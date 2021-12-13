This foldable baby carrier is comfortable for both you and your little one

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 13, 2021

Most baby carriers are difficult to travel with. But this one folds down to the size of a makeup pouch, giving you an extra hand anywhere.

HIPSTER Air hip seat

Keep your baby carrier with you all the time when it’s the HIPSTER Air compact inflatable baby carrier. This foldable baby carrier breaks down to the size of a makeup pouch and inflates to a full-sized carrier. Even better, it supports your little one’s weight without straining your back.

Baby carriers sure are useful. Every parent loves holding their little one while having their hands free to do other things. But carriers do have some flaws. Namely, they can be bulky and have dangling straps, making folding and packing them next to impossible.

For that reason, you might not have a baby carrier with you when you need it most; when you’re outside the home and need an extra hand. But HIPSTER Air changes all that with its foldable, inflatable design. Let’s take a closer look at this parenting gadget.

HIPSTER Air hip seat and carrier

The HIPSTER Air inflates with a built-in hand pump

While there are inflatable baby carriers on the market, most require users to blow them up with their mouths which is time consuming and unhygienic, especially when multiple caregivers are involved.

On the other hand, this foldable baby carrier comes with an integrated hand pump that works in seconds, inflating it to full size. And since no one needs to touch the carrier to their mouth, the entire process stays healthy.

What’s more, the carrier’s hip seat inflates to a firmness you can adjust depending on your and your baby’s preferences. Even better, you don’t have to remove the carrier, seat, or baby to add air, making it a pretty practical baby gadget.

HIPSTER Air in use

This compact baby carrier deflates quickly

When you’re heading home from morning errands, you don’t want to wait for a carrier to deflate—you’ve got lunch and naptime to keep on schedule.

Luckily, this foldable baby carrier also deflates in seconds, thanks to its innovative release valve. It also boasts a protective cover and a push release system that prevents leaks.

HIPSTER Air in integrated bag

This inflatable carrier folds down to makeup-bag size

As we mentioned above, most baby carriers are so large that they’re difficult to pack into a diaper bag. And even if you do manage to make yours fit, there’s no space for, well, diapers. So you end up not packing a carrier at all or keeping it in your car where it isn’t exactly handy.

The HIPSTER Air, however, folds down to the size of a makeup pouch, a shape that fits in pretty much any kind of bag, backpack, or purse for a hands-free carry solution whenever you need it

Simply deflate the hip seat and fold the rest of the carrier into the integrated storage pocket. Yes, you won’t even have to keep track of a storage bag since this foldable carrier has one built-in.

HIPSTER Air in the back-carry position

This ergonomic baby carrier uses sustainable materials

What’s more, this foldable baby carrier is made using 100% recycled plastic fabric. According to the company, the material is durable enough to support your baby yet soft against their skin.

Overall, each carrier removes 28 plastic bottles from landfills and oceans, so it’s an eco-friendly gadget you can feel good about.

A carrier that supports your baby’s development

Your baby’s safety is always the priority when you’re considering a carrier. And the HIPSTER Air doesn’t disappoint here, either. MiaMily says that its carriers are approved as hip-healthy by the International Hip Dysplasia Institute.

Moreover, the hip seat’s unique design keeps your little one’s hips in the optimal ‘M’ position and allows the baby to face forward with their legs supported.

Use 3 carrying positions as your baby grows

Front-facing carry might be cozy for the first few months, but not so much at eight months when your little one is more curious about his environment. Don’t worry; this foldable baby carrier adapts to all of baby’s stages thanks to its three carrying positions.

The Facing In position is appropriate for babies four months old and up. You can also use this position from birth with the optional infant insert. Meanwhile, the Forward Facing carrier position is great for babies six months and older, and the Back Carry position is ideal for babies eight months old and up.

This travel-friendly baby carrier keeps both of you comfortable

While you want to ensure your baby’s comfort and health, you also need to keep yours in mind. And for that reason, the HIPSTER Air has a high waist belt to support the lumbar area as well as an adjustable back clip.

These features let you get a fit that’s healthy and comfortable for both of you, allowing you to say goodbye to back soreness and pinched nerves.

A baby gadget that’s great for airport travel

Traveling with a baby is stressful, especially when you add a stroller, diaper bag, and your carry-on items to the mix. But with this foldable baby carrier, you’ll always be able to hold your baby in the airport while keeping your hands free since it fits in any bag and is easy to set up.

Leaving home with a baby one isn’t easy, but the HIPSTER Air is one less item you’ll have to worry about. Because it fits in your diaper bag, you’ll always have it on hand. Plus, the inflatable hip seat and the carrying positions ensure your baby’s development stays on track. Add it to your parenting arsenal for help that’s always right there.

Preorder the HIPSTER Air compact inflatable baby carrier for $119 on Kickstarter. What are some of your favorite parenting gadgets? Let us know about them in the comments.

