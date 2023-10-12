PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 review: this iPhone 15 phone case has a designer’s touch

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 12, 2023, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Say goodbye to bulky phone cases and hello to sleek designer protection with the PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15. It combines style, innovation, and eco-friendliness.

PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 review: this iPhone 15 phone case has a designer’s touch
PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 is thin and lightweight

Looking to protect your iPhone 15 with a stylish, innovative case? Then check out the PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4. It’s a collaboration between PITAKA and Jonathan James, a fashion designer who has worked for Dior, Hermès, and other brands. The result is a sleek, incredibly lightweight iPhone 15 phone case.

I don’t know about you, but I find most phone cases to be bulky. Sure, they keep my device safe, but they are so cumbersome that I end up dropping my phone because I can’t get a good grip on it. And that’s what we try to avoid, no?

What I really want is a smartphone cover that’s so slim and lightweight I barely notice it’s there. But it should also be beautiful, protect my phone from drops, and have an eco-friendly element. Am I asking for too much?

The team at PITAKA doesn’t think so. They developed one of the most stylishly slim cases for the iPhone 15 I’ve seen so far. Plus, it was made in collaboration with a fashion designer and uses a cool design technique called fusion weaving.

Want to buy one for yourself? Then, follow me as I review this iPhone 15 case.

PITAKA MagSafe-Compatible iPhone 15 series video

A unique iPhone 15 case

Not all iPhone cases are created by a fashion designer. But the PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 is. The brand invited Jonathan James, an experienced designer in the fashion industry, to design a case that embodied the shining moments in his life.

James draws inspiration from his travels and mountain hikes. Particularly the moments when he looks up at the sky and sees the stars and galaxy beckoning with all their mystery.

So the case comes in two color options: Milky Way Galaxy and Over the Horizon. Over the Horizon features dark blue with aqua specks, creating the look of the horizon in the mountains.

Milky Way Galaxy boasts a refreshing sapphire blue, like the color of the sea on a rainy day or the sky just after the sun has set. There are pixel-like golden specs that represent stars.

It’s a unique design and one you’re not likely to come across often. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind case to protect your iPhone 15, this one is worth it.

PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15
PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 in Over the Horizon

Fusion Weaving adds handmade charm

Meanwhile, this designer iPhone 15 case is part of the limited-edition Weaving+ Moment Series launched by PITAKA in 2023. It was developed during the “Weave the Next” playoff in 2022.

The phone cases in this series weave high-performance materials in an innovative way, enabling them to be more creative and compatible with pixel art.

The fusion weaving technique allows this beautiful iPhone 15 case to replicate scenes of the universe in a minimalist way that’s sleek and elegant.

What’s more, the jacquard weaving style forms textures on the back from 2 layers of interlocking aramid fibers. It adds a handmade look and feel, which is rare for an iPhone case.

PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15
PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 in 2 styles

A slim, lightweight iPhone 15 case

If you’re looking for a thin, barely-there iPhone 15 case, the PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 is a no-brainer. It’s just 0.95 mm thick and weighs a featherlight 19g. It feels like holding a naked iPhone and totally fulfills my concerns about slimness.

This is an iPhone case that’s actually easy to hold and adds hardly any bulk. It doesn’t feel clunky, and it’s less likely that you’ll under- or over-estimate your grip when you reach for it or hold it.

PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15
PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 in a lifestyle image

A recycled aramid fiber camera lip

I love my tech, but I am concerned about the waste it generates. For that reason, one of my favorite features of this iPhone 15 phone case is its camera lip. It actually incorporates leftover aramid fibers into its design, making the PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 eco-friendly.

Moreover, this feature protects the camera lens from scratches and nicks in the event of a drop or fall. A smartphone cover that’s eco-friendly and protective? Sign me up!

PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15
PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 close-up of weaving

Built-in NFC chips and MagSafe compatibility

Moreover, this iPhone 15 phone case is convenient to own. It boasts built-in NFC chips that let you use your NFC-enabled phone to tap and verify the case’s authenticity. You also get access to wallpaper, music, and games from PitaStudio.

Then, using powerful, permanent N52SH magnets, this case helps your iPhone 15 attach securely to wireless chargers like the MagEZ Slider 2 or MagEZ Car Mount Pro.

This way, you never have to worry about whether your wireless charging session actually worked. With a connection this secure, it always will.

Free PITAKA wallpapers

Another nice touch are the free PITAKA wallpapers. It shows this brand takes design seriously, helping users enhance not just the exterior of their phones but also their displays.

The company’s website shows 5 galaxy- and horizon-inspired wallpapers that look textured and vibrant. They’d certainly complement the PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4.

A delightful case for iPhone 15

The PITAKA StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 for the iPhone 15 has truly impressed me in more ways than one. As someone who values a slim and lightweight phone case, I was delighted to find that this accessory not only provides protection but also maintains the sleek profile of my iPhone.

The collaboration with fashion designer Jonathan James results in a unique and visually stunning design inspired by the beauty of the universe. The Milky Way Galaxy and Over the Horizon color options are unlike anything I’ve seen on the market, making your iPhone 15 stand out in a crowd.

The innovative fusion weaving technique used in the case’s design adds a touch of handmade charm, creating a texture that is both elegant and visually appealing. It’s a design approach that sets this case apart from the rest.

In my opinion, this iPhone 15 phone case is a great blend of style, innovation, and functionality. It’s a clear winner for anyone seeking a slim, lightweight, and uniquely designed case.

Want a StarPeak MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15? It costs $69.99 on the official website and is available for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008.
