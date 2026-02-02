Ring Verify and the age of AI video manipulation: What you need to know

Image Credit: Ring

Forged documents have existed for thousands of years, and manipulated photographs for more than a century. What feels new is the speed and scale at which AI-generated videos spread online. Over the past few years, social media has filled with convincing clips that imitate CCTV and home security footage, often attracting millions of views. The danger lies in how believable these videos have become.

An AI-generated clip of your own home could appear flawless, leaving no obvious clues that it’s fake and no easy way to challenge its authenticity. Amazon’s Ring wants to address this AI-era problem—through Ring Verify, a tool designed to confirm that Ring videos haven’t been altered. Today, seeing no longer guarantees believing, so I guess proving authenticity might become just as important as recording the footage itself.

How it works

Ring says the Ring Verify feature helps you determine if security footage has been altered in any way. The system doesn’t just catch AI-assisted manipulation—it can also flag basic edits, like trimming a few seconds, cropping, or adjusting the brightness.

There’s nothing to set up. Ring Verify comes automatically with every video downloaded from December 2025 onward. Whether you’re receiving footage from a neighbor, reviewing a clip for a claim, or checking that a shared video is genuine, you can now confirm it’s authentic Ring footage that hasn’t been tampered with.

Want to check if a video someone shared with you is authentic? Here’s how:

Get instant results—you’ll see right away if it’s verified Ring footage Go to Ring Verify Submit the video link—it stays in your browser and never gets sent anywhere

Limitations and gaps

Smart home users have long expected Ring to introduce a way to attach metadata to videos, confirming their authenticity. Ring Verify delivers on that promise—but it comes with some limitations. Content verification doesn’t work for videos recorded with end-to-end encryption. While encryption keeps content hidden from servers, it also prevents servers from processing the data.

Videos that haven’t been altered will receive a “verified” label, while any footage changed in any way after download will be marked as “not verified.”

Before you go

For me, Ring Verify feels like a step in the right direction. With AI fakes so convincing, checking if a video is genuine is more important than ever. At the same time, I know Ring Verify isn’t perfect; end-to-end encrypted videos can’t be verified, so some gaps remain. Still, having a way to check authenticity makes viewers feel a bit more confident about the footage they see.

