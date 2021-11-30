Prep your ingredients in record time with this high-tech cutting board

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Tired of dragging out so many gadgets just to cook? Rely on just one, your cutting board, when you have the SousChef 5-in-1.

SousChef 5-in-1 with a cut pomegranate

Make cooking easier with the SousChef 5-in-1 cutting board. This high-tech cutting board features an integrated digital scale, timer, knife sharpener, and a tablet/phone stand.

Love cooking but hate locating the necessary appliances throughout your house? Or, maybe you live in a small apartment, and don’t have room for a ton of kitchen gadgets? In both situations, the SousChef 5-in-1 has you covered.





SousChef 5-in-1 in a kitchen

Choose a Canadian Maple cutting board

Canadian Maple is known for its durability and lovely appearance, so adding a maple cutting board to your kitchen makes sense.

The SousChef 5-in-1 features 100% Canadian Maple edge grain. It’s detachable from its tech components for easier cleaning.

With its natural look, it adds to your kitchen’s decor. And, thanks to its durable nature, it can stand up to high use





SousChef 5-in-1 with ingredients

Check out the integrated scale

Measuring your ingredients by weight ensures exact results. But buying a digital just adds one more appliance to your kitchen drawers. And you like to keep those tidy.

Luckily, the SousChef 5-in-1’s scale is built-in, so you won’t have to spring for that extra appliance or dig it out from the depths of your cupboard.

What’s more, this high-tech cutting board displays three units of measure—ounces, pounds, and grams/millimeters. That way, you can easily prep pretty much any recipe, even international ones.

SousChef 5-in-1 in a video

Keep your tools sharp with the 2-stage knife sharpener

Sharpened knives are crucial to fast, safe meal prep. And when you have the SousChef 5-in-1, you won’t have to buy a separate one.

This high-tech cutting board comes with a built-in, 2-stage knife sharpener. There’s a white fine stone for touch-ups and a pink coarse stone for dull knives.

So these sharpeners both hone and sharpen your knives, keeping them in top condition and ready for your creations.

Get a timer on your cutting board

If your studio apartment doesn’t have a stove with a timer, that’s no problem. The SousChef 5-in-1 has one built in.

It tracks time up to 1 hour and 45 minutes, letting you know exactly how long you’ve been searing that steak or boiling those noodles. You won’t have to worry about underdone food with this cutting board.

Follow recipes on your devices with the tablet/phone holder

Everyone cooks from their phone or tablet. So kitchen gadgets with device holders are a big plus for any home cook. The SousChef 5-in-1 doesn’t disappoint here, either.

It has a slide-out tablet/recipe card stand that props up your devices or even a printed recipe while you chop away. Best of all, the holder stows away inside the tech portion of the cutting board, preventing you from losing it.

Go for a rechargable battery

Tried of products that run on disposable batteries? Luckily, this high-tech cutting board’s battry is rechargeable. So you never have to worry about replacing it.

When it’s out of juice, simply plug it into the included micro USB cable and connect it to your charger of choice.

Save space with this 5-in-1 cutting board

If you live in a studio apartment and don’t have much storage space, you undoubtedly prefer gadgets that serve more than just one purpose.

And with its five integrated products, the SousChef cutting board fits the bill. Since it combines a timer, scale, device holder, knife sharpeners, and a cutting board it’s the ideal space-saving product.

Give this chef’s tool as a gift

Maybe you know someone who loves to cook or has started cooking for the first time? This 5-in-1 cutting board makes a great holiday, birthday, or anytime gift.

In fact, the scale comes in a lovely, two-piece black gift box. It looks impressive upon opening and is easy to wrap. The special cook in your life is going to love it.

Engrave your business’ logo on this versatile cutting board

Looking for a company-wide gift or merch for your business? Engrave your logo on the SousChef 5-in-1. The official website says that it can put you in touch with a distributor to discuss your ideas.

Kitchen gadgets come and go, but the ones that can handle multiple tasks are the ones that stay in your kitchen the longest.

And with its five integrated kitchen appliances, the SousChef 5-in-1 is a great one, helping you cut down on cupboard clutter and save space. Get it for anyone who loves to cook and have a streamlined kitchen.

The SousChef 5-in-1 cutting board costs $185 on its official website. What space-saving cooking gadgets do you own and love? Tell us about them in the comments.