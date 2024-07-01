Useful housewarming gifts: 9 smart home security products

Searching for practical housewarming gifts? To assist you in finding the perfect present for this significant milestone, I've curated a list of 9 home security products.

Smart home security gadgets make great housewarming gifts!

When considering a housewarming gift for someone who has just purchased a new home, it’s helpful to think about what they might need to settle in comfortably. Safety is paramount—have they equipped their new space with essentials like a reliable doorbell camera? Smart home security products can ensure their peace of mind in their new surroundings.

By choosing a thoughtful and practical present, you help new homeowners transition smoothly into their new chapter, showing your happiness and excitement for their fresh start. To help you come up with an ideal gift for this important milestone in their lives, I’ve compiled 9 security gadgets for home.

You could opt for a gift that lets them upgrade their home monitoring, maybe a camera with clear visuals and reliable security features. Or, you could choose something more personal, like a gadget that helps them care for their family while on the go. Curious to learn more? Check out some of my top picks below.

High-security door locks

Keyed locks have been used for centuries—but they come with the risk of lost keys or falling into the wrong hands. With mechanical locks, it’s also difficult to identify intruders who break into houses. That’s why many people now prefer smart door locks to improve the security of their homes and workplaces.

As people seek convenience and control, companies develop various smart security systems, including biometric technologies. If you’re after speed and simplicity, fingerprint readers (biometric security systems) are unmatched. In addition, because fingerprints are unique and remain consistent for a lifetime, these scanners offer secure and reliable usage. Read on to learn how the Aqara Smart Lock U100 incorporates fingerprint recognition to elevate security.

1. Aqara Smart Lock U100

Aqara Smart Lock U100 front view

One fingerprint door-locking system that offers versatility and seamless integration is Aqara’s Smart Lock U100.

An Apple HomeKit door lock, the U100 allows you to securely control it using Siri or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. Plus, you get multiple ways to unlock your door: fingerprint, voice command, touchscreen keypad, phone, or traditional keys.

Installation is straightforward, and the design is sleek. While it doesn’t come with Wi-Fi built-in, I recommend getting an Aqara Hub M3 for seamless connectivity between smart home devices. Some other smart locks may cost less, but they don’t have a fingerprint scanner.

Do you love the look of your current lock but want to benefit from smart features? Today, most smart locks either replace the deadbolt (like the U100 does) or work as an adapter for it. Therefore, below I’ll present a smart deadbolt that you can embed inside your door.

2. Level Bolt Connect

Level Bolt Connect on a front door

If you don’t want your neighbors to know you have bought a smart lock, the Level Bolt Connect is a great option. It has no messy wires and fits easily into your door, allowing you to keep your current lock.

With remote locking and unlocking capabilities, you can effortlessly manage your door from a distance using the HomeKit Hub. The lock communicates with the hub via Bluetooth, which limits its range. To overcome this, Level Connect (a Wi-Fi bridge) ensures continuous connectivity without compromising battery life, unlike some Wi-Fi locks.

Key fob door entry system for home

Are you looking for a safe, contactless way to manage home access? Key fobs let you unlock devices without needing a physical key. Using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), they ensure that only authorized people with RFID tags or cards can access the building. This improves home security by adding a layer of complexity. Overall, key fobs provide ease of use and peace of mind, offering a comprehensive solution to home security needs.

One key fob that helps avoid the hassle of a traditional door lock and key is the Arlo Security Tag. Let’s explore how it will simplify your home entry.

3. Arlo Security Tag

Arlo Security Tag in use

An NFC key fob, Arlo Security Tag frees you from the need to open the company’s app each time to disarm the security system. All you need to do is hold your Arlo Security Tag against the new doorbell, and voila, the smart home security products are deactivated.

If you already have an Arlo Home Security System, for just $19.99 you can wave goodbye to using your phone or remembering codes.

Home security camera systems

Modern smart homes have cameras with facial recognition technology. This setup helps differentiate between authorized individuals and intruders, sending alerts when necessary. Despite these advancements, today, standard cameras struggle with low-light conditions. At night, thermal infrared cameras only produce grayscale images and can’t recognize what they capture. That’s why criminals often exploit low-light conditions, making nighttime crucial for home security.

Fortunately, full-color night vision security cameras provide true color images and videos even in dim lighting, unlike black-and-white cameras. This makes it easy to identify details like faces. Keep reading to discover how the Reolink Argus 4 Pro uses night vision technology to enhance security in home and business environments.

4. Reolink Argus 4 Pro

Reolink Argus 4 Pro on an exterior wall

Home security cameras may be common, but 4K options are still hard to find. The Reolink Argus 4 Pro changes that with advanced storage features and dual lenses for an ultra-wide field of view. Featuring ColorX, Reolink’s color night vision technology, the Argus 4 Pro delivers sharp and colorful visuals at night.

Additionally, with the inclusion of a solar panel, the battery life—often a weak point for cameras—ceases to be a concern. Plus, the Argus 4 Pro stands out among smart home security products as the best home security camera without a subscription. You won’t be charged for features such as smart motion detection and detailed notifications. Take advantage of a MicroSD card for storing data locally without any cost.

The Reolink Argus 4 Pro might come with a higher price tag, but it’s a worthwhile investment.

5. Ring Pan Tilt Indoor Cam

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam in a video

Moving on to indoor cameras, let’s examine the Ring Pan Tilt Indoor Cam. As the name suggests, it adjusts viewing perspective horizontally and vertically, offering flexible monitoring within your environment.

The wired camera comes with a USB-C power cable, unlike the micro-USB used in the Indoor Cam, which is a nice upgrade. It also retains features like 1080p HD video quality, color night vision, and a manual privacy cover that disables the camera and microphone.

While it could benefit from innovations like a motorized cover for remote opening and closing, the Ring Pan Tilt Indoor Cam effectively covers all angles within a room.

Smart alarms and sensors

Do you seek real-time monitoring to stay updated on who is inside your home and their specific location within each room? A smart security alarm system can help you detect and prevent emergencies. It ensures safety through early alerts and timely responses to minimize risks and losses.

Next up, we’ll dive into a smart alarm that you can install all by yourself for a proactive home security solution.

6. Gamgee

Gamgee Wi-Fi home alarm in white

AI in security systems alerts homeowners to potential threats, enabling more accurate and effective incident management compared to traditional systems. Gamgee’s AI algorithm takes this further by learning and adapting to differentiate between family members, guests, and intruders. And there’s more to it.

Did you know that, unlike cameras that might grant authorities access to recordings without a warrant, the Gamgee Wi-Fi home alarm prioritizes your privacy? It stores data locally on your mesh router, complying with GDPR and CCPA regulations. With no cloud storage, you maintain full control over your data.

The project is currently in the development phase, so feel free to learn more about it.

Meanwhile, do you want to benefit from an immediate and precise response time? There’s an offer for you.

7. Aqara Presence Sensor FP2

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 and packaging

Unlike motion sensor smart home security products, which might not register movement if you’re sitting still, a presence sensor uses mmWave technology to pick up even tiny actions, like your breathing. This means it will continue sensing motion as long as there is activity.

If you have an elderly person at home, you can mount the FP2 on the ceiling and enable the Falling Detection Mode. This feature will alert you through the app if someone falls.

My friend has noticed significant improvements in his Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 over time. Initially, there were issues with false detections, but after a few weeks, it has become quick, reliable, and performs exactly as expected. He mainly uses the FP2 during nighttime bathroom visits, where it reliably turns on the lights most of the time. Occasionally, it surprises him by activating the lights when he’s still in bed. Initially, these errors were more frequent, possibly due to the AI learning feature adjusting over time. Despite these occasional quirks, the sensor remains a convenient addition to his home, providing reliable functionality for his nightly needs.

Smart doorbells

Traditional doorbells often require physical contact to alert residents, which can pose security concerns. A contactless doorbell system addresses these, improving safety and convenience for both residents and visitors. A smart doorbell camera lets you see who is at your door, even when you’re at work.

When selecting a smart doorbell camera, you should take into account several factors:

Motion Detection Range: Many video doorbells detect motion up to 25 feet away, though clarity may diminish beyond 15 feet.

Power Supply: Wired doorbells require less maintenance compared to battery-operated models, which need periodic recharging every few weeks or months.

Customized Alerts: While all cameras react to motion, some can differentiate between people, pets, vehicles passing by, and package deliveries.

Let’s take a close look at a couple of top-rated doorbell cameras that offer seamless integration with smart home systems.

8. ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera

ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera on a doorframe

Aside from being the first doorbell camera that can stream a live view to your thermostat, the ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera delivers a comprehensive package of advanced security features.

It excels in essential aspects: providing high-definition video, a wide field of view (175° vertical), rapid alerts for people and packages, and motion detection powered by radar technology. It integrates seamlessly with Apple Home and Amazon Alexa.

The ecobee doorbell is suitable for HomeKit enthusiasts who want everything to work together smoothly within a single smart home ecosystem. The company also makes motion detectors and smart thermostats, among a variety of ecobee home automation products.

9. Ring Battery Doorbell Pro

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro in a video

At $229.99, the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro emerges as a top-of-the-line choice in home security devices for doors, and there’s good reason.

The device offers several advanced features, including Bird’s Eye View and 3D motion detection technologies, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s easy to set up, and you get clear 1536p video coverage of your doorstep.

Concerning Ring doorbell battery life, my tests show that recharging is necessary every 2 weeks with the “regular” motion setting. Plus, the “periodically” option can extend the time between charges.

Safeguard their new space with security gadgets for home gifts

When choosing a housewarming gift, I typically avoid selecting products that may not align with the recipient’s taste or style. I also steer clear of decorative items since personal preferences in decor can vary widely.

Throughout our overview of the best smart home security products, hopefully, you found a few items that deliver the practical solutions you’re looking for. Whether it’s the reliable monitoring of full-color night vision cameras or the responsive alerts of smart alarms and sensors, each gadget contributes to creating a safer and smarter home environment.

Consider these innovative solutions to warmly welcome your loved ones into their new space. Still looking for the ideal fit? Visit Gadget Flow’s Home Security catalog to discover what best suits your requirements.