just too active and hectic. For this reason, I appreciate accessories that are both convenient and durable—like this tablet folio.

First, there’s the magnetic design. It lets me remove or install the case with just a snap. There’s no struggle, as there is sometimes with rubbery-silicone-based cases.

The double-sided protection is a true game changer. I can count on it to safeguard my device from scuffs, bumps, and scratches on both the back and front.

The Apple Pencil holder is so helpful

Until now, I’ve barely used my Apple Pencil because I keep misplacing it. Thankfully, this PITAKA iPad case/stand has a magnetic strap that keeps the Apple Pencil in place, preventing me from leaving it somewhere.

The holder also folds away to hide the Apple Pencil it and keep the case looking sleek and organized. Either way, this feature reduces the risk of misplacing an Apple Pencil.

Is the PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 worth it?

So, is the PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 worth it? Absolutely! This folio made my iPad Pro much more convenient to use. With its 4 versatile viewing angles, I can easily switch from watching videos or sketching to using it as a second screen. This makes my day-to-day tasks more manageable and enjoyable.

The added bonus of a secure Apple Pencil holder is helpful for anyone who’s always on the go like me. If you’re looking for a stylish, functional, and highly portable iPad Pro & iPad Air accessory, the PITAKA MagEZ Folio 2 is worth considering. It’s a small investment that results in a big experience upgrade!

Want this stylish iPad Pro & iPad Air case/stand for yourself? It costs just $49.99 on the official website.