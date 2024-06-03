Smart TVs—what’s new and coming next?

Looking to buy a new TV in 2024? Learn which smart TV technology is best for you—and the TVs that include it—in the blog below!

These are the latest smart TVs

By 2026, over 1.1 billion homes worldwide will have smart TVs, making up 51% of all households. It’s no news that instant access to streaming services and gaming attracts the masses.

However, each smart TV can offer a vastly different experience depending on your unique preferences. While one TV might excel at streaming your favorite series, there might be better choices for high-intensity gaming. Plus, the smart TV sector is more competitive than ever, with major brands developing cutting-edge products to attract your attention.

So keep reading to discover the features and technologies that drive the market of smart TVs.

Types of Smart TVs

Buying a new TV can be confusing if you don’t know what to look for. You’ll encounter marketing terms that look similar but suggest unique strengths and considerations.

To make an informed decision, it’s key to understand the differences between these technologies. Overall, the 3 most common smart TV displays are LED (light-emitting diode), OLED (organic light-emitting diode), and QLED (quantum-dot light-emitting diode).

Here’s a tip: when choosing between the 3, consider how bright your room is. For a well-lit environment, you should get an LED or QLED TV, as they handle reflections best, making them less distracting when watching.

If you’ll be watching TV in a darker room, OLED TVs can deliver a more natural image thanks to higher contrast. This makes movies, sports, and video games look their best at night.

As TV display technology improves, the latest tech with better resolution and quality will become more popular. By 2026, mini-LED is predicted to lead the market with over 19 million shipments. Produced mainly as a direct response to OLED TVs, mini-LED TVs use thousands of tiny LEDs in their backlights to provide high contrast ratios. Keep reading to explore how mini-LEDS can boost picture quality.

1. Sony BRAVIA 7

Sony BRAVIA 7 in a video

Are you looking for great image quality at a reasonable price? Among a handful of TV models that combine mini LED with QLED, Sony’s BRAVIA 7 stands out with better contrast and more details in black via its hundreds of light-controlling zones.

Other notable perks include enhanced quality control and a stylish, long-lasting setup, which justify the slightly higher price ($1899.99) compared to alternatives with similar specifications from more affordable brands. Besides, BRAVIA 7 comes in several sizes: 55″, 65 “, 75″, and 85”, which is nice because Sony’s 2023 flagship model, X95L, had only a single screen size.

While blooming may occur with bright images on dark backgrounds, it’s hardly noticeable. I only saw it during an HDR test.

Overall, if your viewing area receives plenty of sunlight or is near a window, choosing BRAVIA 7 can be beneficial. It’s so bright that sometimes you’ll need to turn down the brightness.

2. HiSense U76 QLED

Hisense U76N Series Quantum Dot Google TV
Hisense U76 QLED in a living room

Moving on to big-screen TVs on sale, the 100″ Hisense U76 QLED is your go-to option for all entertainment and sports viewing get-togethers. And with a $3000 discount, it’s an offer you should take advantage of.

It features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for realistic imagery and immersive sound. Plus, Google TV organizes your streaming services in one space so that you can find what to stream without the hassle.

Regarding gaming, the Hisense U76 QLED boasts FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, freeing the TV screen from tearing and flickering. Its 144Hz gives an extra boost to your gaming experience by supporting fast-paced games.

Looking at the specs, the brightness level is rated at 800 nits, which is only okay for HDR.

Another consideration is the weight. At 130 lbs, you’ll want to ensure you’re using a solid wall mount. I recommend mounting it onto 3 studs for added security.

I have a soft spot in my heart for entertainment devices that bring family members and friends together. And massive, bright screens like that of the Hisense U76 QLED TV can make your home a hub of the latest TV shows and sporting events.

3. LG StanbyME Go

LGStanby ME Go
LG StanbyME Go in the back of an SUV

If you fancy a device that combines the features of a TV and a tablet, LG’s first-in-kind StanbyME Go offers plenty of entertainment options.

Whether on a long ride or camping, this AI touchscreen can deliver entertainment via gaming and streaming. While quite portable, its size may exceed flight carry-on guidelines as it weighs around 28 lbs.

Control options include touchscreen, remote, and voice control. I find the touchscreen particularly useful for playing board games on the go.

The screen has a 1080p resolution, with decent viewing angles and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The latter is suitable for indoor use, and I’ve found it satisfactory for most outdoor scenarios. But for $1,199.99, I’d expect better performance in this department.

The audio setup is very impressive. It’s loud enough to listen to while driving or watching movies in the backyard.

While I’d love LG to improve the brightness of future versions, StanbyME Go today offers various entertainment options as part of an innovative concept.

4. Telly 55-inch 4K TV

Smart TVs—what's new and coming next?
Telly 55-inch 4K TV on a wall

Imagine owning a 55-inch 4K TV for free. That’s the main idea behind Telly’s dual-screen 55″ 4K HDR smart TV.

However, there is a trade-off: you must take surveys (about your buying habits, interests, and beyond) and let Telly share your answers with businesses.

Additionally, Telly has integrated a camera in the soundbar, covered with a physical shutter—which will open only after your direct permission. According to Telly, the camera will help customers use motion-tracking fitness or play Xbox Kinect-like games.

While over 400,000 people have signed up to get their Telly 55-inch 4K TV, I’m very curious to see how this brand-new concept fares.

Bottom line

Whether you’re after top-notch picture quality or innovative features, hopefully, you’ve identified a smart TV that offers the experiences you’re looking for. Remember that each option has its unique strengths and weaknesses.

Our detailed breakdowns of smart TV specs will save you hours of research. Check out our TVs and Home Theaters portfolio.

